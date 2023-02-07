Houston’s Luxury European Furniture Showroom Opens the Only Flexform Flagship in Texas

Flexform's Antonella Cremonesi, Adrian Dueñas, Marcelo Saenz, Flexform's Stefano Levati at the opening of the Flexform flagship showroom at BeDesign (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

A living room vignette at the Flexform flagship showroom at BeDesign shows off its design power. (Photo by Evans Wilson)

The opening of Flexform’s first flagship in Texas was cause for three days of celebration as BeDesign’s Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz introduced the contemporary and modern Italian furniture line to a host of architects, designers, clients, friends and media in Houston.

The newly expanded ground floor of the gents’ Italian furniture emporium on West Alabama now contains beautifully orchestrated room settings of Flexform products. At the same time and in another area of the BeDesign space, the youthful and playful B&B Italia collection completes the ground floor showroom, which expands across 2,500 square feet.

“Flexform is the Rolls-Royce of sofas, beds and everything else,” Dueñas says. “And also in price.”

The family-owned firm was founded in Meda, Italy in the 1959 and through three generations Flexform has earned high regard for its sleek designs and remarkable comfort.

While giving a brief tour of the Flexform display, Saenz notes that every detail in each room setting was dictated by the mothership in the Brianza furniture manufacturing district in Northern Italy. The minimalist yet sophisticated arrangements created the exact ambiance as imagined by the designers, even down to the placement of candles and bibelots. Dueñas adds that all of the Flexform flagships around the world, including the five in the United States, are designed in the prescribed format by creative Antonio Citerrio.

Since BeDesign’s opening in Houston in 2016, Dueñas and Saenz have expanded the location and when it is all completed late in 2022 they expect it to be the largest showroom for luxury European furniture in the entire United States.

“We are not trying to represent all Italian lines,” Dueñas says. ” But we do have big spaces for top tier flagship stores.”

With a separate entrance, B&B Italia is also represented on the ground floor with its delightful retro designs. One showroom sofa, the Bella modular sectional, was such a throwback to the mid 1960s, that it’s easy to imagine Austin Powers romping across the velvety navy and chrome-studded cushions. We loved it.

We were particularly taken by B&B Italia’s fanciful Serie Up 2000 chair and inflated ottoman with its expressive shape of anthropomorphic references and upholstery in elastic fabric of coral and beige striping.

BeDesign is the flagship representative of brands like Molteni & C, Paola Lenti, Maxalto and Ligne Roset, along with Baxter, Zanotta, Davide Groppi, Fendi Casa, Nanimarquina and many others. New flagship showrooms are in the works along with an upcoming rooftop terrace that Dueñas promises will be a one-of-a-kind “speakeasy.”