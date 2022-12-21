13 Festive Trees, a $3 Million Scrooge and Theatre Magic Make the Alley a Houston Holiday Wonderland
A Merry Band In an Enchanted ForestBY Shelby Hodge // 12.21.22
Alley Theatre's 'Deck the Trees' Signature Tree sponsor Valerie Jalufka with Macy’s designer Ofelia Espinosa (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
'Deck the Trees' co-chairs Rose Hochner Nelson and Eloise Brice with Rob Melrose (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Occidental sponsor, Mark Grommesh with tree designer Sherry Boudreaux and husband Walter Boudreaux (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Than Lu with daughters Tam (2) and May (10) (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Ken & Mady Kades, Rob Melrose (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
'It Takes A Village' by Alisa Staggs of Holli Day Decors (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Yvette & Michael Mayo (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Angela & Craig Jarchow (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
'The Ranch' tree by Village Greenery (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Ruthie Siska, Blanca Beltran, Maria Lira, Dr. Sergio Lira, Ivette Mayo (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Jessica Brown and Strake Mother’s Club 'O’ Holy Night' tree (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Eloise & Stephen Brice (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Mary Luu Martinez, August Martinez (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Carroll Robertson Ray, Deborah Lackey, Rose & Robby Nelson (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
'Holly Dolly Christmas' by Rainey Richardson Designs (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
'Candy Land' tree by Sherry Boudreaux of Simply Sherry (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
'Winter Wonderland' tree by Blooming Gallery (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
'Christmas in Whoville' by Fronnie Flowers Valencia (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
Jolly partygoers at the Alley Theatre 'Deck the Trees' fundraiser (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
'Deck the Trees' 20-foot tall Christmas tree decorated by Macy's (Photo by Thomas Campbell)
What: The Alley Theatre tree lighting ceremony in conjunction with Deck the Trees
Where: The main lobby of the Alley Theatre
PC Moment: A bevy of oohs and aahs and applause erupted when Deck the Trees co-chairs Charlene Brandau and Sandy Shipley flipped the giant-sized switch that lighted all 13 of the festive trees at once, making for a veritable enchanted forest of the theater lobby. That alone could have been enough to convert the grumpy Scrooge, who has been transforming into Mr. Nice Guy nightly on the Hubbard Theatre stage. In a fun note to the proceedings, Alley managing director Dean Gladden led the audience of 200 guests in the countdown that led up to the flip of the switch.
The 16th annual Deck the Trees evening raised $174,000 for the theater’s artistic, education and community engagement initiatives.
Board president Ken Kades welcomed the merry band and invited all to enjoy and join the sumptuous buffet and hot chocolate bar with holiday cookies which were provided by the Four Seasons Hotel.
Highlight for many of the special guests was the 20-foot-tall Christmas tree titled “Give Love, Give Style,” which was provided by Macy’s. Also on everyone’s favorites list was the “Hard Candy Christmas” tree created by Taylor DeMartino of DeMartino Design Group. DeMartino also contributed
Following those festivities, the gathering moved on to the Hubbard Theater for the $3 million production of the world premiere of “A Christmas Carol” that features new sets, new costumes, new music and lots of magic.
PC Seen: Mady Kades, Yvette and Michael Mayo, Eloise and Stephen Brice, Mary Luu and August Martinez, Valeri Jalufka, Carroll Robertson, Mark Grommesh, Ruthis Siska, Blanca Beltran, Angela and Craig Jarchow, Rose and Robby Nelson, Blanca Beltran, Maria Lira, Dr. Sergio Lira, Sherry and Walter Boudreaux, Ofelia Espinosa, and Alley artistic director Rob Melrose.