Houston Design Duo Tapped to Create a $50 Million Beverly Hills Penthouse Setting For One Spectacular Party Night

Nina Magon Studio with BeDesign installation for Balmain at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

When the team of famed French fashion house Balmain began planning a swank private client showing of the Spring-Summer 2024 collection in Beverly Hills, the $50 million penthouse at the Mandarin Oriental Residences was chosen as the venue and Houston-based Nina Magon Studio was tapped to create an installation that would wow as much as the fashions.

Indeed, the Balmain team understood that Nina Magon‘s design aesthetic parallels that of the maison and that of Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.

Familiar across her field, the globally recognized Magon, with offices in Houston and San Francisco, has been featured more than 500 times in publications such as Architectural Digest, Interior Design Magazine, Robb Report, Forbes and more. Further she has current product design collaborations with Bergdorf Goodman, Sahrai Milano, Cosentino, Studio M Lighting, Wall and Deco, and has her own lifestyle brand under the Nina Magon umbrella.

Nina Magon is also noted for her passion for fashion. Which makes for an ideal segue into the penthouse project where luxury and a certain opulence were called for to create this special penthouse party lair.

For the Balmain installation, Magon worked in tandem with BeDesign‘s Adrian Dueñas, a frequent partner in her design projects and head of the luxury retail showroom in Houston dedicated to the finest in modern European furnishing and accessories.

“Taking in Magon’s carefully curated palette and design concept for the penthouse, it became instantly apparent which brands and silhouettes would perfectly complement the space,” Dueñas says. “The selected items not only exhibit breathtaking beauty and sophistication, but also bring a sense of luxurious comfort to the vast and expansive area.”

Among the pieces employed in the design were a Camaleonda sofa, Mart armchairs and Diesis low table from B&B; a Molteni Louisi coffee table; a Maxalto Astrum dining table, a Lilum sofa and Crio rug; a Baxter Scarlet Pois rug; and Ligne Roset dining chairs.

Media coverage of the fashion soirée was not allowed. However, a thorough Instagram search certainly pops up a few images of the impressive party crush.