The Post Oak Hotel Kicks Off The Holidays With Enchanting Family-Friendly and Culinary Experiences

Sleigh bells ring, are you listening? Is it a winter wonderland? Almost! Get ready Houstonites, The Post Oak Hotel’s 12 Days of Christmas experience will soon arrive.

This holiday season, the luxurious Post Oak Hotel is decking the halls with festive decorations and multiple family-friendly, as well as culinary-centered, activations. From its annual tree lighting ceremony to decadent afternoon tea, The Post Oak Hotel is your one-stop shop for holiday fun in Houston this season.

EAT

Thanksgiving Fall Harvest

On November 23 from 11 am through 5 pm, embrace the warm and welcoming spirit of autumn as you gather with loved ones at The Post Oak Hotel for its inaugural Thanksgiving Fall Harvest. Watch as the hotel undergoes a charming transformation into a bustling fall market, featuring a variety of action stations with traditional favorites and sides, as well as seafood, sushi, soups, and desserts.

Holiday Afternoon Tea

Afternoon tea is one of our favorite holiday traditions, and no one does it quite like The Post Oak Hotel. This is guaranteed to become one of your favorite new family traditions. Starting November 30, be transported to a Parisian winter wonderland every Thursday through Sunday from 1 pm to 5 pm, where you will enjoy sweet delights from the hotel’s award-winning pastry team, including a selection of finger sandwiches, scones, and desserts, as well as exciting seasonal entertainment.

Holiday Experiences at Bloom & Bee

On December 3, 17, and 31 from 11:00 am to 4 pm, enjoy a three-course Holiday Brunch featuring a three-course menu including a buffet selection of brunch favorites and other seasonal specialties. And on December 9 through 10, and December 23, from 11 am to 4 pm, attend Brunch with Santa with the big man and his elf, featuring live holiday entertainment, and a three-course meal with a decadent dessert buffet.

Christmas Eve Brunch will take place from 11 am to 4 pm on December 24, while Christmas Day Dinner will feature a special three-course menu from noon to 8 pm.

Hello, 2024! Ring in the new year from 5 pm to 10 pm with a special New Year’s Dinner three-course menu crafted by Chef Jean-Luc Royere. And on January 1, celebrate the new year with New Year’s Day Brunch from 11 am to 4 pm — it’ll feature live entertainment and a three-course meal with a selection from the hotel’s specialty beverage cart, and a buffet selection of seasonal specialties from Chef Jean-Luc Royere and his culinary team.

Pro Tip: For all culinary experiences, reservations are highly encouraged through OpenTable.

Celebrate

Christmas Tree Lighting

Kick off the holiday season in the hotel lobby for its annual tree lighting on November 25 from 5 pm to 6 pm featuring holiday beverages and holiday photo opportunities galore for family and friends. Enjoy complimentary holiday musical performances and a special guest appearance from the North Pole.

Steve Tyrell’s “Back Home for the Holidays”

From December 12 through 17, the hotel is recreating New York’s most famous, intimate supper club as Grammy award-winning Steve Tyrell comes back home for the holidays. This holiday experience will feature an exceptional three-course dinner or brunch buffet option, along with the spectacular show.

Santa’s Workshop

Jingle all the way to Santa’s Holiday Workshop on December 17 at 10:30 am and 2 pm where children and their families can decorate gingerbread houses, listen to live holiday musical entertainment, enjoy story time with Santa, and indulge in a lavish holiday spread.

Shop

Holiday Chalet

It’s time to go shopping! From November 25 through December 30, find something for everyone on your list at the property’s holiday chalet. Browse an assortment of special gift items ranging from home goods to favorite wines and accoutrements. If you prefer to dine-in, indulge in chocolate fondue for two while sipping a holiday-themed cocktail in a perfectly decorated winter chalet. Also, opt for a much-deserved glass of wine, and enjoy live music every Wednesday.

The Post Oak Season of Gifts

From the world-class Stella’s wine collection to the most thoughtful gifts from 29 North Boutique and The Spa, the Post Oak Season of Gifts experience will have something for everyone to enjoy all season long. Interact with its Countdown to Christmas digital advent calendar and open a door every day to receive special offers, sign up for giveaways, and learn more about the hotel’s incredible retail offerings.