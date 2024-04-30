Houston Design Duo Tapped to Create a $50 Million Beverly Hills Penthouse Setting For One Spectacular Party Night

Nina Magon, Adrian Dueñas (Photo Nina Magon Studio) (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_01 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_05_v1 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_06 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_09 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_10 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_13 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_16 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_11 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
Mandarin_OrientalBH11 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_15 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_14 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
01
12

Nina Magon, Adrian Dueñas (Photo Nina Magon Studio) (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

02
12

The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation in Beverly Hills: Maxalto Lilum sofa, B&B Mart armchairs, B&B diesis low table and Maxalto Crio rug (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

03
12

The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation in Beverly Hills: Maxalto Astrum dining table, Ligne Roset Tv dining chair and metal base (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

04
12

The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation in Beverly Hills: B&B Camaleonda sofa, Molteni Louisa coffee table, Baxter Scarlet Pois rug (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

05
12

Logne Roset Pumpkin swiveling armchair and Pumpkin ottoman, Ligne Roset Togo sofa, Maxalto Crio rug (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

06
12

(Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

07
12

The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation in Beverly Hills: Maxalto Lilum sofa, B&B Mart armchairs, B&B diesis low table and Maxalto Crio rug (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

08
12

Molteni Round D chair with Molteni Kew side table (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

09
12

Nina Magon Studio with BeDesign installation for Balmain at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

10
12

The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills (Courtesy photo) (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

11
12

Nina Magon Studio with BeDesign installation for Balmain at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

12
12

Nina Magon Studio with BeDesign installation for Balmain at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

Nina Magon, Adrian Dueñas (Photo Nina Magon Studio) (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_01 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_05_v1 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_06 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_09 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_10 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_13 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_16 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_11 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
Mandarin_OrientalBH11 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_15 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_14 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
Home + Design / Design Notes

Houston Design Duo Tapped to Create a $50 Million Beverly Hills Penthouse Setting For One Spectacular Party Night

Nina Magon and BeDesign's Adrian Dueñas Collaborate Again For Balmain

BY // 04.29.24
photography Ryan Lahiff
Nina Magon, Adrian Dueñas (Photo Nina Magon Studio) (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation in Beverly Hills: Maxalto Lilum sofa, B&B Mart armchairs, B&B diesis low table and Maxalto Crio rug (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation in Beverly Hills: Maxalto Astrum dining table, Ligne Roset Tv dining chair and metal base (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation in Beverly Hills: B&B Camaleonda sofa, Molteni Louisa coffee table, Baxter Scarlet Pois rug (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
Logne Roset Pumpkin swiveling armchair and Pumpkin ottoman, Ligne Roset Togo sofa, Maxalto Crio rug (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
(Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation in Beverly Hills: Maxalto Lilum sofa, B&B Mart armchairs, B&B diesis low table and Maxalto Crio rug (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
Molteni Round D chair with Molteni Kew side table (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
Nina Magon Studio with BeDesign installation for Balmain at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills (Courtesy photo) (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
Nina Magon Studio with BeDesign installation for Balmain at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
Nina Magon Studio with BeDesign installation for Balmain at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
1
12

Nina Magon, Adrian Dueñas (Photo Nina Magon Studio) (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

2
12

The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation in Beverly Hills: Maxalto Lilum sofa, B&B Mart armchairs, B&B diesis low table and Maxalto Crio rug (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

3
12

The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation in Beverly Hills: Maxalto Astrum dining table, Ligne Roset Tv dining chair and metal base (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

4
12

The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation in Beverly Hills: B&B Camaleonda sofa, Molteni Louisa coffee table, Baxter Scarlet Pois rug (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

5
12

Logne Roset Pumpkin swiveling armchair and Pumpkin ottoman, Ligne Roset Togo sofa, Maxalto Crio rug (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

6
12

(Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

7
12

The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation in Beverly Hills: Maxalto Lilum sofa, B&B Mart armchairs, B&B diesis low table and Maxalto Crio rug (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

