Inside a Stunning 21st Century Heights Home — a Distinctive Departure From the Neighborhood’s Bungalow and Victorian Scene

Dyed concrete was introduced outside, to complement the 12" x 24" stone pavers for a seamless transition.

The second floor master suite opens through French doors to a balcony that runs 37.5 feet in length.

The 13-foot vaulted ceilings provide a feel of expansive space in the second floor master suite.

A view from the 16' x 10' lounge shows the beauty of the exposed framing members of the vaulted ceiling.

The kitchen has subtle design details such as the custom iron banding above the cabinetry and at the vent hood.

The double-sided, 72" gas fireplace is inset in Austin White stone and separates the entry hall from the dining room.

The open living room floor plan is anchored with a floating stairwell with glass siding and iron railings.

A view from the corner of the living room shows the exposed steel I-beam supports which allow for an unobstructed opening.

The two story ceiling is punctuated with exposed beams and joists with iron detailing.

The house construction is a combination of Austin White chiseled stone with artisan board and iron details.

The striking facade of the two story home celebrates the contemporary with design salute to the past.

While The Heights is filled with craftsman cottages, bungalows and Victorian masterpieces both old and new, we are intrigued with one contemporary number dating from 2014. The architect-designed custom-built home at 910 Rutland Street stands outside of the mix for its 21st century profile.

The clean triptych design with soaring metal roof is certainly a departure from the neighborhood vernacular but it is nevertheless a stunning home built for a contemporary lifestyle and a special owner. Anticipating that individual or couple of sophisticated taste is listing real estate agent David Atkins, with Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

The distinctive home built of Austin White chiseled stone and artisan boards is listed at $1.65 million.

With input from the owners, architectural designer Guillermo Avalos Designs created the 4,335 square foot, two-story home that was built by Unika Construction with decorative assist from L Design Group.

The double-sided, 72″ gas fireplace is inset in Austin White stone and separates the entry hall from the dining room.

The open floor plan embraces a spacious back courtyard through Fleetwood door systems that tuck invisibly into adjacent walls and thereby expand the living/entertaining space. Dyed concrete flooring under foot and overhead a network of beams, trusses and joists add further contemporary notes.

It will come as a surprise that this is a two-bedroom house, two master bedroom suites, that is. The ground floor master boasts and Austin White chiseled stone wall with a 48-inch double-sided glass-enclosed fireplace while the second floor master has 13-foot vaulted ceilings and French doors that open onto a 37.5 foot long balcony. In addition to defined sitting areas in the suites, the dwelling also accommodates a library, a game room and mezzanine.

Contemporary amenities include 40 solar panels on the roof, a gas-fueled generator, and a rooftop terrace with fire pit. The kitchen is beautifully outfitted with quartz counters, custom Wood-Mode cabinetry, two dishwashers, and SubZero and Wolf appliances. With the Fleetwood door system at play, the interior kitchen then becomes something of a summer kitchen with wide open access to the outdoors.

For a closer look inside 910 Rutland Street, click thru the photo gallery below: