The Austin Modern Home Tour Goes Virtual This Year — A Sneak Peek of the City’s Most Interesting Homes

Owners of the mid-century house asked for an addition from Moontower Design Build that reflected their love of Marfa and the Texas landscape. (Photo courtesy of the homeowners)

Moontower Design Build embraced the owner's desire to expand their mid-century house to include a master suite, flex space and a proper utility room. (Photo courtesy of the homeowner)

Cedar siding, exposed wood and steel framing, and steel windows imbibe the home with a hand wrought aesthetic, while trim-less details, large windows and clean unadorned lines pay respect to Modernism. (Photo by Amanda Kirkpatrick)

Pavonetti Architecture created this East Austin home combining modernism with a regional vernacular referencing aging structures such as barns and stables. (Photo by Amanda Kirkpatrick)

Preserving the heritage oak was key in Coxist Studio's design of the mid-century inspired home. (Photo by Jake Holt)

Coxist Studio designed this custom residence, constructed by FIA Homes, which is built in a U shape around a heritage oak with a pool in the middle. (Photo by Jake Holt)

High end finishes, loads of windows and architectural detailing by Coxist Studio give the home, built by FIA Homes, a fresh approach to modern. (Photo by Jake Holt)

The three-bedroom, three-bath cabin-like treehouse was designed by Cornerstone Architects with an emphasis on indoor/outdoor living. (Photo by Coming Soon!)

Cornerstone Architects designed this 1,500 sq.ft. treehouse on Lake Travis to be a comfortable retreat taking advantage of the waterfront views. (Photo by Coming Soon!)

The Newcastle Homes dwelling in Zilker invites the outdoors in with ample glass sliding doors. Element 5 Architecture. (Photo by Jake Holt)

Newcastle Homes presents this home of soft modern design in Austin's Zilker community in conjunction with Element 5 Architecture. (Photo by Jake Holt)

Barley/Pfeiffer Architecture designed this Texas Hill Country home, which sits at the precipice of an escarpment that offers unparalleled views. (Photo by Mark Adams Media)

The Modern Architecture + Design Society’s Modern Home Tours took a hit, like everything else, from COVID-19 last year necessitating the pivot from in-person tours to live-streaming and virtual visiting. The first of the newly formatted 2021 home tours takes place in, or should we say will be broadcast from, Austin in February.

It’s an exceptional opportunity for anyone bunking any place in the world to join the tour — without leaving home. The program will be replete with live-streaming Q&A’s with architects, builders, and homeowners as well as 360-degree virtual walkthroughs of some of Austin’s most interesting modern homes that were built in recent years.

This modern ranch home near Horseshoe Bay, by J Christopher Architecture, rests atop a rocky cliff overlooking rushing creek waters below. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

The collection includes a stunning modern ranch on Horseshoe Bay, a charming Lake Travis treehouse, and a soft modern dwelling in Austin’s Zilker community. See photos below for examples from each on the tour.

“During our in-person tours, most visitors would explore each home on their own, and perhaps ask a question on their way out the door,” James Leasure, MA+DS founder, says in a release. “During our virtual events, we explore the homes as a group and discuss the project’s story with the people that created the home, giving viewers some great details and background on each home.”

The 13th annual Austin Modern Home Tour is set for February 27 and 28. The bonus here is that due to the virtual nature of the event, it can be visited the day of or at participants’ leisure. Segments of the tour can also be re-visited at a later date. Only one ticket is needed for one device so the entire family can join the tour.

The ticket price of $40 includes later access to the tour. Tickets are available here.

Organizers tell PaperCity that this is no mere Zoom presentation. High production values guarantee a sophisticated program.

Leasure says that hopes are that before the end of 2021, Modern Home Tours can pivot back to in-person visits. It is certain, however, that a number of upcoming events will be virtual.

Modern Home Tours take place in Seattle in April, in Houston in May, in Portland in June, in Silicon Valley in July, in Denver/Boulder in August, in Vancouver in September, in the Washington D.C. Metro area in October and in San Diego in November.