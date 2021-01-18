The Austin Modern Home Tour Goes Virtual This Year — A Sneak Peek of the City’s Most Interesting Homes

J Christopher ARchitecture
J Christopher Architecture Austin Modern Home Tour
Austin Modern Home Tour
– Barley Pfeiffer – March 2020-7
– Barley Pfeiffer – March 2020-20
DE_VERNE_cam2_F by Newcastle Homes
de_verne_1_2 by Newcastle Homes
Lake Travis house
Cornerstone Architects
FIA Homes,
FIA Homes
Coxist Studio
Coxist Studio
Garden_St_6670
Garden_St_6294 EDIT
Meadowview_Image9
Moontower Design Build
1 Ames House by Matt Fajkus Architecture photo by Leonid Furmansky
4 Ames House by Matt Fajkus Architecture photo by Leonid Furmansky
01
19

This modern ranch home near Horseshoe Bay, by J Christopher Architecture, rests atop a rocky cliff overlooking rushing creek waters. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

02
19

This modern ranch home near Horseshoe Bay, by J Christopher Architecture, rests atop a rocky cliff overlooking rushing creek waters below. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

03
19

Barley/Pfeiffer Architecture designed this Texas Hill Country home, which sits at the precipice of an escarpment that offers unparalleled views. (Photo by Mark Adams Media)

04
19

The Barley/Pfeiffer Architecture-designed retreat in the Texas Hill Country features clean contemorary detailing. (Photo by Mark Adams Media)

05
19

Barley/Pfeiffer Architecture designed this Texas Hill Country retreat with a 50,000 gallon rainwater collection system. (Photo by Mark Adams Media)

06
19

Newcastle Homes presents this home of soft modern design in Austin's Zilker community in conjunction with Element 5 Architecture. (Photo by Jake Holt)

07
19

The Newcastle Homes dwelling in Zilker invites the outdoors in with ample glass sliding doors. Element 5 Architecture. (Photo by Jake Holt)

08
19

Cornerstone Architects designed this 1,500 sq.ft. treehouse on Lake Travis to be a comfortable retreat taking advantage of the waterfront views. (Photo by Coming Soon!)

09
19

The three-bedroom, three-bath cabin-like treehouse was designed by Cornerstone Architects with an emphasis on indoor/outdoor living. (Photo by Coming Soon!)

10
19

Coxist Studio designed this custom residence, built by FIA Homes, with a nod to mid-century design. (Photography Jake Holt)

11
19

High end finishes, loads of windows and architectural detailing by Coxist Studio give the home, built by FIA Homes, a fresh approach to modern. (Photo by Jake Holt)

12
19

Coxist Studio designed this custom residence, constructed by FIA Homes, which is built in a U shape around a heritage oak with a pool in the middle. (Photo by Jake Holt)

13
19

Preserving the heritage oak was key in Coxist Studio's design of the mid-century inspired home. (Photo by Jake Holt)

14
19

Pavonetti Architecture created this East Austin home combining modernism with a regional vernacular referencing aging structures such as barns and stables. (Photo by Amanda Kirkpatrick)

15
19

Cedar siding, exposed wood and steel framing, and steel windows imbibe the home with a hand wrought aesthetic, while trim-less details, large windows and clean unadorned lines pay respect to Modernism. (Photo by Amanda Kirkpatrick)

16
19

Moontower Design Build embraced the owner's desire to expand their mid-century house to include a master suite, flex space and a proper utility room. (Photo courtesy of the homeowner)

17
19

Owners of the mid-century house asked for an addition from Moontower Design Build that reflected their love of Marfa and the Texas landscape. (Photo courtesy of the homeowners)

18
19

Matt Fajkus Architecture transformed this generic 1980s house into a light-filled modern home composed of transformative architectural volumes. (Photo by Leonid Furmanksy & Matt Fajkus Architecture)

19
19

The Matt Fajkus Architecture addition met the client's desire for a private office, sitting area, mud room and powder room. (Photo by Leonid Furmanksy & Matt Fajkus Architecture)

J Christopher ARchitecture
J Christopher Architecture Austin Modern Home Tour
Austin Modern Home Tour
– Barley Pfeiffer – March 2020-7
– Barley Pfeiffer – March 2020-20
DE_VERNE_cam2_F by Newcastle Homes
de_verne_1_2 by Newcastle Homes
Lake Travis house
Cornerstone Architects
FIA Homes,
FIA Homes
Coxist Studio
Coxist Studio
Garden_St_6670
Garden_St_6294 EDIT
Meadowview_Image9
Moontower Design Build
1 Ames House by Matt Fajkus Architecture photo by Leonid Furmansky
4 Ames House by Matt Fajkus Architecture photo by Leonid Furmansky
Home + Design / Architecture

The Austin Modern Home Tour Goes Virtual This Year — A Sneak Peek of the City’s Most Interesting Homes

