The Trains at NorthPark Make Their Triumphant Return for the 2022 Holiday Season

2. Trains at NorthPark Opening – Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda (Photo by Bret Redman)
9. Trains at NorthPark Opening Chairs-Ronald-Kid Conductor Family-Jill Cumnock-Pat Staudt-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
1. Trains at NorthPark Opening – Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
5. Trains at NorthPark Opening – Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
33. Trains at NorthPark – Samantha Wortley and Marjon Henderson-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
30. Trains at NorthPark Opening – city scene-by Bret Redmanjpg (Photo by Bret Redman)
32. Trains at NorthPark – man and child -by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
16. Trains at NorthPark – Lindsay Jacaman speech with Holly Krug-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
8. Trains at NorthPark Opening Holly Krug-Ronald-Lindsay Jacaman-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
29. Trains at NorthPark opening – Jill and Kris Cumnock-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
27. Trains at NorthPark – baby -by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
26. Trains at NorthPark – Hainsfurther family – Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
25. Trains at NorthPark – boy with badge by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
24. Trains at NorthPark – girl watching – Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
23. Trains at NorthPark – family – Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
22. Trains at NorthPark – Boy watching – by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
21. Trains at NorthPark – Girl with train – Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
20. Trains at NorthPark Kids with their train-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
19. Trains at NorthPark Boy-Trains-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
17. Trains at NorthPark Ribbon Cutting-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
13. Trains at NorthPark – Krug and Jacaman Families-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
14. Trains at NorthPark – Antuane Gonzalez and Vasco Castaneda-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
11. Trains at NorthPark – Jacaman Family-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
12. Trains at NorthPark – Holly Krug and Lindsay Jacaman-by Bret Redmanjpg (Photo by Bret Redman)
10. Trains at NorthPark – Krug Family-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
7. Trains at NorthPark Opening Holly Krug-Lindsay Jacaman-Ronald-Jill Cumnock-Pat Staudt-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
6. Trains at NorthPark Opening – Ronald with Castaneda family by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
3. Trains at NorthPark Opening – Vasco Castaneda and friend- by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
01
28

Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda, the 2022 honorary kid conductor. (Photo by Bret Redman)

02
28

Lindsay Jacaman, Holly Krug, Ronald McDonald, Eduardo Castaneda, Vasco Castaneda, Antuane Gonzalez, Jill Cumnock, Pat Staudt (Photo by Bret Redman)

03
28

Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda, the 2022 honorary kid conductor for the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

04
28

Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda (Photo by Bret Redman)

05
28

Samantha Wortley and Marjon Henderson (Photo by Bret Redman)

06
28

The trains in action. (Photo by Bret Redman)

07
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

08
28

The Trains at NorthPark 2022 event chairs Lindsay Jacaman and Holly Krug. (Photo by Bret Redman)

09
28

Holly Krug, Ronald McDonald, Lindsay Jacaman (Photo by Bret Redman)

10
28

Kris and Jill Cumnock, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. (Photo by Bret Redman)

11
28

The Trains at NorthPark in action. (Photo by Bret Redman)

12
28

The Hainsfurther family at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

13
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

14
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

15
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

16
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

17
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

18
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

19
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

20
28

The Trains at NorthPark Ribbon Cutting (Photo by Bret Redman)

21
28

The Krug and Jacaman families. (Photo by Bret Redman)

22
28

Antuane Gonzalez and Vasco Castaneda (Photo by Bret Redman)

23
28

The Jacaman at the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

24
28

Holly Krug and Lindsay Jacaman (Photo by Bret Redman)

25
28

The Krug family at the Trains at NorthPark 2022. (Photo by Bret Redman)

26
28

Holly Krug, Lindsay Jacaman, Ronald McDonald, Jill Cumnock, Pat Staudt (Photo by Bret Redman)

27
28

Ronald McDonald with Eduardo Castaneda, Vasco Castaneda and Antuane Gonzalez (Photo by Bret Redman)

28
28

Vasco Castaneda and friend at the 2022 Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

