Tablescapes That Wow With Whimsical Style — Find Everything You Need at Bering’s

It’s high time for the dining room table to get its moment in the spotlight. Banish the boring plates and take that basic tablecloth somewhere else. The modern tablescape is all about texture and color, patterns and personality. Enhance your at-home entertaining this summer and make it a meal to remember with bold linens, durable dishes and colored glassware from Bering’s.

Yes, Bering’s. The iconic Houston hardware store that’s so much more is a great source for dressing your table — and making it the most stylish one around.

Think a beautifully dressed table means only fine china and crystal? Think again.

Today’s tables are set to be inviting, eye-catching places where lingering is encouraged, so once the menu is set, turn your attention to the table itself. Gathering in the dining room? Catching up outdoors? Determine where you’re hosting the meal and let your creativity flow.

Just as with styling a wardrobe, a well-dressed table is a blend of fashion and function. Sure, you need the basics, but why not make them sophisticated and whimsical? Creating a look that feeds the eyes while also feeding the body can take your table to the next level.

Getting Colorful

Start with your color palette or theme. White plates by Juliska are the ideal backdrop for layering color and texture, but you can certainly add a colorfully patterned plate in the mix too.

Tablecloth or placemat? Runner or placemat? Chilewich and Juliska’s selection of table linens are available in colors like pistachio, sky blue, Merigold and hot pink for bold pops of color. Placemats with scalloped edges, wicker braiding and hand-stitching elevate every place setting.

This French Panel and Berry & Thread placesetting is a lovely addition to any table.

Once you decide on linens, move onto the necessities. Flatware, dinner plates, salad bowls, wine and water glasses cover the bases, so why not add some extra interest with colorful glassware? Vietri’s colorful Rainbow Collection is just the pop of the table needs, and feels very now. Colorful glassware is a fresh take on the standard clear glass, making every sip even more delicious.

Whether you’re dining al fresco or in the dining room, materials like melamine and linen are light and unexpected touches for the table. Bering’s array of cloth napkins are practical and polished toppers for every place setting. Machine washable napkin designs by Juliska mimic Italian marbling and the signature Basque stripe, breathing bright hues into the tablescape, while napkin rings by Vagabond House, Shell Sticks and Bodrum bring structure and materials like shells and leather to the table.

Making Your Table Dazzle Without Overwhelming

Coco Chanel wisely instructed stylish sophisticates with a love for accessories to “take off the last thing you’ve put on.” It’s sage advice for your tablescape too. Flowers, candles, candlesticks, votives place cards and small potted plants or succulents round out the table setting with panache. If you’re decorating with centerpieces keep them 15 inch or lower so diners can see each other across the table.

The Annieglass Handkerchief Votive gently sculpted votive candle holder takes the shape of a handkerchief.

Bering’s selection of serving platters, ice buckets and cheeseboards infuse additional interest to the table, while also serving a purpose. The Garden Terrace is a lovely indoor/outdoor option and comes with six glasses, a pitcher and woven tote for pre-dinner cocktails or post-dinner sips under the stars.

Welcome friends and family to the table this summer season with meals that matter and hospitable tablescapes from Bering’s that reflect your personality and style. There is always something special waiting at Bering’s.

