New Woodlands Heights House Charmer Is Full of Delights — and It’s a $1.83 Million First For the Prolific Nan

The flex room in the home at 951 Byrne Street in Houston's Woodland Heights neighborhood.

The primary bath in the home at 951 Byrne Street in Houston's Woodland Heights neighborhood.

The primary suite in the home at 951 Byrne Street in Houston's Woodland Heights neighborhood.

The second floor aerie n the home at 951 Byrne Street in Houston's Woodland Heights neighborhood.

One of two office/studies in the home at 951 Byrne Street in Houston's Woodland Heights neighborhood.

The gourmet kitchen at 951 Byrne Street in Houston's Woodland Heights neighborhood brings some wows.

Double height ceiling in the main living are of 951 Byrne Street in Houston's Woodland Heights neighborhood.

Double height ceiling in the main living are of 951 Byrne Street in Houston's Woodland Heights neighborhood.

It's a double height ceiling in the main living area of 951 Byrne Street in Houston's Woodland Heights neighborhood.

The corner not at 951 Byrne Street provides plenty of space for the 4,259 square foot home.

This custom home at 951 Byrne Street in Houston's Woodland Heights neighborhood is awaiting its first owner.

From the street, the new build at 951 Byrne Street appears deceivingly quaint. But this generous 4,259-square-foot home in Houston’s Woodland Heights neighborhood enjoys the expanse of a corner lot. It is also spacious and contemporary, boasting all the requisite bells and whistles expected of a tony residence.

It also brings an added direction for the cutting-edge real estate firm Nan and Company Properties. Listing of this home is the firm’s inaugural relationship with a custom builder — ELEVIZ Design and Development. The Woodlands Heights house is being represented by Refuge Group Properties, the No. 1 sales group within Nan and Company.

A great family home at 951 Byrne didn’t come about by accident. This dwelling was conceived by a former engineer who turned to home building after enduring a lengthy search to find a perfect home for her own family.

Adding to the spaciousness afforded by the open floor plan, the living space at this Woodlands Heights retreat includes an oversized side veranda, a covered front porch and a second-floor balcony.

The basics here of modern living include five bedrooms, four and one/half baths and two office or study rooms. The second floor owner’s suite includes a spacious walk-in closet, a bath complete with a soaker tub, double vanities and private access to the balcony.

Add to the plan, a formal dining room, family room, flex room and mudroom. The family room opens to the gourmet kitchen that is outfitted with an oversized island, a smart touch sink faucet, a breakfast bar, ZLINE appliances, solid-wood maple and birch cabinets, and quartz countertops.

The list price for this Woodlands Heights house comes in at $1,830,000.

This new relationship with ELEVIZ is just the latest venture expanding Nan CEO Nancy Almodovar’s vision for her company. In June, her namesake firm launched a new Sports & Entertainment division which focuses on homes from professional athletes.

Former Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel and former Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews have already placed their Houston homes for sale with Nan and Company Properties.

Now, this special Woodlands Heights home represents another big new first for Nan.