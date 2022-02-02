Where To Dine (or Order Food To-Go) in Dallas on Super Bowl Sunday
Watch Parties, Takeout Packages, and Dine-In Specials to Celebrate the Big GameBY Megan Ziots // 02.02.22
What teams are in the Super Bowl this year? For the second game in a row, I fail to know. Go sports! But, I always get excited when I start to see the food specials and Big Game day watch parties Dallas restaurants put together for the afternoon of Sunday, February 13.
From to-go packages to celebrations, this is your guide for where to dine in Dallas this Super Bowl Sunday.
Rodeo Bar
Downtown
1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
The newly renovated Rodeo Bar at the Adolphus Hotel is hosting an all-day Happy Hour on Super Bowl Sunday. Specials include $5 Rodeo Burgers, queso, chili cheese fries, chili, draft beer, boilermakers, the Slow Fashioned cocktail, and house wine. A free square game will also be given out to each guest to play with prizes. TVs will be available to watch the Big Game.
Located on the first floor of the downtown food hall, Double Tap bar will be featuring drink specials on Super Bowl Sunday. These include $4 Miller Lite and Dos Equis, $7 Ketel One Seltzers, and a team-inspired shot for $6.
Loro
East Dallas
1812 N. Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
This Super Bowl Sunday, order your meal to-go from this East Dallas spot. A package ($99) feeds four to six people and includes: Wontons Chips and Dip, Smoked Baby Back Duroc Ribs, Whole Smoked Sake Can Chicken, Thai Style Sausages, Crunchy Cabbage Salad, and Oak Grilled Zucchini. Pre-order through February 11 for pick up on February 13.
Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden
Downtown
311 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
If you’re looking to watch the Big Game at home, order a $175 to-go package from the downtown spot. The package, which feeds six to 10 people, includes JAXON queso and chips, chicken, beef sirloin fajitas, pork carnitas, toppings, tortillas, rice, and charro beans. You can also add on a margarita package for five. Place your order by February 8 for pick up on February 13.
Drink specials will also be available for dine-in guests and include $4 Miller Lite, Coors Lite, $7 Vizzy’s, and team-inspired shots for $6.
Lucky’s Cafe
3531 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This Super Bowl Sunday, head to this beloved Oak Lawn diner favorite for all-day breakfast featuring a “You Call It” drink special for $5 — a discount on wells and premium spirits all day.
Watch the Big Game at the Virgin Hotel’s Pool Club on Sunday from 5 pm to 9 pm. Make a reservation to partake in a $30 bucket of domestic beers, $32 bucket of White Claws, $55 pitcher of margarita, or a $47 food package (wings, fries, chips, and salsa).
This Italian-American spot will be providing party packs for your Super Bowl watch parties to take home or enjoy at the downtown Dallas restaurant. For $29.99, you’ll get an order of a 16-inch specialty pizza, 12 wings any style, and two frozen cocktails. For the kids, order just the pizza and wings pack for $23.99.
Legacy Food Hall
Plano
7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024 | Map
In Plano, this popular food hall is hosting a watch party in the Box Garden starting at 5:30 pm. Reserve your spot for VIP seating, otherwise, general admission is first-come, first-serve. Enjoy pizza from The Italian Job or chicken wings from Roots Chicken Shak, as well as craft beer buckets or pitchers. There will also be a chance to test your luck with a $10 Squares Game (benefitting the North Texas Food Bank).