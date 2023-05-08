Mexican Sugar Dallas
Brooklyn Dumpling Dallas
Brooklyn Dumpling (20 of 33)
Mexican Sugar Las Colinas
Krio Dallas
01
05

Mexican Sugar is opening its third location (and first in Dallas) in Uptown this May. (Courtesy)

02
05

Brooklyn Dumpling will debut in Dallas on May 15. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

03
05

Brooklyn Dumpling is a quick-serve NYC concept headed to Deep Ellum. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

04
05

Don't miss the margarita flight at Mexican Sugar.

05
05

Bishop Arts' Krio hosts the 2nd annual AAPI Night Market Block Party this month. (Courtesy)

Mexican Sugar Dallas
Brooklyn Dumpling Dallas
Brooklyn Dumpling (20 of 33)
Mexican Sugar Las Colinas
Krio Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

Brooklyn Dumplings Debut in Deep Ellum, Uptown Gets a Mexican Sugar, and the AAPI Night Market Returns This Month

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dallas Dining Dish

BY // 05.08.23
Mexican Sugar is opening its third location (and first in Dallas) in Uptown this May. (Courtesy)
Brooklyn Dumpling will debut in Dallas on May 15. (Photo by Kayla Enright)
Brooklyn Dumpling is a quick-serve NYC concept headed to Deep Ellum. (Photo by Kayla Enright)
Don't miss the margarita flight at Mexican Sugar.
Bishop Arts' Krio hosts the 2nd annual AAPI Night Market Block Party this month. (Courtesy)
1
5

Mexican Sugar is opening its third location (and first in Dallas) in Uptown this May. (Courtesy)

2
5

Brooklyn Dumpling will debut in Dallas on May 15. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

3
5

Brooklyn Dumpling is a quick-serve NYC concept headed to Deep Ellum. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

4
5

Don't miss the margarita flight at Mexican Sugar.

5
5

Bishop Arts' Krio hosts the 2nd annual AAPI Night Market Block Party this month. (Courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 

Brooklyn Dumpling Dallas
Brooklyn Dumpling will debut in Dallas on May 15. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

A New York City dumpling shop debuts in Deep Ellum next week.

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, a popular quick-serve dumpling concept from NYC, is opening its first Texas location in Deep Ellum on Monday, May 15. Dallasites can look forward to pork buns, potstickers, dumplings in broth, and even specialty dumplings in flavors like mac and cheese, pepperoni pizza, chicken parmesan, Korean BBQ beef, and more. You can also opt for a bowl with a choice of rice, noodles, or greens, a protein, and a flavor (ranging from peanut sauce to Kung Pao).

The concept was created by NYC restauranteur Stratis Morfogen who experimented with novelty dumplings at his Asian-inspired steakhouse, Brooklyn Chop House. In 2021, he opened his first dumpling shop, and this will be the first outside of New York thanks to Dallas resident Sam Cole. Designed by local design firm Jones Baker, the team behind the first Texas spot hopes to match the NYC feel within the historic Dallas neighborhood.

 

Mexican Sugar Dallas
Mexican Sugar is opening its third location (and first in Dallas) in Uptown this May. (Courtesy)

A favorite North Texas restaurant is opening its first Dallas spot in Uptown this May.

With locations already in Plano and Las Colinas, Mexican Sugar is expanding to Dallas proper this May with a new spot in Uptown’s Mckinney & Olive development. The favorite Mexican restaurant takes over the 12,000-square-foot space that was formerly going to house a new Hugo’s Invitados location (before it changed to West Village). Highlights of the menu include their tequila and mezcal program, tasting flights, margaritas, and bites like tuna crudo, bone-in pork chop, handmade tortillas, and more.

Discover De Beers

Swipe
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS
  • De Beers May 2023 DALLAS

 

Krio Dallas
Bishop Arts’ Krio hosts the 2nd annual AAPI Night Market Block Party this month. (Courtesy)

The AAPI Night Market Block Party returns this month.

On May 27, Asian Grub and Krio are hosting the 2nd annual Asian American & Pacific Islander Night Market Block Party benefiting Make-A-Wish North Texas. Get your Tasting Fastpass now for an early bird price of $75 — it includes five food and two drink tickets. The event is free to attend and will feature 30 local food and art vendors such as Krio, Khao Noodle Shop, Sharetea, and more.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
De Beers
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
9 A Lana Lane
Highland Village | Midlane
FOR SALE

9 A Lana Lane
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
9 A Lana Lane
2308 Mimosa Drive
River Oaks | Avalon
FOR SALE

2308 Mimosa Drive
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Pene Moore
This property is listed by: Pene Moore (713) 558-3221 Email Realtor
2308 Mimosa Drive
1039 Kirby Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1039 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jay Monroe
This property is listed by: Jay Monroe (713) 504-6936 Email Realtor
1039 Kirby Drive
3207 Sunset Boulevard
Open House
West University
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 5/14 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

3207 Sunset Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
3207 Sunset Boulevard
1337 W Bell Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1337 W Bell Street
Houston, TX

$797,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
1337 W Bell Street
2510 Agave Drive
League City
FOR SALE

2510 Agave Drive
League City, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Aaron Sonnier (713) 202-7031 Email Realtor
2510 Agave Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X