Beloved Slider Bar Moves Into Grapevine — Inside Son of a Butcher’s North Texas Expansion

The cookie butter milkshake rides the rainbow outside the Dallas location of Son of a Butcher.

FB Society Restaurants — the group behind innovative restaurants such as Whiskey Cake, Legacy Hall, Mexican Sugar, Sixty Vines and Haywire — is making its next move in Tarrant County. A third Son of a Butcher will be opening in Grapevine soon.

Son of a Butcher (affectionately nicknamed SoB) first debuted at Plano’s Legacy Hall. Now Grapevine is getting its own Son of a Butcher at 480 W. State Highway 114, slated for a February opening. And a fourth Son of a Butcher is headed to Alliance. That one is expected to open next summer. Sliders for everyone.

Son of a Butcher is a slider bar restaurant dreamed up by the creators of trend-setting fast casual restaurant chain Velvet Taco. It’s all about locally raised, organic Wagyu from A Bar N Ranch and some nostalgic American classics.

Grapevine’s new Son of a Butcher is set to be the biggest one yet with 3,405 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. It’s a dog friendly place.

There are more than 10 sliders varieties to choose from at Son of a Butcher. You can even order a Slider Sleeve of four burgers or a Butcher’s Dozen. With dine in, drive-up takeout or third-party delivery all available. The sliders are accompanied by crispy onion rings and waffle fries and an array of decadent handspun milkshakes. There is also a selection of draft beer and frozen cocktails.

Slider selections include concoctions like the PB&J, which has American cheese, peanut butter, bacon, blackberry jam and caramelized onions. The smoked brisket has gouda, pickled red onion, rosemary aioli and house BBQ sauce, and the guac is layered with pepper jack, jalapeno, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli and a lavish avocado crema.

Son of a Butcher is becoming something of a North Texas fixture. The slider bar made its debut at the Legacy food hall in Plano in March 2019, with its first standalone restaurant debuting on Lower Greenville in December 2020. And it has plenty of restaurant group company.

The vast FB Society Restaurants encompasses no less than 10 distinct restaurant brands with more than 30-plus locations. And counting.