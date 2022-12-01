Provenance and Tales at the Ann & Gordon Getty Collection Illustrated Talk at Arsin Rug Gallery
A Noteworthy Texas Design Week EveningBY Lisa Collins Shaddock // 12.01.22
Hutton Wilkinson, James Arsin (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Will Strafford, Capera Ryan, Hutton Wilkinson (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Jennifer Klos, Laurie MacCaskill (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Nina Papis, Alex Papachristidis, Alison Levasseur (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Alison Kenworthy (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Andrew Uihlein, Georgia McElveen (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
James Arsin, Kathryn Smith, Abbas Arsin (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Erin Mathews (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Bryan & Mike Yates (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Kelsey Ann Haley, Bella Rose (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Phyllis Coit, Lyn Barlow (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Allison Perry (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Colette Conner, Luis Araujo (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Debbie Ryan, Catherine Taylor (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Amy & Randy Walton, Denise McGaha (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Ed Hill, Lee Borchert (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
Karen and Craig goodman (Photo by Jordan Geibel)
On a blockbuster Tuesday evening during Texas Design week Dallas, and in advance of the October Christie’s blockbuster auction of the Ann & Gordon Getty Collection, Hutton Wilkinson (Hutton Wilkinson Design and Tony Duquette Studios) and Christie’s VP Will Stafford delivered an illustrated talk at Arsin Rug Gallery, discussing provenance and history of the Getty Collection’s 19th- and 20th-century masterworks, decorative arts, English and European furniture, porcelain, silver and more.
Welcoming guests was James Arsin and Christie’s Capera Ryan.
PC Seen: Alison Kenworthy, Amy and Randy Walton, Denise McGaha, Georgia McElveen and Andrew Uihlein, Bryan and Mike Yates, Erin Mathews, Kelsey Ann Haley, Abbas Arsin, Bella Rose, Alex Papachristidis, Kevin Peavy and Joe Minton, Alison Levasseur, Phyllis Coit, Colette Conner, Jennifer Klos, Laurie MacCaskill, and Karen and Craig Goodman.
