fbpx
AIA Houston Home Tour Hollenbeck Architects
AIA Houston Home Tour McIntyre + Robinowitz Architects
AIA Houston Home Tour Intexure Architects
AIA Houston Home Tour Michael Hsu
AIA Houston Home Tour Benjamin Johnston
AIA Houston Home Tour Collaborative Design Group
AIA Houston Home Tour m + a architecture
AIA Houston Home Tour studioMET Architects
AIA Houston Home Tour 2Scale Architects
01
09

4119 Falkirk Lane from Hollenbeck Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Jack Thompson)

02
09

814 Columbia Street from McIntyre + Robinowitz Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Ben Hill)

03
09

1812 Marshall St., Intexure Architects, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.

04
09

447 W. 16th St., Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

05
09

2714 Morrison St., Benjamin Johnston Design, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.

06
09

853 Kuhlman Road, Collaborative Design Group, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.

07
09

1029 Arlington St., m + a architecture studio, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.

08
09

10922 Roaring Brook Lane, studioMET Architects, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Luis Ayala)

09
09

1630 Viking Drive from 2Scale Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Ben Hill)

AIA Houston Home Tour Hollenbeck Architects
AIA Houston Home Tour McIntyre + Robinowitz Architects
AIA Houston Home Tour Intexure Architects
AIA Houston Home Tour Michael Hsu
AIA Houston Home Tour Benjamin Johnston
AIA Houston Home Tour Collaborative Design Group
AIA Houston Home Tour m + a architecture
AIA Houston Home Tour studioMET Architects
AIA Houston Home Tour 2Scale Architects
Home + Design / Architecture

Nine Of Houston’s Most Beautiful Houses Showcased From Montrose to The Heights — This Home Tour Puts Architects Centerstage

New Homes That Are Sure to Stand the Test Of Time

BY // 10.10.24
4119 Falkirk Lane from Hollenbeck Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Jack Thompson)
814 Columbia Street from McIntyre + Robinowitz Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Ben Hill)
1812 Marshall St., Intexure Architects, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.
447 W. 16th St., Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Chase Daniel)
2714 Morrison St., Benjamin Johnston Design, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.
853 Kuhlman Road, Collaborative Design Group, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.
1029 Arlington St., m + a architecture studio, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.
10922 Roaring Brook Lane, studioMET Architects, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Luis Ayala)
1630 Viking Drive from 2Scale Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Ben Hill)
1
9

4119 Falkirk Lane from Hollenbeck Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Jack Thompson)

2
9

814 Columbia Street from McIntyre + Robinowitz Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Ben Hill)

3
9

1812 Marshall St., Intexure Architects, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.

4
9

447 W. 16th St., Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

5
9

2714 Morrison St., Benjamin Johnston Design, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.

6
9

853 Kuhlman Road, Collaborative Design Group, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.

7
9

1029 Arlington St., m + a architecture studio, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.

8
9

10922 Roaring Brook Lane, studioMET Architects, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Luis Ayala)

9
9

1630 Viking Drive from 2Scale Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Ben Hill)

Everyone will have a chance to step inside some of the most beautifully designed houses in Houston when the American Institute of Architects hosts its 2024 AIA Houston Home Tour, which is set for Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3.

Presented by Eggersmann USA, the two-day tour showcases nine of the finest examples of new residential architecture built in the last five years in Houston by AIA architects. These homes, which span a range of styles from traditional to contemporary, were selected for their high-quality craftsmanship, design excellence, innovative solutions and sustainability features.

This year’s Houston Home Tour include residences in The Heights, Montrose, Oak Forest and Hunters Creek Village neighborhoods. Each house was designed by a different esteemed architectural firm: studioMET Architects, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, Intexure Architects, Benjamin Johnston Design, Hollenbeck Architects, m + a Architecture Studio, Collaborative Design Group, 2scale Architects and McIntyre + Robinowitz Architects.

AIA Houston Home Tour 2Scale Architects
1630 Viking Drive from 2Scale Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Ben Hill) 

Some of this Houston Home Tour’s highlights?

At 852 Kuhlman Road, Collaborative Design Group blends the existing steel structure of the house with contemporary elements. Be sure to explore the lower-level entertainment space, which includes a bar and guest suite, a wine room, and even a golf simulator.

AIA Houston Home Tour Collaborative Design Group
853 Kuhlman Road from Collaborative Design Group is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.

In The Heights, McIntyre + Robinowitz reimagined a historic bungalow at 814 Columbia Street by adding a two-story edition, connected by a glass-walled “hyphen.”

Fall Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
  • Bering's Gift's October 2024
AIA Houston Home Tour McIntyre + Robinowitz Architects
814 Columbia Street from McIntyre + Robinowitz Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Ben Hill)

Nearby at 2714 Morrison Street, Benjamin Johnston design turned a Woodland Heights home into a stunning tribute to Hollywood Regency style, with a stunning atrium with a 16-foot-long skylight.

AIA Houston Home Tour Benjamin Johnston
2714 Morrison Street from Benjamin Johnston Design is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.

Head south and check out the prefab ADU attached to the home at 1812 Marshall Street, added by Intexure Architects to function as a guest suite or home addition. These are just four of the stunning architectural works that real estate devotees and home fanatics won’t want to miss.

AIA Houston Home Tour Intexure Architects
1812 Marshall Street from Intexure Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024.

The AIA Houston Home Tour is self-guided, and AIA Houston architects will be present at each house to speak to visitors. Advance tickets for the full tour or single houses can be purchased online through Friday, November 1. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the participating houses on the days of the tour. Full tour tickets cost $35 in advance and tickets to any individual house are $10.

The AIA Houston Home Tour is set for Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, from noon to 6 pm both days. Learn more here

Special Series

Texas Artists

Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
read full series

Experience cutting-edge red light therapy and infrared recovery.

DISCOVER MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
4706 Devon St.
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4706 Devon St.
HOUSTON, TX

$2,375,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4706 Devon St.
4018 Childress
West University Area
FOR SALE

4018 Childress
Houlston, TX

$660,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
4018 Childress
200 Mulberry Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

200 Mulberry Lane
Bellaire, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Tracie Parzen
This property is listed by: Tracie Parzen (512) 577-5997 Email Realtor
200 Mulberry Lane
2701 Westheimer #6D
Regency House
FOR SALE

2701 Westheimer #6D
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Karin Tennant
This property is listed by: Karin Tennant (713) 320-5557 Email Realtor
2701 Westheimer #6D
330 Indian Bayou
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

330 Indian Bayou
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
330 Indian Bayou
1546 Rutland
Heights
FOR SALE

1546 Rutland
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1546 Rutland
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X