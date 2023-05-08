Nash – The Nash Estate has never before come to market.
Nash – The game room is like stepping into the 1970s
Nash – the sleek, mod and light filled living room.
Nash – The rooms are filled with light and the home is wrapped by balconies taking in the landscape.
Nash – a peek at the mirrored ceiling in the dining room with its modern chandelier.
Nash – Silvered palms still sway in a guest bathroom
Nash – The pool and spa area are made for entertaining and sunning.
Real Estate / Mansions / Architecture / Property Profiles

Skateboard King’s Fort Worth Mansion Hits the Market With Some Serious Throwback Appeal — This Nash House Is One of a Kind

A $2.95 Million Estate With a Game Room That's a 1970s Dream

BY // 05.08.23
The Nash Estate in Fort Worth has never before come to market.
The game room is like stepping into the 1970s.
The sleek, mod and light filled living room.
The rooms are filled with light and the home is wrapped by balconies taking in the landscape.
A peek at the mirrored ceiling in the dining room with its modern chandelier.
Silvered palms still sway in a guest bathroom.
The pool and spa area are made for entertaining and sunning.
Fort Worth ski and skate designer Charles E. Nash’s home is hitting the market with plenty of its original 1976 design features still intact. Designed by renowned architect Frank Talley Jr. with Fort Worth landscape architect Elbert Spence handling the grounds, this iconic Westover Hills estate is set on 1.1 acres. The striking lines of the white showplace rest gently against its sloping, manicured lawn.

Offered by Ida Duwe-Olsen and Ted Olsen of Compass Real Estate for $2,950,000, this four bedroom, four and a half bath Fort Worth mansion is made for entertaining. The wooded backyard is tiered with a heated saltwater pool and cascading waterfalls. A hot tub, fire pit, covered patio and built-in serving bar add to the sense of outdoor adventure at this Nash manse.

Charles E. Nash III was the creator of Nash Skateboards, the largest water ski and skateboard manufacturer in the world, which is still around today. This fourth generation Fort Worthian attended both Paschal High School and TCU. He worked in the family business of Nash Hardware before creating his first set of water skis in his garage. To say Charles E. Nash was on to something is an understatement.

Today, one of the first Nash skateboards is on display at the Smithsonian Institute, a design called the Goofy Foot Sidewalk Surfer.

The game room at the Fort Worth Nash mansion is like stepping into the 1970s.

Nash’s house also makes quite an impression.

The sleek estate at 2111 Hidden Creek Court captures the light with floor-to-ceiling windows looking onto the wooded grounds landscaped by Spence. Travertine greets you at the entry and the modern linear fireplace is clad in stone as well. Clerestory windows abound and glass doors lead to balconies overlooking the grounds and pool.

A massive primary suite boasts its own sitting area, a fireplace and his and hers baths.

The Nash mansion also brings two wet bars and expansive living spaces. Some of the home’s period details include mirrored ceilings, silvered wallpaper and a game room on the lower level that could have been lifted from the set of Mork & Mindy. It’s awash in strikingly bold primary colors. You won’t forget this room if you see it.

Yes, the Nash mansion is one of a kind. This architecturally significant Westover Hills mansion has never been on the market before.

DC Partners