2. Trains at NorthPark Opening – Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda (Photo by Bret Redman)
9. Trains at NorthPark Opening Chairs-Ronald-Kid Conductor Family-Jill Cumnock-Pat Staudt-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
1. Trains at NorthPark Opening – Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
5. Trains at NorthPark Opening – Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
33. Trains at NorthPark – Samantha Wortley and Marjon Henderson-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
30. Trains at NorthPark Opening – city scene-by Bret Redmanjpg (Photo by Bret Redman)
32. Trains at NorthPark – man and child -by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
16. Trains at NorthPark – Lindsay Jacaman speech with Holly Krug-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
8. Trains at NorthPark Opening Holly Krug-Ronald-Lindsay Jacaman-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
29. Trains at NorthPark opening – Jill and Kris Cumnock-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
27. Trains at NorthPark – baby -by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
26. Trains at NorthPark – Hainsfurther family – Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
25. Trains at NorthPark – boy with badge by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
24. Trains at NorthPark – girl watching – Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
23. Trains at NorthPark – family – Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
22. Trains at NorthPark – Boy watching – by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
21. Trains at NorthPark – Girl with train – Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
20. Trains at NorthPark Kids with their train-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
19. Trains at NorthPark Boy-Trains-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
17. Trains at NorthPark Ribbon Cutting-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
13. Trains at NorthPark – Krug and Jacaman Families-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
14. Trains at NorthPark – Antuane Gonzalez and Vasco Castaneda-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
11. Trains at NorthPark – Jacaman Family-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
12. Trains at NorthPark – Holly Krug and Lindsay Jacaman-by Bret Redmanjpg (Photo by Bret Redman)
10. Trains at NorthPark – Krug Family-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
7. Trains at NorthPark Opening Holly Krug-Lindsay Jacaman-Ronald-Jill Cumnock-Pat Staudt-by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
6. Trains at NorthPark Opening – Ronald with Castaneda family by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
3. Trains at NorthPark Opening – Vasco Castaneda and friend- by Bret Redman (Photo by Bret Redman)
Culture / Society / The Seen

The Trains at NorthPark Make Their Triumphant Return for the 2022 Holiday Season

All Aboard

BY // 11.29.22
photography Bret Redman
Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda, the 2022 honorary kid conductor. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Lindsay Jacaman, Holly Krug, Ronald McDonald, Eduardo Castaneda, Vasco Castaneda, Antuane Gonzalez, Jill Cumnock, Pat Staudt (Photo by Bret Redman)
Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda, the 2022 honorary kid conductor for the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda (Photo by Bret Redman)
Samantha Wortley and Marjon Henderson (Photo by Bret Redman)
The trains in action. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)
The Trains at NorthPark 2022 event chairs Lindsay Jacaman and Holly Krug. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Holly Krug, Ronald McDonald, Lindsay Jacaman (Photo by Bret Redman)
Kris and Jill Cumnock, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. (Photo by Bret Redman)
The Trains at NorthPark in action. (Photo by Bret Redman)
The Hainsfurther family at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)
The Trains at NorthPark Ribbon Cutting (Photo by Bret Redman)
The Krug and Jacaman families. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Antuane Gonzalez and Vasco Castaneda (Photo by Bret Redman)
The Jacaman at the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Holly Krug and Lindsay Jacaman (Photo by Bret Redman)
The Krug family at the Trains at NorthPark 2022. (Photo by Bret Redman)
Holly Krug, Lindsay Jacaman, Ronald McDonald, Jill Cumnock, Pat Staudt (Photo by Bret Redman)
Ronald McDonald with Eduardo Castaneda, Vasco Castaneda and Antuane Gonzalez (Photo by Bret Redman)
Vasco Castaneda and friend at the 2022 Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)
1
28

Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda, the 2022 honorary kid conductor. (Photo by Bret Redman)

2
28

Lindsay Jacaman, Holly Krug, Ronald McDonald, Eduardo Castaneda, Vasco Castaneda, Antuane Gonzalez, Jill Cumnock, Pat Staudt (Photo by Bret Redman)

3
28

Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda, the 2022 honorary kid conductor for the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

