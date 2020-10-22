One of Dallas’ Best Home Tours is Coming to Your Living Room

With the city’s distinct neighborhoods and small but well preserved districts, Dallas has no shortage of great home tours. Afternoons are always well spent exploring bungalow-lined Hollywood Heights, the scenic lots of Lakewood, the historic estates along Swiss Avenue, and the quirky, Charles Dilbeck-filled corner known as Cochran Heights. But one annual, design-minded event you can always count on is the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes.

Our only citywide home tour puts the focus on the best architects in Dallas, no matter what neighborhood their work resides in. But like so many events in 2020, the AIA Dallas Tour of Homes is opting to go digital this year — but that might be a good thing for this particular occasion.

One of the annual challenges of AIA’s event is plotting your personal home tour route. Is it best to start with that modern gem in Jan Mar and move south? Do you split your driving tour into two days, or ambitiously try to hit all the homes in one? They’re certainly not the toughest decisions you’ll ever have to make, but decisions still have to be made.

This year, the works of six great Dallas architects are coming directly to you this weekend (October 24 and 25). Featured homes hail from Bishop Arts to Preston Hollow, and include a landmark Spanish Revival — practically begging to be a Nancy Meyer movie set — as well as a stunning achievement in modern design and preservation on a heavily wooded lot in Jan Mar. The theme of this year’s tour: “Make the most of staying at home; hire an architect.”

Parks Estate // Norman Alston Architects (photo by Menary Studio)

“This year’s homes are representative of the owners’ lifestyles, and as such, are diverse in size, style, age, location, and construction type,” Ryan Thomason, Associate AIA, project designer at Smitharc Architects and 2020 AIA Dallas Tour of Homes chair says in a release. “While this year’s tour takes on a different format, we are excited to offer guided tours, engage with the architects, and offer an even more up-close and personal experience.”

Livestreamed architect walkthroughs and other packages, starting at $30, can be purchased here, with proceeds benefiting the Dallas chapter of the American Institute of Architects. Tour our slideshow for a sneak peek at the AIA-approved homes, and visit here for more detailed descriptions by AIA Dallas.