When Mil Bodron and Svend Fruit founded their Dallas design and architecture firm in 1998, the city’s remarkable modernist houses were being demolished with alarming frequency. The firm quickly became a voice for the modernist movement, teaming with like-minded clients who wanted to restore, rather than tear down, their mid-century masterpieces. During the next 25 years — a milestone the firm celebrates this fall — Bodron/Fruit carved a niche as preservationists, amassing a roster of high-profile clients who are as passionate about modern architecture as they are.

It began with the restoration of a 1963 Highland Park house by E.G. Hamilton, renowned architect of NorthPark Center. “We weren’t trying to make our own statement, but to work within the original design,” says Fruit, a Houston native whose early career included working with Max Levy, noted Dallas designer of contemporary houses.

Bodron grew up admiring the elegant plantations and modern houses along the bayou in Monroe, Louisiana, before studying architecture and art in college. The two worked on occasional projects together for years before formally joining forces. “After we finished the Hamilton house, people could see our approach to renovation, and business just grew from there,” Fruit says.

Other significant restoration commissions followed, including work on houses by some of the modern era’s most legendary architects, such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Philip Johnson, and O’Neil Ford.