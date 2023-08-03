3) View from Klyde Warren Park © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
4) Ross Avenue Plaza View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
7) Fuensanta Nieto, Enrique Sobejano © Alvaro Felgueroso Lobo
5) Hamon Forecourt View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
6) Rooftop Terrace and Event Space View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
2) Rooftop Gallery View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
1) Aerial View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
01
07

View from Klyde Warren Park © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

02
07

Ross Avenue Plaza View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

03
07

04
07

Hamon Forecourt View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

05
07

Rooftop Terrace and Event Space View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

06
07

Rooftop Gallery View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

07
07

Aerial View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

3) View from Klyde Warren Park © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
4) Ross Avenue Plaza View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
7) Fuensanta Nieto, Enrique Sobejano © Alvaro Felgueroso Lobo
5) Hamon Forecourt View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
6) Rooftop Terrace and Event Space View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
2) Rooftop Gallery View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
1) Aerial View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
Home + Design / Architecture

The DMA is in for a ‘Radical Transformation’

The Dallas Museum of Art's International Architect Competition Names a Surprising Winner

BY // 08.03.23
View from Klyde Warren Park © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
Ross Avenue Plaza View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
Hamon Forecourt View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
Rooftop Terrace and Event Space View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
Rooftop Gallery View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
Aerial View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
1
7

View from Klyde Warren Park © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

2
7

Ross Avenue Plaza View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

3
7

4
7

Hamon Forecourt View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

5
7

Rooftop Terrace and Event Space View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

6
7

Rooftop Gallery View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

7
7

Aerial View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

In February of 2023, the Dallas Museum of Art announced its open search for an architecture firm that could reimagine Edward Larrabee Barnes’ original 1980s building. After 154 submissions, six finalists were chosen to display their proposed plans at the museum throughout July. Among the hopefuls was the New York-based team best known for the High Line, the Los Angeles firm behind Houston’s Menil Drawing Institute, and London’s David Chipperfield, the most recent winner of the Pritzker Prize. There was one lesser-known firm, however: the Madrid-based Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos.

Compared to the five other finalists, the Spanish group is a virtual unknown in the United States, but their DMA vision was strong. “There is nothing — nothing — clunky about the proposal from the team led by the Spanish firm Nieto Sobejano,” noted Dallas Morning News architecture critic Mark Lamster when the six finalists were first revealed. The plan included a see-through white metal facade that would glow from within, an outdoor amphitheater along Ross Avenue, a rooftop terrace overlooking Klyde Warren Park, and a floating white gallery box where LED-generated contemporary art could be displayed.

Today, the Dallas Museum of Art named Nieto Sobejano the competition winner with a concept design that promises “a radical transformation to speak to new audiences,” according to a release.

4) Ross Avenue Plaza View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
Ross Avenue Plaza View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

Barnes’ 1980s work was, at one point, the only building in the Dallas Arts District. The Nieto Sobejano team is tasked not only with creating more space and greater flow within museum boundaries, but connecting the building to the neighborhood that has grown around out.

“The clear architectural scheme by Edward Larrabee Barnes, once conceived as an opaque and compact building, has been overtaken after four decades by the development and implementation of new settings in the Arts District,” shared the Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos team of their concept in a statement. “We propose an open, welcoming, accessible, and inclusive museum, improving and adding new spaces for contemporary art collections.” 

2) Rooftop Gallery View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos
Rooftop Gallery View © Nieto Sobejano Arquitectos

The next steps (securing funds to make NSA’s beautiful vision a reality) are far less exciting than today’s announcement, so for now, we’ll revel in a surprisingly bold choice from the DMA, and the promise of a more radical future for the arts in Dallas.

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
4522 East Cove Court
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

4522 East Cove Court
Malakoff, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4522 East Cove Court
6625 Golf Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6625 Golf Drive
Dallas, TX

$8,950,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
6625 Golf Drive
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3637 Maplewood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3637 Maplewood Avenue
3603 Harvard Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3603 Harvard Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,450,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3603 Harvard Avenue
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
5630 Deerfield Lane
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

5630 Deerfield Lane
Mabank, TX

$5,990,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
5630 Deerfield Lane
2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco
FOR SALE

2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2127 Courtland Drive
9300 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9300 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9300 Hathaway Street
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$13,500,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
2300 Wolf Street #8BC
Uptown/Downtown
FOR SALE

2300 Wolf Street #8BC
Dallas, TX

$7,250,000 Learn More about this property
Sanders Avrea
This property is listed by: Sanders Avrea (214) 458-1964 Email Realtor
2300 Wolf Street #8BC
6513 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6513 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6513 Sudbury Road
3318 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3318 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3318 Princeton Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X