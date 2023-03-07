Blue Goose Cantina Forced to Close, A 1920s-Style Speakeasy Debuts in The Colony, Cafe Duro Launches a Wine Club, and More

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

A cool 1920s-themed speakeasy opens in The Colony’s Grandscape.

A new “secret” 1920s-themed lounge and cigar bar called Red Phone Booth has debuted in The Colony. It’s not too difficult to find as there is a restored red London phone booth right outside the entrance. Once you walk into the booth, you have to dial a number (given out by nearby restaurants and hotels). The 6,000-square-foot space offers food, cocktails, and cigars. Oh, and there’s a dress code so don’t show up wearing athletic clothes or ripped clothing. A collared shirt or sports coat is also required for men (they have some there to borrow as well).

An iconic Lower Greenville restaurant loses its lease and will close this month.

Opened by Bob Peterson on Greenville Avenue in 1984, favorite Dallas Tex-Mex spot Blue Goose Cantina is closing its doors on March 19 — following its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 11. The company was not able to reach an agreement for lease renewal with the new building owner, leaving the family-owned restaurant in search of a new location, hopefully in the same area. The brand isn’t going anywhere, as they’ll soon be debuting a new location in Grand Prairie (the eighth overall).

The owners of Cafe Duro launch a new wine shop and club at the Lower Greenville spot.

Duro Hospitality (The Charles, Sister) has launched a new wine shop inside of Cafe Duro. The Duro Wine Shop offers a concierge-style wine experience with tastings, release parties, and special offering through the Wine Club. Guests can sample wines by the glass at the Lower Greenville spot or take them home to enjoy. There are three monthly wine club tiers featuring the Duro Explorer ($145), Duro Collector ($175), and Trust US ($499).

A Phoenix-based wine bar shutters in Deep Ellum after two years.

In other Dallas wine news, Postino Wine Cafe has shuttered in Deep Ellum as first reported by CultureMap. It had only been open for about two years. This is sad news, as we enjoyed the boards of bruschetta and vast vino selection. It also had a fantastic happy hour.