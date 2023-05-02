The Upcoming Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek Could Be Dallas’ Most Luxurious Tower Yet

Architect Lucien Lagrange says he will take great care in how the top of the building met the skyline, "ensuring that it has a unique identity which symbolizes sophistication, luxury, and modernity."

The Rosewood Hotels & Resorts portfolio of today is vast and far-flung, with high-profile properties (including The Carlyle in New York and Hôtel de Crillon in Paris) spanning 18 countries. But in 2025, the Hong Kong-based company will bring a lavish new property just steps from where it all began when the Rosewood Residences Turtle Creek opens its doors.

The 17-story tower — Rosewood’s first standalone residential development in Texas — will be located one block from the iconic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, where the pink-stucco estate of cotton baron Sheppard King still stands intact, thanks to Caroline Rose Hunt. The oil heiress and businesswoman tastefully converted the mansion into a highly personalized hotel in 1980, subsequently launching Rosewood’s global empire.

A renowned roster was assembled to execute the meaningful project, which is slated to open in 2025 (sales commence this year). French architect Lucien Lagrange, known for some of Chicago’s most luxurious condo buildings, will design the Beaux-Arts-style tower. New York designer Dan Fink will helm the interiors, using polished marbles, herringbone floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and walnut finishes to craft 46 one-of-a-kind residences, ranging in size from 2,000 to 6,380 square feet, that embrace the lush neighborhood.

“I’m always thinking about how a home or building can feel like it’s grown from the place where it is, like it’s a part of it,” Fink says. “I love how Turtle Creek meanders through the neighborhood — its riverbanks changing color and foliage throughout the seasons. I love when city and nature meet, and here we have the beauty of Turtle Creek and the Katy Trail to inspire a design that is steeped in both natural beauty and urban elegance.”

An elegant porte cochère makes a striking first impression. Amenities include round-the-clock butler and concierge services, a fitness center, library, private dining room spaces, a dedicated dog park, pet spa, and a landscaped garden for intimate gatherings. A resort-like rooftop pool and lounge will offer unrivaled views of downtown.

“Dallas is a sophisticated city, and this community deserves the elegance you would find in Paris,” says LaGrange. “The design builds on the style, grace, and glamour of the nearby Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, representing a new chapter of luxury living in the heart of the city.”