4
28

Ronald McDonald and Vasco Castaneda (Photo by Bret Redman)

5
28

Samantha Wortley and Marjon Henderson (Photo by Bret Redman)

6
28

The trains in action. (Photo by Bret Redman)

7
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

8
28

The Trains at NorthPark 2022 event chairs Lindsay Jacaman and Holly Krug. (Photo by Bret Redman)

9
28

Holly Krug, Ronald McDonald, Lindsay Jacaman (Photo by Bret Redman)

10
28

Kris and Jill Cumnock, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. (Photo by Bret Redman)

11
28

The Trains at NorthPark in action. (Photo by Bret Redman)

12
28

The Hainsfurther family at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

13
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

14
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

15
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

16
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

17
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

18
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

19
28

Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

20
28

The Trains at NorthPark Ribbon Cutting (Photo by Bret Redman)

21
28

The Krug and Jacaman families. (Photo by Bret Redman)

22
28

Antuane Gonzalez and Vasco Castaneda (Photo by Bret Redman)

23
28

The Jacaman at the Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

24
28

Holly Krug and Lindsay Jacaman (Photo by Bret Redman)

25
28

The Krug family at the Trains at NorthPark 2022. (Photo by Bret Redman)

26
28

Holly Krug, Lindsay Jacaman, Ronald McDonald, Jill Cumnock, Pat Staudt (Photo by Bret Redman)

27
28

Ronald McDonald with Eduardo Castaneda, Vasco Castaneda and Antuane Gonzalez (Photo by Bret Redman)

28
28

Vasco Castaneda and friend at the 2022 Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Bret Redman)

Even for the non-ferroequinologists of the world, the Trains at NorthPark are a sight to see. For 35 years, the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas has delighted with 1,600 feet of track guiding its charming railcars from San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon to Times Square in New York City. The whimsical journey features familiar local landmarks, including The Perot Museum, the Nasher Sculpture Center, and Fair Park.

But there’s more than meets the eye at this stalwart holiday attraction. Each year, hundreds of customized railcars, engines, and cabooses hit the tracks in support of The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, a regional branch of the American nonprofit created to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children. Since launching in 1987, the Trains at NorthPark have raised more than $18 million for RMHD.

24. Trains at NorthPark – girl watching – Bret Redman
Guests at the 2022 opening of the Trains at NorthPark.

“The Trains at NorthPark is such an important part of our year at Ronald McDonald House Dallas,” says Jill Cumnock, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. “We are once again operating at pre-Covid capacity, but our expenses have risen over the last six months because of surging electricity and utility costs. And don’t forget, RMHD provides our services free of charge.  Everyone who buys a ticket, sponsors, purchases a railcar, or volunteers at the Trains at NorthPark makes a real difference in helping to defray these costs.”

Discover the magic on the second level of NorthPark, between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, and learn more at thetrainsatnorthpark.com. Honorary Chairs for the 2022 season are Cate and Jeremy Ford and Event Chairs are Lindsay Jacaman and Holly Krug. Presented by Bank of Texas, The Trains at NorthPark will run for seven weeks — from November 12 through Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Partners Card Picks at Highland Park Village — Discounts on Brands That Rarely (If Ever) Go On Sale
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Stunning Fall Finds at Highland Park Village — Get a Fresh Look This Fall
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for Every Kind of Mom
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Spring Has Sprung at Highland Park Village With A Fresh (And Floral) New Lookbook
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Highland Park Village’s Ultimate Guide to the Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Loved Ones
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
read full series
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11111 Claymore Rd
Piney Point, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11111 Claymore Rd
100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point
FOR SALE

100 Radney Rd.
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Lucille Fendley
This property is listed by: Lucille Fendley (713) 498-5007 Email Realtor
100 Radney Rd.
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe #10DFH
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe #10DFH
5506 Russett Dr.
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5506 Russett Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5506 Russett Dr.
5315 Evergreen St.
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5315 Evergreen St.
Ballaire , TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
5315 Evergreen St.
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11518 Summerhill Ln.
Piney Point Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11518 Summerhill Ln.
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X