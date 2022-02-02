Where To Dine (or Order Food To-Go) in Dallas on Super Bowl Sunday

Dallas restaurants are hosting watch parties, offering dine-in specials, and creating takeout packages for this year's Super Bowl Sunday. (Courtesy of JAXON)

What teams are in the Super Bowl this year? For the second game in a row, I fail to know. Go sports! But, I always get excited when I start to see the food specials and Big Game day watch parties Dallas restaurants put together for the afternoon of Sunday, February 13.

From to-go packages to celebrations, this is your guide for where to dine in Dallas this Super Bowl Sunday.