BeDesign, Flexform
BeDesign, Flexform , Antonella Cremonesi, Adrian Duenas, Marcelo Saenz, Stefano Levati
BeDesign, Flexform
B&B Italia, BeDesign
01
04

A living room vignette at the Flexform flagship showroom at BeDesign shows off its design power. (Photo by Evans Wilson)

02
04

Flexform's Antonella Cremonesi, Adrian Dueñas, Marcelo Saenz, Flexform's Stefano Levati at the opening of the Flexform flagship showroom at BeDesign (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
04

The Flexform bedroom vignette at BeDesign (Photo by Evans Wilson)

04
04

Shelby Hodge takes a ride in B&B Italia's whimsical Serie Up 2000 chair at BeDesign. (Courtesy photo)

BeDesign, Flexform
BeDesign, Flexform , Antonella Cremonesi, Adrian Duenas, Marcelo Saenz, Stefano Levati
BeDesign, Flexform
B&B Italia, BeDesign
Home + Design / Home Stores

Houston’s Luxury European Furniture Showroom Opens the Only Flexform Flagship in Texas

BeDesign Embraces the Rolls-Royce Of Sofas, Beds and More

BY // 02.07.23
A living room vignette at the Flexform flagship showroom at BeDesign shows off its design power. (Photo by Evans Wilson)
Flexform's Antonella Cremonesi, Adrian Dueñas, Marcelo Saenz, Flexform's Stefano Levati at the opening of the Flexform flagship showroom at BeDesign (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Flexform bedroom vignette at BeDesign (Photo by Evans Wilson)
Shelby Hodge takes a ride in B&B Italia's whimsical Serie Up 2000 chair at BeDesign. (Courtesy photo)
1
4

A living room vignette at the Flexform flagship showroom at BeDesign shows off its design power. (Photo by Evans Wilson)

2
4

Flexform's Antonella Cremonesi, Adrian Dueñas, Marcelo Saenz, Flexform's Stefano Levati at the opening of the Flexform flagship showroom at BeDesign (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
4

The Flexform bedroom vignette at BeDesign (Photo by Evans Wilson)

4
4

Shelby Hodge takes a ride in B&B Italia's whimsical Serie Up 2000 chair at BeDesign. (Courtesy photo)

The opening of Flexform’s first flagship in Texas was cause for three days of celebration as BeDesign’s Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Saenz introduced the contemporary and modern Italian furniture line to a host of architects, designers, clients, friends and media in Houston.

The newly expanded ground floor of the gents’ Italian furniture emporium on West Alabama now contains beautifully orchestrated room settings of Flexform products. At the same time and in another area of the BeDesign space, the youthful and playful B&B Italia collection completes the ground floor showroom, which expands across 2,500 square feet.

“Flexform is the Rolls-Royce of sofas, beds and everything else,” Dueñas says. “And also in price.”

The family-owned firm was founded in Meda, Italy in the 1959 and through three generations Flexform has earned high regard for its sleek designs and remarkable comfort.

While giving a brief tour of the Flexform display, Saenz notes that every detail in each room setting was dictated by the mothership in the Brianza furniture manufacturing district in Northern Italy.  The minimalist yet sophisticated arrangements created the exact ambiance as imagined by the designers, even down to the placement of candles and bibelots. Dueñas adds that all of the Flexform flagships around the world, including the five in the United States, are designed in the prescribed format by creative Antonio Citerrio.

Since BeDesign’s opening in Houston in 2016, Dueñas and Saenz have expanded the location and when it is all completed late in 2022 they expect it to be the largest showroom for luxury European furniture in the entire United States.

Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023 Valentines Day

“We are not trying to represent all Italian lines,” Dueñas says. ” But we do have big spaces for top tier flagship stores.”

With a separate entrance, B&B Italia is also represented on the ground floor with its delightful retro designs. One showroom sofa, the Bella modular sectional, was such a throwback to the mid 1960s, that it’s easy to imagine Austin Powers romping across the velvety navy and chrome-studded cushions. We loved it.

B&B Italia, BeDesign
Shelby Hodge takes a ride in B&B Italia’s whimsical Serie Up 2000 chair at BeDesign. (Courtesy photo)

We were particularly taken by B&B Italia’s fanciful Serie Up 2000 chair and inflated ottoman with its expressive shape of anthropomorphic references and upholstery in elastic fabric of coral and beige striping.

BeDesign is the flagship representative of brands like Molteni & C, Paola Lenti, Maxalto and Ligne Roset, along with Baxter, Zanotta, Davide Groppi, Fendi Casa, Nanimarquina and many others. New flagship showrooms are in the works along with an upcoming rooftop terrace that Dueñas promises will be a one-of-a-kind “speakeasy.”

Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
A Vancouver-Based Restaurant Comes to NorthPark, and Two Local Markets Debut This Spring
A Vancouver-Based Restaurant Comes to NorthPark, and Two Local Markets Debut This Spring
A Space-Themed Bagel Shop Opens Downtown, Two Hands Comes to The Quad, and James Beard Announces Its 2023 Semifinalists
A Space-Themed Bagel Shop Opens Downtown, Two Hands Comes to The Quad, and James Beard Announces Its 2023 Semifinalists
Inside Two Buzzy New Openings in Frisco and the Shuttering of a Henderson Avenue Staple
Inside Two Buzzy New Openings in Frisco and the Shuttering of a Henderson Avenue Staple
Classic Chicago Subs, Semi-Private Clubs, and the Billionaire-Funded Arrival of Catch in Texas
Classic Chicago Subs, Semi-Private Clubs, and the Billionaire-Funded Arrival of Catch in Texas
Quarter Acre Quietly Debuts in Lower Greenville, a Flashy Miami Restaurant Comes to Deep Ellum, and a Beloved Vegan Taco Shop Shutters
Quarter Acre Quietly Debuts in Lower Greenville, a Flashy Miami Restaurant Comes to Deep Ellum, and a Beloved Vegan Taco Shop Shutters
TJ’s Seafood Owner Jon Alexis Heads to Snider Plaza, Nando’s Comes to Addison, and More Mister O1 in DFW
TJ’s Seafood Owner Jon Alexis Heads to Snider Plaza, Nando’s Comes to Addison, and More Mister O1 in DFW
read full series
Let's have a heart-to-heart. Register Today Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital
Right-Hand_Graphic

Featured Properties

Swipe
6201 Meadow Lake Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6201 Meadow Lake Lane
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
6201 Meadow Lake Lane
2445 Pine Valley Court
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2445 Pine Valley Court
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Patricia Reed
This property is listed by: Patricia Reed (713) 253-9024 Email Realtor
2445 Pine Valley Court
3919 Cochran Street
North of Downtown
FOR SALE

3919 Cochran Street
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Marty Warren
This property is listed by: Marty Warren (713) 459-7479 Email Realtor
3919 Cochran Street
2714 Glen Haven Boulevard
Cambridge Green
FOR SALE

2714 Glen Haven Boulevard
Houston, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
2714 Glen Haven Boulevard
3711 San Felipe Street #7GEC
River Oaks | Inwood Manor
FOR SALE

3711 San Felipe Street #7GEC
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Claire Wilkins
This property is listed by: Claire Wilkins (713) 817-2402 Email Realtor
3711 San Felipe Street #7GEC
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X