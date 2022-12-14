Celebrate The Season at The Thompson Dallas’ Holiday Market

Christmas cheer is all around us, and there’s no better place to get into the holiday spirit than at the luxurious Thompson Dallas. This year, from December 12 through 23, the iconic hotel is hosting the 12 Days of Thompson filled with holiday activities, merriment, and plenty of libations to go around.

During the 12 Days of Thompson, the hotel will host its Thompson Dallas Holiday Market from 5 pm to 9 pm, each night featuring live holiday jazz and a variety of elaborate food and beverage activations in the lobby. Enjoy Chef Jeramie Robison’s Carving Shoppe, which will feature a whole leg of Spanish Jamon Iberico on a Jamon Prive. If you prefer sweet over salty, don’t miss Chef Jeramie’s Liege Waffle Shoppe, which will include cinnamon syrup and powdered sugar-dusted raspberries.

For the 21 and up crowd, the Jingle Bar is a must-stop for its exclusive holiday cocktails. And for guests of any age, the Thompson Dallas Candy Shoppe — a pop-up candy shop (in one of The National’s historic elevator banks between the Monarch and Catbird elevators) — will satisfy every holiday craving.

Like any good holiday market, visitors can expect bespoke holiday tents placed throughout the lobby of Thompson Dallas. The Market will feature 31 different vendors that will all help visitors cross off any last-minute shopping needs, or even just help them find the perfect thing to add to their own stockings. Dallas-based merchants, such as Après Hours, Hairston Roberson, Kate Weiser, Pacha by Hand, and State 28 Farms, will be on-hand showcasing some of their most unique (and delicious) goods.

And, of course, it’s all for a good cause. This year’s 12 Days of Thompson benefits local Dallas nonprofits — The Family Place and The Birthday Party Project. Guests are given the ability to donate when they register for each event, and also on-site during each event. Plus, a toy drive will be hosted alongside the hotel’s Cookie Decorating and Holiday Jazz event on December 16.