8
12

Molteni Round D chair with Molteni Kew side table (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

9
12

Nina Magon Studio with BeDesign installation for Balmain at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

10
12

The Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills (Courtesy photo) (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

11
12

Nina Magon Studio with BeDesign installation for Balmain at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

12
12

Nina Magon Studio with BeDesign installation for Balmain at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

When the team of famed French fashion house Balmain began planning a swank private client showing of the Spring-Summer 2024 collection in Beverly Hills, the $50 million penthouse at the Mandarin Oriental Residences was chosen as the venue and Houston-based Nina Magon Studio was tapped to create an installation that would wow as much as the fashions.

Indeed, the Balmain team understood that Nina Magon‘s design aesthetic parallels that of the maison and that of Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.

MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_06 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills: B&B Camaleonda sofa, Molteni Louisa coffee table, Baxter Scarlet Pois rug (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

Familiar across her field, the globally recognized Magon, with offices in Houston and San Francisco, has been featured more than 500 times in publications such as Architectural Digest, Interior Design Magazine, Robb Report, Forbes and more. Further she has current product design collaborations with Bergdorf Goodman, Sahrai Milano, Cosentino, Studio M Lighting, Wall and Deco, and has her own lifestyle brand under the Nina Magon umbrella.

Nina Magon is also noted for her passion for fashion. Which makes for an ideal segue into the penthouse project where luxury and a certain opulence were called for to create this special penthouse party lair.

MOBH_PHWest_RyanLahiff_05_v1 (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)
The Nina Magon/BeDesign Balmain installation at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills: Maxalto Astrum dining table, Ligne Roset Tv dining chair and metal base (Photo by Ryan Lahiff)

For the Balmain installation, Magon worked in tandem with BeDesign‘s Adrian Dueñas, a frequent partner in her design projects and head of the luxury retail showroom in Houston dedicated to the finest in modern European furnishing and accessories.

“Taking in Magon’s carefully curated palette and design concept for the penthouse, it became instantly apparent which brands and silhouettes would perfectly complement the space,” Dueñas says. “The selected items not only exhibit breathtaking beauty and sophistication, but also bring a sense of luxurious comfort to the vast and expansive area.”

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
ASSAEL
KATHERINE JETTER
MEREDITH YOUNG
KATHERINE JETTER
LEIGH MAXWELL
MARIA OLIVER
LEIGH MAXWELL
MARIA OLIVER
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 2

Among the pieces employed in the design were a Camaleonda sofa, Mart armchairs and Diesis low table from B&B; a Molteni Louisi coffee table; a Maxalto Astrum dining table, a Lilum sofa and Crio rug; a Baxter Scarlet Pois rug; and Ligne Roset dining chairs.

Media coverage of the fashion soirée was not allowed. However, a thorough Instagram search certainly pops up a few images of the impressive party crush.

Special Series

What To Watch

TV Shows and Movies We're Watching Right Now
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Hulu, and Showtime Gems
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The Best New TV Shows Based on Books to Stream in 2024 — Apple TV+, Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, and More Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The 5 Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Apple TV+, Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Favorite Netflix and Hulu Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Favorite Netflix and Hulu Picks
5 New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, Max, and Apple TV+
5 New Movies to Stream Right Now on Netflix, Max, and Apple TV+
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu, Showtime, and Paramount+ Picks
The Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — Hulu, Showtime, and Paramount+ Picks
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
15 E Rivercrest Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

15 E Rivercrest Drive
Houston, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Boss
This property is listed by: Susan Boss (713) 823-6992 Email Realtor
15 E Rivercrest Drive
3327 Underwood Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3327 Underwood Street
Houston, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Stormy Hayes-Knipe
This property is listed by: Stormy Hayes-Knipe (713) 417-0099 Email Realtor
3327 Underwood Street
3746 Darcus Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3746 Darcus Street
Houston, TX

$4,449,000 Learn More about this property
Victoria Minton
This property is listed by: Victoria Minton (713) 398-4932 Email Realtor
3746 Darcus Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X