Real Estate / Mansions

Luxury Home Sales See a Huge Increase in Houston — Mansions are Hotter Than Ever

Get a Look at the 10 Most Expensive Houses Sold

BY // 08.17.20
It goes against all conventional thinking, but after dismal sales in Houston’s luxury real estate market in April, May and June — a tumble attributed to COVID-19 — July proved to be a blockbuster in terms of sales of homes priced at or above $750,000. The Houston Association of Realtors reports that those sales increased 41.7 percent year over year for the month.

Perhaps driven by low interest rates, sales increased across the landscape, totaling 10,975 Houston home sales in July, up 22.5 percent compared to the same month last year. For the record, according to HAR, homes priced between $500,000 and $750,000 registered the greatest percentage increase, rocketing to a whopping 51.9 percent jump compared to July 2019.

On the luxury side, the most expensive home sold in the month was the 11,900 square foot Al Ross home in River Oaks that carried an asking price of $8,495,000. That sale was handled by Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes and Nadia Ross, Al Ross’s daughter, both of Compass.

Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realtor Jay Monroe delivered the sale for 2 Tiel Way, also in River Oaks. Asking price for the mid-century modern style dwelling by architect Christopher Robertson was $6.9 million.

Joining Compass and Sotheby’s in agents selling the most expensive homes in Houston in July were Adrian Banks of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Kellie Geitner of Martha Turner Sotheby’s, Sue Atlas of Greenwood King Properties, Laura Sweeney of Compass, Courtney Robertson of Compass, Kasteena Parikh of Keller Williams Realty and Carol Rowley of Compass.

While the asking price on these dwellings ranged from $8,495,000 to $3,765,000, they pale by comparison to that of 120 Carnarvon which has a staggering list price of $29,500,000 or $1,107.44 per square foot. That’s significantly more than the $713 per square foot for the Al Ross home on Inwood. Another home with a sky high list price is that at 9030 Sandringham, which can be yours for $19,950,000. Mike Mahlstedt with Compass can help you with that one.

Click through the photo gallery below for a closer look at each of Houston’s  10 top-selling homes for the month of July:

