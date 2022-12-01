Provenance and Tales at the Ann & Gordon Getty Collection Illustrated Talk at Arsin Rug Gallery

On a blockbuster Tuesday evening during Texas Design week Dallas, and in advance of the October Christie’s blockbuster auction of the Ann & Gordon Getty Collection, Hutton Wilkinson (Hutton Wilkinson Design and Tony Duquette Studios) and Christie’s VP Will Stafford delivered an illustrated talk at Arsin Rug Gallery, discussing provenance and history of the Getty Collection’s 19th- and 20th-century masterworks, decorative arts, English and European furniture, porcelain, silver and more.

Welcoming guests was James Arsin and Christie’s Capera Ryan.

