‘Tis This Season to Indulge With the Best Holiday Cocktails and Pop-Up Bars in Dallas

Miracle, Sippin' Santa, the Tipsy Elf, and More Spots to Get Toasty

BY // 11.12.21
Sippin Santa Dallas

Sippin Santa has popped up at new bar, RoPo & Logan (in the former HIDE bar space) in Deep Ellum this year.

‘Tis the season for holiday lights, gifts, events, tea services, and of course, cheery cocktails. Dallas has some of the best transformed bars, holiday pop-ups, and themed drinks to celebrate the season.

From the annual Miracle and ‘Sippin Santa pop-ups to festive drinks at your favorite local spots, this is our guide on where to drink the greatest holiday cocktails in Dallas. Cheers!

Royal 38

The Union

2301 N. Akard Street, Suite 210
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-736-9010

Website

Miracle Bar Dallas

Miracle Bar is popping up at Royal 38 this holiday season. (Photo by Melissa Hom)

The craft cocktail bar and restaurant is now hosting Christmas-themed pop-up bar Miracle through the season. Swing by to check out the extravagant holiday decor, as well as some cheery cocktails like a Christmaspolitan, Bad Santa, SanTaRex, Jolly Koala, and so much more. You can also go for some naughty or nice shots (gingerbread spiced rye and spiced bourbon) if you dare.

The Henry

The Union

2301 N. Akard Street, Suite 250
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

972-677-9560

Website

The Henry Dallas

St. Henry's Winter Wonderland will be open until January 2. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

This popular restaurant is transforming into St. Henry’s Winter Wonderland beginning on November 23. The pop-up is located on the space’s rooftop and features holiday decor, a special cocktail menu, and a seasonal food menu. Make sure to try the Junior and Mrs. Mint, Nog on the Rooftop, or Whiskey and Doughnuts cocktail. Book a reservation for the experience here.

The Adolphus

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Miracle on Commerce Adolphus

Miracle on Commerce at The Adolphus opens on November 17. (Courtesy)

Beginning on November 17, the Adolphus hotel is hosting its 2nd annual Miracle on Commerce on its rooftop. Just book a reservation (opening soon) to drink and dine in an igloo or log cabin, complete with festive cocktails, snacks, giant Jenga, and more.

The holiday pop-up will also feature events like Wine Down Wednesday with live acoustic music, Ugly Sweater contests on Thursdays in December, live DJs on Fridays, and a Not-So Silent Night on Saturdays.

Tipsy Elf

Bishop Arts

308 N. Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Tipsy Elf Dallas

The Tipsy Elf pop-up bar will open on November 26. (Courtesy)

This Bishop Arts holiday pop-up bar opens on November 26. From the same minds behind Paradiso and The Botanist, this temporary Christmas bar features themed cocktails like mulled wine, vegan egg nog, and a sage-infused Gin Fizz. There will also be holiday cookies and seasonal-inspired bites to accompany your drinks. As for the host, you’ll see Larry the elf around the house, as well as drag artist Mrs. Clause.

Leela’s Wine Bar

Lower Greenville

1914 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Leela’s Wine Bar Dallas

Leela's is the cutest, coziest wine bar on Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)

This favorite Dallas wine bar launches its holiday pop-up along Lower Greenville and Trophy Club on November 17. The festive experience features cheery decor, a special menu of bites, and themed cocktails, though you can opt for Leela’s massive wine list of reds, whites, and rosés if you prefer.

RoPo & Logan

Deep Ellum

2816 Elm Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Sippin Santa Dallas

Sippin Santa has popped up at new bar, RoPo & Logan (in the former HIDE bar space) in Deep Ellum this year.

A new Midwestern-inspired dive bar in Deep Ellum, RoPo & Logan will host Christmas-themed pop-up bar Sippin’ Santa until December 31. Taking place in the former HIDE space (which actually used to host Miracle Bar), the tropical Christmas pop-up features Tiki drinks with a holiday twist.

Tommy Bahama Restaurant

Plano

7501 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

214-501-3600

Website

Tommy Bahama Huladays Cocktail

Grab a holiday cocktail (like the Huladays) at Legacy West's Tommy Bahama Restaurant this season.

Located at Plano’s Legacy West, this hybrid Tommy Bahama store and restaurant is offering four specialty holiday cocktails this season. New drinks include the Huladays cocktail (with Tommy Bahama No. 2 Rum, cranberry ginger syrup, and lemon juice topped with Prosecco), a coconut eggnog martini, peppermint bark martini, and Figgy Five Spice — a whiskey, five-spice fig syrup, Meyer lemon juice, and Chinese five spice powder concoction.

Campo Verde

Arlington

2918 W. Pioneer Parkway
Dalworthington Gardens, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Campo Verde

Campo Verde is decked out in holiday decor from October to March (Photo by The Texas Bucket List via Twitter)

A Christmastime classic, this Arlington Tex-Mex spot goes all out for the holidays, and beyond — they have their decor up from October through March. Decked out in 120,000 lights, 3,000 yards of multicolor garland, 50 Santa Claus’s, 30 trees, and two model trains that travel 635 feet throughout the entire restaurant and bar, the restaurant is a must-visit during the holidays. Order a classic margarita or martini and get in the holiday spirit.

