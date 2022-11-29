The Trains at NorthPark Make Their Triumphant Return for the 2022 Holiday Season

Even for the non-ferroequinologists of the world, the Trains at NorthPark are a sight to see. For 35 years, the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas has delighted with 1,600 feet of track guiding its charming railcars from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon to Times Square in New York City. The whimsical journey features familiar local landmarks, including The Perot Museum, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and Fair Park.

But there’s more than meets the eye at this stalwart holiday attraction. Each year, hundreds of customized railcars, engines, and cabooses hit the tracks in support of The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, a regional branch of the American nonprofit created to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. Since launching in 1987, the Trains at NorthPark have raised more than $18 million for RMHD.

“The Trains at NorthPark is such an important part of our year at Ronald McDonald House Dallas,” says Jill Cumnock, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. “We are once again operating at pre-Covid capacity, but our expenses have risen over the last six months because of surging electricity and utility costs. And don’t forget, RMHD provides our services free of charge. Everyone who buys a ticket, sponsors, purchases a railcar, or volunteers at the Trains at NorthPark makes a real difference in helping to defray these costs.”

Discover the magic on the second level of NorthPark, between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, and learn more at thetrainsatnorthpark.com. Honorary Chairs for the 2022 season are Cate and Jeremy Ford and Event Chairs are Lindsay Jacaman and Holly Krug. Presented by Bank of Texas, The Trains at NorthPark will run for seven weeks — from November 12 through Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.