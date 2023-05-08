Brooklyn Dumplings Debut in Deep Ellum, Uptown Gets a Mexican Sugar, and the AAPI Night Market Returns This Month

Mexican Sugar is opening its third location (and first in Dallas) in Uptown this May. (Courtesy)

A New York City dumpling shop debuts in Deep Ellum next week.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a popular quick-serve dumpling concept from NYC, is opening its first Texas location in Deep Ellum on Monday, May 15. Dallasites can look forward to pork buns, potstickers, dumplings in broth, and even specialty dumplings in flavors like mac and cheese, pepperoni pizza, chicken parmesan, Korean BBQ beef, and more. You can also opt for a bowl with a choice of rice, noodles, or greens, a protein, and a flavor (ranging from peanut sauce to Kung Pao).

The concept was created by NYC restauranteur Stratis Morfogen who experimented with novelty dumplings at his Asian-inspired steakhouse, Brooklyn Chop House. In 2021, he opened his first dumpling shop, and this will be the first outside of New York thanks to Dallas resident Sam Cole. Designed by local design firm Jones Baker, the team behind the first Texas spot hopes to match the NYC feel within the historic Dallas neighborhood.

A favorite North Texas restaurant is opening its first Dallas spot in Uptown this May.

With locations already in Plano and Las Colinas, Mexican Sugar is expanding to Dallas proper this May with a new spot in Uptown’s Mckinney & Olive development. The favorite Mexican restaurant takes over the 12,000-square-foot space that was formerly going to house a new Hugo’s Invitados location (before it changed to West Village). Highlights of the menu include their tequila and mezcal program, tasting flights, margaritas, and bites like tuna crudo, bone-in pork chop, handmade tortillas, and more.

The AAPI Night Market Block Party returns this month.

On May 27, Asian Grub and Krio are hosting the 2nd annual Asian American & Pacific Islander Night Market Block Party benefiting Make-A-Wish North Texas. Get your Tasting Fastpass now for an early bird price of $75 — it includes five food and two drink tickets. The event is free to attend and will feature 30 local food and art vendors such as Krio, Khao Noodle Shop, Sharetea, and more.