Participate in Q&A's and 360-Degree Walkthroughs From Your Couch

BY // 01.18.21
This modern ranch home near Horseshoe Bay, by J Christopher Architecture, rests atop a rocky cliff overlooking rushing creek waters. (Photo by Chase Daniel)
This modern ranch home near Horseshoe Bay, by J Christopher Architecture, rests atop a rocky cliff overlooking rushing creek waters below. (Photo by Chase Daniel)
Barley/Pfeiffer Architecture designed this Texas Hill Country home, which sits at the precipice of an escarpment that offers unparalleled views. (Photo by Mark Adams Media)
The Barley/Pfeiffer Architecture-designed retreat in the Texas Hill Country features clean contemorary detailing. (Photo by Mark Adams Media)
Barley/Pfeiffer Architecture designed this Texas Hill Country retreat with a 50,000 gallon rainwater collection system. (Photo by Mark Adams Media)
Newcastle Homes presents this home of soft modern design in Austin's Zilker community in conjunction with Element 5 Architecture. (Photo by Jake Holt)
The Newcastle Homes dwelling in Zilker invites the outdoors in with ample glass sliding doors. Element 5 Architecture. (Photo by Jake Holt)
Cornerstone Architects designed this 1,500 sq.ft. treehouse on Lake Travis to be a comfortable retreat taking advantage of the waterfront views. (Photo by Coming Soon!)
The three-bedroom, three-bath cabin-like treehouse was designed by Cornerstone Architects with an emphasis on indoor/outdoor living. (Photo by Coming Soon!)
Coxist Studio designed this custom residence, built by FIA Homes, with a nod to mid-century design. (Photography Jake Holt)
High end finishes, loads of windows and architectural detailing by Coxist Studio give the home, built by FIA Homes, a fresh approach to modern. (Photo by Jake Holt)
Coxist Studio designed this custom residence, constructed by FIA Homes, which is built in a U shape around a heritage oak with a pool in the middle. (Photo by Jake Holt)
Preserving the heritage oak was key in Coxist Studio's design of the mid-century inspired home. (Photo by Jake Holt)
Pavonetti Architecture created this East Austin home combining modernism with a regional vernacular referencing aging structures such as barns and stables. (Photo by Amanda Kirkpatrick)
Cedar siding, exposed wood and steel framing, and steel windows imbibe the home with a hand wrought aesthetic, while trim-less details, large windows and clean unadorned lines pay respect to Modernism. (Photo by Amanda Kirkpatrick)
Moontower Design Build embraced the owner's desire to expand their mid-century house to include a master suite, flex space and a proper utility room. (Photo courtesy of the homeowner)
Owners of the mid-century house asked for an addition from Moontower Design Build that reflected their love of Marfa and the Texas landscape. (Photo courtesy of the homeowners)
Matt Fajkus Architecture transformed this generic 1980s house into a light-filled modern home composed of transformative architectural volumes. (Photo by Leonid Furmanksy & Matt Fajkus Architecture)
The Matt Fajkus Architecture addition met the client's desire for a private office, sitting area, mud room and powder room. (Photo by Leonid Furmanksy & Matt Fajkus Architecture)
1
19

This modern ranch home near Horseshoe Bay, by J Christopher Architecture, rests atop a rocky cliff overlooking rushing creek waters. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

2
19

This modern ranch home near Horseshoe Bay, by J Christopher Architecture, rests atop a rocky cliff overlooking rushing creek waters below. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

3
19

Barley/Pfeiffer Architecture designed this Texas Hill Country home, which sits at the precipice of an escarpment that offers unparalleled views. (Photo by Mark Adams Media)

4
19

The Barley/Pfeiffer Architecture-designed retreat in the Texas Hill Country features clean contemorary detailing. (Photo by Mark Adams Media)

5
19

Barley/Pfeiffer Architecture designed this Texas Hill Country retreat with a 50,000 gallon rainwater collection system. (Photo by Mark Adams Media)

6
19

Newcastle Homes presents this home of soft modern design in Austin's Zilker community in conjunction with Element 5 Architecture. (Photo by Jake Holt)

7
19

The Newcastle Homes dwelling in Zilker invites the outdoors in with ample glass sliding doors. Element 5 Architecture. (Photo by Jake Holt)

8
19

Cornerstone Architects designed this 1,500 sq.ft. treehouse on Lake Travis to be a comfortable retreat taking advantage of the waterfront views. (Photo by Coming Soon!)

9
19

The three-bedroom, three-bath cabin-like treehouse was designed by Cornerstone Architects with an emphasis on indoor/outdoor living. (Photo by Coming Soon!)

