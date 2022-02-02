Restaurants

Where To Dine (or Order Food To-Go) in Dallas on Super Bowl Sunday

Watch Parties, Takeout Packages, and Dine-In Specials to Celebrate the Big Game

BY // 02.02.22
JAXON Super Bowl

Dallas restaurants are hosting watch parties, offering dine-in specials, and creating takeout packages for this year's Super Bowl Sunday. (Courtesy of JAXON)

What teams are in the Super Bowl this year? For the second game in a row, I fail to know. Go sports! But, I always get excited when I start to see the food specials and Big Game day watch parties Dallas restaurants put together for the afternoon of Sunday, February 13.

From to-go packages to celebrations, this is your guide for where to dine in Dallas this Super Bowl Sunday.

Rodeo Bar

Downtown

1321 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-651-3559

Website

Rodeo Bar Dallas

Rodeo Bar returns to Dallas with an updated design and menu. (Photo by Steven Visneau)

The newly renovated Rodeo Bar at the Adolphus Hotel is hosting an all-day Happy Hour on Super Bowl Sunday. Specials include $5 Rodeo Burgers, queso, chili cheese fries, chili, draft beer, boilermakers, the Slow Fashioned cocktail, and house wine. A free square game will also be given out to each guest to play with prizes. TVs will be available to watch the Big Game.

The Exchange

Downtown

211 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

Website

Double Tap The Exchange Dallas

Double Tap, a draft cocktail bar, will accompany the restaurants at The Exchange. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Located on the first floor of the downtown food hall, Double Tap bar will be featuring drink specials on Super Bowl Sunday. These include $4 Miller Lite and Dos Equis, $7 Ketel One Seltzers, and a team-inspired shot for $6.

Loro

East Dallas

1812 N. Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

21483349204

Website

Loro Dallas Super Bowl

Celebrate the Super Bowl with a to-go package from Loro. (Courtesy)

This Super Bowl Sunday, order your meal to-go from this East Dallas spot. A package ($99) feeds four to six people and includes: Wontons Chips and Dip, Smoked Baby Back Duroc Ribs, Whole Smoked Sake Can Chicken, Thai Style Sausages, Crunchy Cabbage Salad, and Oak Grilled Zucchini. Pre-order through February 11 for pick up on February 13.

Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden

Downtown

311 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-838-1422

Website

JAXON Super Bowl

Order an epic to-go package from JAXON for the Super Bowl this year. (Courtesy of JAXON)

If you’re looking to watch the Big Game at home, order a $175 to-go package from the downtown spot. The package, which feeds six to 10 people, includes JAXON queso and chips, chicken, beef sirloin fajitas, pork carnitas, toppings, tortillas, rice, and charro beans. You can also add on a margarita package for five. Place your order by February 8 for pick up on February 13.

Drink specials will also be available for dine-in guests and include $4 Miller Lite, Coors Lite, $7 Vizzy’s, and team-inspired shots for $6.

Lucky’s Cafe

3531 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-522-3500

Website

Lucky’s Dallas Super Bowl

Celebrate the Super Bowl at Lucky's this year with all day breakfast. (Courtesy)

This Super Bowl Sunday, head to this beloved Oak Lawn diner favorite for all-day breakfast featuring a “You Call It” drink special for $5 — a discount on wells and premium spirits all day.

Virgin Hotels Dallas

Design District

1445 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

Website

Bucket-of-Drinks-at-TPC

Celebrate the Super Bowl at The Pool Club with buckets of beer or White Claw. (Courtesy)

Watch the Big Game at the Virgin Hotel’s Pool Club on Sunday from 5 pm to 9 pm. Make a reservation to partake in a $30 bucket of domestic beers, $32 bucket of White Claws, $55 pitcher of margarita, or a $47 food package (wings, fries, chips, and salsa).

Sfereco

Multiple Locations

1914 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Sfereco Dallas Super Bowl

Feed your Super Bowl watch party with a package from Sfereco.

This Italian-American spot will be providing party packs for your Super Bowl watch parties to take home or enjoy at the downtown Dallas restaurant. For $29.99, you’ll get an order of a 16-inch specialty pizza, 12 wings any style, and two frozen cocktails. For the kids, order just the pizza and wings pack for $23.99.

Legacy Food Hall

Plano

7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024  |  Map

 

972-846-4255

Website

Legacy Hall Memorial Day

Attend the Super Bowl watch party at Legacy Hall. (Courtesy)

In Plano, this popular food hall is hosting a watch party in the Box Garden starting at 5:30 pm. Reserve your spot for VIP seating, otherwise, general admission is first-come, first-serve. Enjoy pizza from The Italian Job or chicken wings from Roots Chicken Shak, as well as craft beer buckets or pitchers. There will also be a chance to test your luck with a $10 Squares Game (benefitting the North Texas Food Bank).

X