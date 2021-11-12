‘Tis This Season to Indulge With the Best Holiday Cocktails and Pop-Up Bars in Dallas
BY Megan Ziots // 11.12.21
‘Tis the season for holiday lights, gifts, events, tea services, and of course, cheery cocktails. Dallas has some of the best transformed bars, holiday pop-ups, and themed drinks to celebrate the season.
From the annual Miracle and ‘Sippin Santa pop-ups to festive drinks at your favorite local spots, this is our guide on where to drink the greatest holiday cocktails in Dallas. Cheers!
Royal 38
The Union
2301 N. Akard Street, Suite 210
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The craft cocktail bar and restaurant is now hosting Christmas-themed pop-up bar Miracle through the season. Swing by to check out the extravagant holiday decor, as well as some cheery cocktails like a Christmaspolitan, Bad Santa, SanTaRex, Jolly Koala, and so much more. You can also go for some naughty or nice shots (gingerbread spiced rye and spiced bourbon) if you dare.
The Henry
The Union
2301 N. Akard Street, Suite 250
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This popular restaurant is transforming into St. Henry’s Winter Wonderland beginning on November 23. The pop-up is located on the space’s rooftop and features holiday decor, a special cocktail menu, and a seasonal food menu. Make sure to try the Junior and Mrs. Mint, Nog on the Rooftop, or Whiskey and Doughnuts cocktail. Book a reservation for the experience here.
The Adolphus
Beginning on November 17, the Adolphus hotel is hosting its 2nd annual Miracle on Commerce on its rooftop. Just book a reservation (opening soon) to drink and dine in an igloo or log cabin, complete with festive cocktails, snacks, giant Jenga, and more.
The holiday pop-up will also feature events like Wine Down Wednesday with live acoustic music, Ugly Sweater contests on Thursdays in December, live DJs on Fridays, and a Not-So Silent Night on Saturdays.
This Bishop Arts holiday pop-up bar opens on November 26. From the same minds behind Paradiso and The Botanist, this temporary Christmas bar features themed cocktails like mulled wine, vegan egg nog, and a sage-infused Gin Fizz. There will also be holiday cookies and seasonal-inspired bites to accompany your drinks. As for the host, you’ll see Larry the elf around the house, as well as drag artist Mrs. Clause.
This favorite Dallas wine bar launches its holiday pop-up along Lower Greenville and Trophy Club on November 17. The festive experience features cheery decor, a special menu of bites, and themed cocktails, though you can opt for Leela’s massive wine list of reds, whites, and rosés if you prefer.
RoPo & Logan
A new Midwestern-inspired dive bar in Deep Ellum, RoPo & Logan will host Christmas-themed pop-up bar Sippin’ Santa until December 31. Taking place in the former HIDE space (which actually used to host Miracle Bar), the tropical Christmas pop-up features Tiki drinks with a holiday twist.
Tommy Bahama Restaurant
Plano
7501 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024 | Map
Located at Plano’s Legacy West, this hybrid Tommy Bahama store and restaurant is offering four specialty holiday cocktails this season. New drinks include the Huladays cocktail (with Tommy Bahama No. 2 Rum, cranberry ginger syrup, and lemon juice topped with Prosecco), a coconut eggnog martini, peppermint bark martini, and Figgy Five Spice — a whiskey, five-spice fig syrup, Meyer lemon juice, and Chinese five spice powder concoction.
A Christmastime classic, this Arlington Tex-Mex spot goes all out for the holidays, and beyond — they have their decor up from October through March. Decked out in 120,000 lights, 3,000 yards of multicolor garland, 50 Santa Claus’s, 30 trees, and two model trains that travel 635 feet throughout the entire restaurant and bar, the restaurant is a must-visit during the holidays. Order a classic margarita or martini and get in the holiday spirit.