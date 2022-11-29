Your Ultimate Guide On How to Make the Most of the Holidays in Downtown Dallas

The beautiful metal sculpture of eight LED-lit butterflies is on display, with the highest butterfly’s pinnacle soaring about 18 to 20 feet above the ground.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and there’s no better place to experience the magic of the season than in the heart of Downtown Dallas. From twinkling lights to holiday cheer, the city is bursting at the seam with festivities. With Christmas trees made of everything from car parts to Baccarat crystal, cocktails to hot cocoa, and igloos towering high above the city, your calendar is about to get packed.

Here’s your ultimate guide on how to make the most of this holiday season in Downtown Dallas.

Main Street Garden

Visit Main Street Garden to witness the gorgeous holiday tree featuring 3,000 bulbs, 10,000 mini lights, and 450 ornaments. And back by popular demand, the giant wreath sits upon the plaza, just perfect for that family photo opportunity. New this year, the Garden will have a pet wreath to take photos with your furry friends. They are family, after all.

West End Square

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around the Dallas West End. Charming lighting displays, window painting, and beautiful decor illuminate the area, creating a warm and welcoming place for residents and visitors to enjoy. Come and take family photos and make special memories in this special historic neighborhood. Be sure to visit West End Square, where you can find a gorgeous tinsel tree and sparkly garland hoops.⁣ You can find holiday-themed cocktails and special menus at West End restaurants, as well as unique gifts for everyone on your list.

Pegasus Plaza

While downtown, you may notice a tree made out of car parts. That’s right — car body parts! The Neiman Marcus Car Tree was commissioned in 2003 and was displayed in the Neiman Marcus Flagship store. It moved to its current home in Pegasus Plaza in 2012. It’s a sight to be seen with its construction from car trunks, tail fins, tail lights, and more — all taken from 13 classic cars. The parts included in the sculpture are from cars made between 1949 and 1962. Some of the lights are even from a vintage school bus! This display is a can’t-miss photo opportunity for car enthusiasts and holiday light fans alike.

Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park always gets into the holiday spirit and its towering tree is a holiday staple in downtown Dallas. This shimmery spectacle is the backdrop for a whole lot of merriment. For those 21 and up, sip on an iconic Mambo Taxi at Mi Cocina on the Park’s expansive patio while enjoying the tree and this truly festive atmosphere. It’s a beaut, Clark!

Civic Garden

Another favorite from the Neiman Marcus Legacy Holiday Collection is the collection of Butterflies at Civic Garden. Butterflies are, of course, a Neiman Marcus signature. The beautiful metal sculpture of eight LED-lit butterflies is on display, with the highest butterfly’s pinnacle soaring about 18 to 20 feet above the ground. The flagship downtown Neiman Marcus store was the former home of these picturesque butterflies, where they took flight from 2005 to 2010. See if you can spot the five new butterflies in the park this season!

Dallas Arts District

Does anything say the holidays more than the arts? From music to shows, the arts help us truly experience the magic and depth of the holidays. Don’t miss the magical annual lighting of Flora Street in the heart of the Dallas Arts District beginning December 3 with Reliant Lights Your Holidays at Sammons Park. Make sure to check out the schedules for all the Arts District organizations this holiday season, too!

HALL Arts Hotel

Enjoy an artful evening in the Dallas Arts District this holiday season at HALL Arts Hotel. Elegantly adorned in festive décor, the art-filled hotel is a sight to be seen. Home to Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge, locals and guests alike can sip winter cocktails like the Peppermint Espresso Martini or Winter Solstice Toddy and enjoy seasonal plates from Chef Anthony Hsia. Hall Arts Hotel hosts an array of holiday events all season, so be sure to check out the full calendar.

Neiman Marcus Downtown

The flagship Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas has outdone itself once again. This year’s sparkly décor includes a special tree made entirely of Baccarat crystal. Whether you want to window shop, find the perfect gift, grab a must-have photo with Santa, or dine at the Zodiac Room, this is one stop you do not want to miss.

