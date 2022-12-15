Spindletop Turns Into a $1.1 Million Houston Night — An Energy Industry Holiday Party Like No Other

What: The 48th annual Spindletop Community Impact Holiday Ball

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: This premier holiday event of the energy industry with executives and industry professionals from leading energy companies — including lead sponsors ConocoPhillips, Murphy Oil Corporation and W&T Offshore —raised a whopping $1.1 million in support of an array of Houston area nonprofits that educate, empower, protect and nurture at-risk youth. The 30 plus organizations benefitting from the gala include TEACH (To Educate All Children), YMCA of Greater Houston, Kids’ Meals, Camp for All, Bo’s Place, Girls Inc., The Children’s Assessment Center, Urban Harvest and Youth Development Center.

“Spindletop has provided critical support for schooling and mentoring, emotional wellness, personal safety and nurturing, healthy environments to help today’s at-risk youth thrive,” says Lia Vallone, executive director of Spindletop Community Impact Partners, Inc. “With the extraordinary support of the energy industry, Spindletop seeks to drive positive change in our community by identifying promising and proven programs where core funding and engaged volunteers can make a difference.”

Three honored awards were presented at the gala — the Spindletop Award presented to Roger Jenkins of Murphy Oil Corporation; the Spendletop Founders Award to Julie Robertson, retired from Noble Corporation and serving on a number of energy related board positions; and the Constance White Volunteer Service Award to Richard Mercer of CitiGroup.

The glorious black-tie evening featured a plethora of entertainment including a special dance performance from Ensemble Theatre Young Performers, classical music and holiday favorites by the Virtuosi of Houston small ensemble performed during dinner, and after dinner live music from Password for juking across the dance floor.

PC Seen: Laurie and Tracy Krohn, Kristine and Jeff Bird, Seliece and Lee Womble, Dominic Macklon, Lacey and Shane Albers, Jennifer and Casey Kilgore, Lisa and Ryan Lance, Marilyn and Richard Lynch, Peter Evans, Eric Zimmermann, Starlee Sykes, Sara and Ryan Young, Christine and Chad Williams, Amanda and John Taylor, and Lindsay and Jason Weddle.