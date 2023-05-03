The Artful AWARE Affair Makes Great Use of Dallas’ Immersive Monet Experience

The Scene at the 2023 Aware Affair in Dallas (Photo by Lisa Stewart and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Interpretive dancers from the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (Photo by Lisa Stewart and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Interpretative Dancer from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (Photo by Lisa Stewart and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

Table Setting showing the Monet and Impressionists Immersive Experience on the walls (Photo by Lisa Stewart and Rob Wythe/Wythe Portrait Studio)

The Scene: The AWARE Affair 2023: An Artful Evening of Advocacy Fighting Alzheimer’s was a dynamic celebration of art, music, dance, and gourmet delights benefitting the North Texas nonprofit. The intimate Dallas dinner experience was hosted within Lighthouse ArtSpace’s immersive art galleries, where sprawling projections of works by Monet and more famous impressionists filled the rooms. The 35-year-plus Dallas tradition was held on Friday, April 14.

Takeaway: Given how many people Alzheimer’s touches, a thoughtful sentiment was infused into every moment of the AWARE Affair, from the live auction offerings (in addition to round trip tickets on Aero and a Lake Tahoe retreat, the iconic AWARE jacket was auctioned courtesy of Kim and David McDavid Jr.) to the array soft shades of the American Alzheimer’s Association’s signature purple displayed throughout the downtown Dallas gallery.

High Point: The sweeping scenes of water lilies and sunflowers may be the best dinner backdrops we’ve seen in Dallas yet.

The Seen: Those seen around the wine pull or heading downstairs to the lively afterparty, where gala co-chair Pam Musgrove performed with The INSTAgators, included her fellow co-chairs Lori Bush and C’Mone Wingo, as well as Dr. Holly Hull Miori, president of AWARE. Other AWARE attendees: Venise and Larry Stuart, Sally and Forrest Hoglund, Lee Roy and Biddie Jordan, Kim and David McDavid, Jr., Stacey Jones Angel, Venise and Larry Stuart.

Special recognition was also given to last year’s Founders Award recipient Myrna D. Schlegel and the winner of the Amy Osler Spirit of Education Leadership Award, Stephanie Bray, who attended received the honor that was named after her dear friend in 2018.