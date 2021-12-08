Downtown Dallas is A Winter Wonderland of Holiday Lights, Christmas Trees, and Magical Hotel Transformations

The backdrop for photos with Santa at Neiman Marcus. The store's window displays are full of holiday cheer with plenty of shine and sparkle.

One of the most joyful parts of the holiday season is how Downtown Dallas sparkles when it’s decked out in millions of lights. With special tree installations, festive window displays, and most every business and civic venue transformed into a wonderland ― it makes for one magical metropolis.

During the holidays, downtown is a magnet for locals and visitors alike, and even more so with newcomers like the Thompson Dallas hotel and the vast AT&T Discovery District now in the mix — adding their own touches with special seasonal displays. You can find everything from hot cocoa lounges and rooftop Igloos at The Adolphus to a breathtaking tree made out of car parts now installed at Pegasus Plaza.

The most magical season of the year is upon us and downtown Dallas is aglow. Don’t miss your chance to bring your friends or family downtown to experience it all. On this holiday light tour, you’ll discover why Downtown Dallas is a must-visit location this glittering season. Here is just a sampling of the displays not to be missed:

Car Tree at Pegasus Plaza (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)

Car Tree at Pegasus Plaza

While in downtown Dallas, you may notice a tree made out of car parts. That’s right, car body parts. The Neiman Marcus Car Tree was commissioned in 2003 and was displayed in the Neiman Marcus Flagship store. It moved to its current home in Pegasus Plaza in 2012.

It’s a sight to be seen with its construction from car trunks, tail fins, tail lights, and more, taken from 13 classic cars. The parts included in the sculpture are from cars made between 1949 and 1962. Some of the lights are even from a vintage school bus. This display is a photo op-must for car enthusiasts and holiday light fans alike.

Butterflies at Civic Garden (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)

Holiday Butterflies at Civic Garden

Another favorite from the Neiman Marcus Legacy Holiday Collection is the collection of Butterflies at Civic Garden. Butterflies are, of course, a Neiman Marcus signature. The beautiful metal sculpture of eight LED-lit butterflies is on display, with the highest butterfly’s pinnacle soaring about 18 to 20 feet above the ground. The flagship downtown Neiman Marcus store was the former home of these picturesque butterflies, where they took flight from 2005 to 2010.

Giant Wreath installed at Main Street Garden (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)

Holiday Tree and Giant Wreath at Main Street Garden

Visit downtown Dallas’ Main Street Garden to witness the gorgeous holiday tree, featuring 3,000 bulbs, 10,000 mini lights and 450 ornaments. It’s really quite a display. And back by popular demand, the giant wreath sits upon the plaza, just perfect for that family photo opportunity.

Tinsel Tree at West End Square (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)

Tinsel Tree and Sparkle Arcade at West End Square

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around the Dallas West End as well. Charming lighting displays, window paintings and beautiful decor illuminate the West End, creating a warm and welcoming place for residents and visitors to enjoy. You can find holiday-themed cocktails and special menus at West End restaurants as well as unique gifts for everyone on your list, while making special memories in this historic neighborhood.

The AT&T Discovery District goes all out this holiday season. (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)

Christmas Tree by the reflecting pool at AT&T Discovery District

Get in the holiday spirit with AT&T Discovery District’s holiday display. The landscape is decked out and twinkling just for you. Enjoy sips and bites from The Exchange, Hawthorn, or Jaxon while taking in the sights and enjoying the season filled with unique events and happenings.

Holiday Splendor at Neiman Marcus Downton

The flagship Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas has transformed once again. This year’s backdrop for the infamous Santa photo has become a sparkly pink delight, complete with flying unicorns surrounding Santa, as he gives the reindeer a night off. Whether you want to window shop, grab a photo with Santa, or dine at the Zodiac Room, this is one stop you do not want to miss.

Klyde Warren Park welcomes visitors this holiday season.

The Towering Tree at Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park always gets into the holiday spirit with their own towering tree to make Dallas proud. This shimmery spectacle is the backdrop for a whole lot of merriment. Sip on a Mambo Taxi at Mi Cocina on the Park’s expansive patio while enjoying the tree and this truly festive atmosphere.

The Joule Hotel’s metal tree installed in the lobby.

The Joule Hotel’s Boutique Display

Downtown Dallas’ hotels do not disappoint during the holidays. Some of the most elaborate and elegant decorations and experiences can be found right inside the hotel lobbies and rooftops. The Joule Hotel is a fan favorite with art deco architecture, the iconic cantilevered pool, and world class art collection. This season, you can find a custom 9-foot metal tree by local artist, Cory Pope, right in the center of the Main Street lobby.

Catbird’s Patio at the Thompson Hotel is transformed for the season.

35 Christmas Trees at The Thompson Hotel

Newcomer, Thompson Dallas is a sight to see, inside and out. From a 55-foot, over-the-top tree at the entrance to more than 12 miles of LED lighting (and no less than 25 Christmas trees), this is a must-see stop on our downtown tour. Plus, they are hosting the 12 Days of Christmas at the hotel, featuring unique events every evening, beginning December 12.

Igloos atop the Adolphus Hotel.

Fantasy Igloos at The Adolphus Hotel

The Adolphus hotel illuminates its famous 20-foot real Balsam fir tree every year and you do not want to miss it. The hotel’s rooftop pool is transformed into a holiday wonderland called Miracle on Commerce ― complete with cozy cabins, illuminated igloos and yummy boozy cocktails.

The Statler Hotel is a midcentury wonderland.

Rooftop Wonderland at The Statler Hotel

The Statler hotel is home to a beautiful tree, and its rooftop has been transformed into a holiday wonderland with igloos and themed cocktails. Originally opening in 1956 and lovingly restored, this is a mid-century Christmas destination. The hotel has hosted legendary performances by Frank Sinatra, The Jackson 5, Tony Bennett and more throughout the years.

The Omni Dallas giant ornaments are on display every holiday season.

Giant Ornaments at The Omni Dallas Hotel

The Omni Dallas Hotel has added a Santa Suite into the mix this season. Guests can enjoy 180-degree views of the Dallas skyline, a welcome amenity of sweet treats, and hop on the Cocoa Express with this special turn down amenity. The hotel’s traditional giant holiday ornaments are on display on the lawn right next to the famous Pegasus.

Reunion Tower on NYE.

Ever Changing Display At Reunion Tower

And last but not least, don’t forget to look up, way up to Reunion Tower’s ever changing ball. It will become the backdrop for New Year’s Eve celebrations as usual. Find your favorite spot to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks show atop Reunion Tower ― the perfect perch to take it all in. And this year, there is something new with a special drone light show.

Downtown Dallas has transformed into a wonderland this sparkly season. Christmas is in the air, and visiting downtown, taking a tour of all the holiday splendor, or doing a staycation at one of the magical hotels should be part of your traditions.

Check out the full events calendar at www.downtowndallas.com/events. Be sure to share and tag your photos with #MYDTD. Happy Holidays from Downtown Dallas.