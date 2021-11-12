‘Tis This Season to Indulge With the Best Holiday Cocktails and Pop-Up Bars in Dallas

Sippin Santa has popped up at new bar, RoPo & Logan (in the former HIDE bar space) in Deep Ellum this year.

‘Tis the season for holiday lights, gifts, events, tea services, and of course, cheery cocktails. Dallas has some of the best transformed bars, holiday pop-ups, and themed drinks to celebrate the season.

From the annual Miracle and ‘Sippin Santa pop-ups to festive drinks at your favorite local spots, this is our guide on where to drink the greatest holiday cocktails in Dallas. Cheers!