10
19

Coxist Studio designed this custom residence, built by FIA Homes, with a nod to mid-century design. (Photography Jake Holt)

11
19

High end finishes, loads of windows and architectural detailing by Coxist Studio give the home, built by FIA Homes, a fresh approach to modern. (Photo by Jake Holt)

12
19

Coxist Studio designed this custom residence, constructed by FIA Homes, which is built in a U shape around a heritage oak with a pool in the middle. (Photo by Jake Holt)

13
19

Preserving the heritage oak was key in Coxist Studio's design of the mid-century inspired home. (Photo by Jake Holt)

14
19

Pavonetti Architecture created this East Austin home combining modernism with a regional vernacular referencing aging structures such as barns and stables. (Photo by Amanda Kirkpatrick)

15
19

Cedar siding, exposed wood and steel framing, and steel windows imbibe the home with a hand wrought aesthetic, while trim-less details, large windows and clean unadorned lines pay respect to Modernism. (Photo by Amanda Kirkpatrick)

16
19

Moontower Design Build embraced the owner's desire to expand their mid-century house to include a master suite, flex space and a proper utility room. (Photo courtesy of the homeowner)

17
19

Owners of the mid-century house asked for an addition from Moontower Design Build that reflected their love of Marfa and the Texas landscape. (Photo courtesy of the homeowners)

18
19

Matt Fajkus Architecture transformed this generic 1980s house into a light-filled modern home composed of transformative architectural volumes. (Photo by Leonid Furmanksy & Matt Fajkus Architecture)

19
19

The Matt Fajkus Architecture addition met the client's desire for a private office, sitting area, mud room and powder room. (Photo by Leonid Furmanksy & Matt Fajkus Architecture)

The Modern Architecture + Design Society’s Modern Home Tours took a hit, like everything else, from COVID-19 last year necessitating the pivot from in-person tours to live-streaming and virtual visiting. The first of the newly formatted 2021 home tours takes place in, or should we say will be broadcast from, Austin in February.

It’s an exceptional opportunity for anyone bunking any place in the world to join the tour — without leaving home. The program will be replete with live-streaming Q&A’s with architects, builders, and homeowners as well as 360-degree virtual walkthroughs of some of Austin’s most interesting modern homes that were built in recent years.

 

J Christopher Architecture Austin Modern Home Tour
This modern ranch home near Horseshoe Bay, by J Christopher Architecture, rests atop a rocky cliff overlooking rushing creek waters below. (Photo by Chase Daniel)

The collection includes a stunning modern ranch on Horseshoe Bay, a charming Lake Travis treehouse, and a soft modern dwelling in Austin’s Zilker community. See photos below for examples from each on the tour.

“During our in-person tours, most visitors would explore each home on their own, and perhaps ask a question on their way out the door,” James Leasure, MA+DS founder, says in a release. “During our virtual events, we explore the homes as a group and discuss the project’s story with the people that created the home, giving viewers some great details and background on each home.”

The 13th annual Austin Modern Home Tour is set for February 27 and 28. The bonus here is that due to the virtual nature of the event, it can be visited the day of or at participants’ leisure. Segments of the tour can also be re-visited at a later date. Only one ticket is needed for one device so the entire family can join the tour.

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October

The ticket price of $40 includes later access to the tour. Tickets are available here.

Organizers tell PaperCity that this is no mere Zoom presentation. High production values guarantee a sophisticated program.

Leasure says that hopes are that before the end of 2021, Modern Home Tours can pivot back to in-person visits. It is certain, however, that a number of upcoming events will be virtual.

Modern Home Tours take place in Seattle in April, in Houston in May, in Portland in June, in Silicon Valley in July, in Denver/Boulder in August, in Vancouver in September, in the Washington D.C. Metro area in October and in San Diego in November.

J Christopher ARchitecture
J Christopher Architecture Austin Modern Home Tour
Austin Modern Home Tour
– Barley Pfeiffer – March 2020-7
– Barley Pfeiffer – March 2020-20
DE_VERNE_cam2_F by Newcastle Homes
de_verne_1_2 by Newcastle Homes
Lake Travis house
Cornerstone Architects
FIA Homes,
FIA Homes
Coxist Studio
Coxist Studio
Garden_St_6670
Garden_St_6294 EDIT
Meadowview_Image9
Moontower Design Build
1 Ames House by Matt Fajkus Architecture photo by Leonid Furmansky
4 Ames House by Matt Fajkus Architecture photo by Leonid Furmansky

Featured Properties

Swipe
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Close-in Memorial
FOR SALE

8856 Chatsworth Drive
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Cole Lumley
This property is listed by: Cole Lumley (281) 300-3997 Email Realtor
8856 Chatsworth Drive
1109 Krist Drive
Brighton Place
FOR SALE

1109 Krist Drive
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
1109 Krist Drive
919 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

919 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
919 Old Lake Road
3736 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3736 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3736 Del Monte Dr
2164 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2164 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,745,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2164 Chilton Rd
4534 Live Oak Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4534 Live Oak Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Vikki Evans
This property is listed by: Vikki Evans (713) 823-3030 Email Realtor
4534 Live Oak Street
36911 Edgewater Drive
Old Mill Lake
FOR SALE

36911 Edgewater Drive
Pinehurst, TX

$997,550 Learn More about this property
Kecia & Arlene Properties Group
This property is listed by: Kecia & Arlene Properties Group (713) 367-7333 Email Realtor
36911 Edgewater Drive
11909 Heritage
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11909 Heritage
Houston, TX

$3,845,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
11909 Heritage
2201 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2201 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
2201 Avalon Place
5 Farish Circle
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

5 Farish Circle
Houston, TX

$5,895,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5 Farish Circle
1421 Waverly Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1421 Waverly Street
Houston, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1421 Waverly Street
109 Radney Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

109 Radney Road
Houston, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
109 Radney Road
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Houston, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X