Pat Lorimer never set out to write a children’s book. It all began when the chic Fort Worth social and part-time cat rescuer (she has owned upwards of 15 felines in her lifetime) posted the escapades of her cat, Wingnut, on Facebook. “People started commenting and sharing his conquests and encouraged me to write,” she says.

Thus, The Many Tails of Wingnut was born — an adorable kiddie tome about the mischievous feline, brought to vivid life by Texas artist Bobby Ligon. Lorimer (referred to as “Hey Baby” in the book) and her husband, Doug (“Boss”), self-published the story of Wingnut’s delivery of live gifts — snakes, birds, opossums, lizards, giant moths, rats, mice, geckos, squirrel tails, insects, and one loud locust at 2 am — to his bewildered owners.

