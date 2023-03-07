032 Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin’s Lake Clubhouse; Imagery by DBOX for Austin Capital Partners
Home + Design / Architecture

Lake Austin’s Highly Anticipated Four Seasons Private Residences Taps Master of Contemporary Design Piero Lissoni

The Project is Hundreds of Feet Above Lake Austin with a Funicular to Transport Residents

BY // 03.07.23
Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin has enlisted Italian designer and architect Piero Lissoni to spearhead interior design for the project, which is currently underway on a hilltop hundreds of feet above Lake Austin. Lissoni’s first endeavor in Texas, the highly anticipated development featuring contemporary architecture and interiors is a collaboration between Hines, Austin Capital Partners, and Four Seasons Hotel and Resorts and is slated to open in 2026, costing in the ballpark of $830 million, according to a public filing.

Lissoni, recognized as a master of contemporary design, is the creative director for B&B Italia and Living Divani, and has designed products and furnishings for Alessi, Cappellini, Cassina, Flos, Kartell, and Knoll, with architectural offices in Milan and New York. He will put his sleek and sophisticated design stamp on nine standalone villas and 179 private residences spread among 18 boutique residential buildings named after regional flora, from Abelia to Wisteria.

Lissoni is designing all aspects of the environment, including kitchens, bathrooms, closets, lighting, and fixtures, utilizing natural woods such as eucalyptus, oak, and American walnut, along with stones of varying textures, for a color palette that resembles nature. He is also designing approximately 100,000 square feet of amenities, including The Upper Clubhouse with a private restaurant, theater, lounge, infinity-edge pool, and private cabanas; an Indoor Sports Club with squash, tennis, and basketball courts; The Spa and Wellness Club with private treatment rooms and salon; and The Orangerie with covered garden and indoor pool.

Comprising 145 acres of pristine natural landscape and 3,070 feet of untouched waterfront, the Residences, which start at $4.1 million and range from 1,900 to 12,000 square feet, have panoramic views of the downtown skyline, Lake Austin, and surrounding Hill Country, including 2,000 acres of protected land. The project features a clubhouse and private marina, a boating club with a fleet of watercraft, and a funicular with two carriages to transport residents from the hilltop to the lake.

The architecture design team for the residences and villas includes Matthew Bannister of DBOX, Breck Craparo of Breckstudio Architecture, and Stefan Pharis of Pharis Design. Handel Architects and Page are the architects of record.

