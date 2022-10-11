An island in the pond holds a sculpture by Deborah Ballard. The concrete bridge was designed by Donald Vogel. Yellow Louisianna irises growing in the water. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson / art direction by Michelle Aviña)

At far right, a Japanese bridge crosses over the pond. The pickerel weed at lower right was a gift from artist David Gibson. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson / art direction by Michelle Aviña)

In Kevin Vogel's office, the walnut chests are from the estate of Clarence Roy, who was Valley House's original landscape architect. Small painting from Marty Walker Gallery. The ceramic is from the estate of Marvin and Joy Krieger. Pair of leather chairs are by Bill Stevens for the Yale School of Architecture (Photo by Pär Bengtsson / art direction by Michelle Aviña)

The four-acre garden at Cheryl and Kevin Vogel’s family home, Valley House, is dotted with sculptures including figurative pieces by Dallas artist Deborah Ballard. Small tree stumps along the gravel path are from the original garden designed by Clarence Roy in the late 1950s. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson / art direction by Michelle Aviña)

Specific trees and plants were chosen to encourage insects and the wildlife that feed on them to flourish, and only natural insecticides like garlic are used in the garden. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson / art direction by Michelle Aviña)

Yellow flag irises blooming in the pond during May are joined in late summer by red spider lilies and purple-hued pickerel weed, a gift from artist David Gibson. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson / art direction by Michelle Aviña)

In the dining area are vintage Matteo Grassi chairs and a tall column by self-taught Louisiana artist Clyde Connell. On a pedestal, an object salvaged from a sailing ship, circa 1980, from Joel Cooner Gallery. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson / art direction by Michelle Aviña)

Donald Vogel’s former painting studio is now a sitting room with sculptures by Kana Harada, Alex Corno, and David Everett. Time Life leather chairs from Collage. Set of four chairs by Naoto Fukasawa. Vertical storage holds over-scale canvases from the gallery. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson / art direction by Michelle Aviña)

Cheryl and Kevin Vogel in Donald’s former painting studio. The painting of Kevin with his mother and brother on a boat in the pond was a wedding gift to the couple from Donald. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson / art direction by Michelle Aviña)

The house’s open-plan layout was an avant-garde forerunner of mid-century design. Original elements have been preserved, including handmade brick floors, plaster walls, and beamed ceilings. The original Steinway & Sons piano sourced by composer Walter Hendl was destroyed in a flood in 1964 and replaced. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson / art direction by Michelle Aviña)

Donald Vogel’s second wife, landscape architect Erika Farkac Vogel, redesigned the garden in the 1980s. Here, runoff from the pond meanders through beds of fern, Asian jasmine, and ivy, amid a thicket of bald cypress, Mexican plum tress, hollies, and bamboo. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson / art direction by Michelle Aviña)

Original architecture for Valley House and gallery by Donald Vogel and John Wesley Jones. Original landscape architecture Clarence Roy; redesign Erika Farkac Vogel.

One morning in May, cup of coffee in hand, Kevin Vogel climbed a steep spiral staircase that took him from the back hallway of his family home to a private office upstairs. The light-filled corner of the room had been built in 1964 as a bedroom for Kevin and his brother, after their sister was born. The space has been renovated a couple of times since, its small windows now replaced with vast panes of glass overlooking a grove of oaks, pecan trees, and Japanese maples, their magenta leaves blazing.

From here, Kevin can see the pond where he swam as a child. The wooden rowboat his father built by hand is long gone, but the gravel paths he explored still wind through a lush four-acre garden blooming with pond irises and dogwoods, shaded by cedar elms and bald cypress. More than 80 large sculptures dot the grounds, some showcased amid cultivated beds of ivy and Asian jasmine, others placed along pathways or near benches for contemplation. The property hums with life: butterflies, birds, frogs, lizards, and the occasional bobcat and coyote. Recently, an elusive yellow-crested night heron flapped from its hiding spot in the pond to pursue a squirrel across the manicured lawn.

“I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world to live in a house like this on a property like this — it’s magical,” he says.