AT&T Discovery District

Get in the holiday spirit with AT&T Discovery District’s holiday display and its Christmas Tree by the District’s reflecting pool. The landscape is decked out and twinkling just for you. Enjoy sips and bites from The Exchange, Hawthorn, or Jaxon while taking in the sights of one of downtown’s most bustling Districts and enjoying the season filled with unique events and happenings.

The Omni

The Omni’s larger-than-life holiday ornaments on Pegasus Lawn are one of downtown Dallas’ longest-standing holiday traditions. When the ornaments come out, you know it’s officially the holiday season. But, it’s not just the outside of the hotel that gets into the spirit. The entire hotel will be decorated from head to toe with a stunning tree in the lobby, a massive Nutcracker In A Box, and a Letters to Santa Station — rumor has it that the station has express delivery to the North Pole!

The Statler

Originally opening in 1956 and lovingly restored, The Statler is a mid-century Christmas destination. The hotel has hosted legendary performances by Frank Sinatra, The Jackson 5, Tony Bennett, and more throughout the years. This year, in addition to its stunning lobby tree, the hotel is hosting a Rooftop Wonderland, complete with igloos and themed cocktails.

The Adolphus

The quaint and intimate Adolphus Hotel is one of Downtown Dallas’ most special hotels. Be sure to check out their famous 25-foot real Christmas tree near the cozy lobby bar. The hotel will also host its Adolphus Holiday Village on its pool deck, which will transform into a winter village complete with themed cottages, cozy winter cabins, live music, warm boozy cocktails, festive s’mores, and Croque Monsieur winter soldiers. For the chocolate lovers in your life, visit their Cocoa Lounge in The French Room Bar. Enjoy colorful curiosities, festive takes on your favorite winter cocktails, and boozy hot cocoa. Plus, they have child-friendly options for the little ones, too.

The Thompson Dallas

The Thompson Dallas pulls out all the stops for the holidays with decor including over 12 miles of LED lights, more than 17,000 ornaments, 35 Christmas trees, and 11 different types of fresh pine. The tinsel on top? The bespoke, 55-foot Christmas tree at the entrance to the building on Elm Street was created with over six tons of custom iron. Additionally, the 12 Days of Thompson will return this 2022 holiday season, beginning on December 12 through December 24. Events such as Holiday Pie 101 with Chef Jeramie of the Thompson, White Winter and Whisket Hot Shave at Tondeo, Mozart Christmas Dinner at Catbird, Pop Up with Neiman Marcus Downtown, and Holiday High Tea are just some of the festivities you can expect.

The Joule

A revitalized, Neo-gothic landmark, The Joule is a cultural hub, dining and retail destination, and neighborhood gathering place – all wrapped in a luxury boutique hotel. Guests are invited to gather in the heart of the hotel throughout the day – beginning with espresso and housemade breakfast pastries from Weekend Coffee, and ending with martinis and savory bites at The Lobby Bar.

Design lovers, art admirers, and appreciators of the uncommon can look no further than The Joule as their holiday gathering place. This December, The Lobby Bar will receive a festive takeover featuring a classic Christmas installation by GRO designs, as well as cheerful cocktails like The Joule Nog, Gingerbread Old Fashioned, Peppermint Winter, and El Mariachi Toddy. Every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., starting on December 9, guests will enjoy live holiday entertainment as they celebrate the season.

Dallas Farmers Market

Have yourself a merry local Christmas at the Dallas Farmers Market! 150+ vendors offering handcrafted gifts, seasonal must-haves, and holiday cheer every Saturday and Sunday through Christmas Eve.

Handpick fresh-cut Christmas trees from Hemingway Hill Farm everyday (11/23 – 12/24) for a merry, bright, and sustainable Christmas season. They’re reindeer approved!

Bring the whole family–furry friends, included–to see Santa on November 26th, December 3rd, and December 17th in The Shed.

There’s certainly no shortage of holiday cheer or events in Downtown Dallas this year. Gather up your elves, pack your sleigh, and head straight to downtown for a holiday season that’s not to be missed.