Nine Of Houston’s Most Beautiful Houses Showcased From Montrose to The Heights — This Home Tour Puts Architects Centerstage

1630 Viking Drive from 2Scale Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Ben Hill)

10922 Roaring Brook Lane, studioMET Architects, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Luis Ayala)

447 W. 16th St., Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, will be in the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

814 Columbia Street from McIntyre + Robinowitz Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Ben Hill)

4119 Falkirk Lane from Hollenbeck Architects is part of the AIA Houston Home Tour 2024. (Photo by Jack Thompson)

Everyone will have a chance to step inside some of the most beautifully designed houses in Houston when the American Institute of Architects hosts its 2024 AIA Houston Home Tour, which is set for Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3.

Presented by Eggersmann USA, the two-day tour showcases nine of the finest examples of new residential architecture built in the last five years in Houston by AIA architects. These homes, which span a range of styles from traditional to contemporary, were selected for their high-quality craftsmanship, design excellence, innovative solutions and sustainability features.

This year’s Houston Home Tour include residences in The Heights, Montrose, Oak Forest and Hunters Creek Village neighborhoods. Each house was designed by a different esteemed architectural firm: studioMET Architects, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, Intexure Architects, Benjamin Johnston Design, Hollenbeck Architects, m + a Architecture Studio, Collaborative Design Group, 2scale Architects and McIntyre + Robinowitz Architects.

Some of this Houston Home Tour’s highlights?

At 852 Kuhlman Road, Collaborative Design Group blends the existing steel structure of the house with contemporary elements. Be sure to explore the lower-level entertainment space, which includes a bar and guest suite, a wine room, and even a golf simulator.

In The Heights, McIntyre + Robinowitz reimagined a historic bungalow at 814 Columbia Street by adding a two-story edition, connected by a glass-walled “hyphen.”

Nearby at 2714 Morrison Street, Benjamin Johnston design turned a Woodland Heights home into a stunning tribute to Hollywood Regency style, with a stunning atrium with a 16-foot-long skylight.

Head south and check out the prefab ADU attached to the home at 1812 Marshall Street, added by Intexure Architects to function as a guest suite or home addition. These are just four of the stunning architectural works that real estate devotees and home fanatics won’t want to miss.

The AIA Houston Home Tour is self-guided, and AIA Houston architects will be present at each house to speak to visitors. Advance tickets for the full tour or single houses can be purchased online through Friday, November 1. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the participating houses on the days of the tour. Full tour tickets cost $35 in advance and tickets to any individual house are $10.

The AIA Houston Home Tour is set for Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, from noon to 6 pm both days. Learn more here.