Home furnishings, carpets, chandeliers, jewelry, clothes and more are presented in upscale fashion at the newly renovated Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

A fabulous red lace frock for $98 won't last long at the Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Turquoise and coral are among jewelry pieces on display at the Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Waterford crystal sets at bargain prices at the Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop lure those who like to entertain at home. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

(Photo by Shelby Hodge)

An antique doll and Victorian children's furniture are among the many finds at the Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

A baby grand piano is among the offerings at the refurbished Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The resale shop has dining tables and chairs galore, beautifully displayed in the new interiors. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The leather topped and trimmed side table is one of many furniture finds, this one waiting to be displayed on the ground floor. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

So beautifully staged is the wardrobe section that it's hard to believe this is a resale shop. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Goods can be donated outright or offered on commission with a 90-day sale window. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Beaucoup silver plate trays are openly on display while the sterling silver is locked in glass cases. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop chairman Abigail Torney, Christy Echols at the shop reopening celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Mary Gannon, Blue Bird Circle president Carolyn Williams at the party celebrating the reopening of the resale shop. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Home + Design / Home Stores

Beloved Montrose Resale Shop Gets a Complete Makeover — Houston Bargain Hunters Have a New Paradise

Blue Bird Circle and its Vital Mission Receive a Major Boost

BY // 02.12.20
photography Shelby Hodge
Home furnishings, carpets, chandeliers, jewelry, clothes and more are presented in upscale fashion at the newly renovated Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

A fabulous red lace frock for $98 won't last long at the Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Turquoise and coral are among jewelry pieces on display at the Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Waterford crystal sets at bargain prices at the Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop lure those who like to entertain at home. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

(Photo by Shelby Hodge)

An antique doll and Victorian children's furniture are among the many finds at the Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

A baby grand piano is among the offerings at the refurbished Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The resale shop has dining tables and chairs galore, beautifully displayed in the new interiors. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The leather topped and trimmed side table is one of many furniture finds, this one waiting to be displayed on the ground floor. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

So beautifully staged is the wardrobe section that it's hard to believe this is a resale shop. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Goods can be donated outright or offered on commission with a 90-day sale window. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Beaucoup silver plate trays are openly on display while the sterling silver is locked in glass cases. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop chairman Abigail Torney, Christy Echols at the shop reopening celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Following six months of closure for a complete makeover, the Blue Bird Circle Resale Shop is bringing new meaning to “resale” in its long-time home in the heart of Montrose.

More Gallery Furniture than second hand rose, more Dillard’s than Salvation Army, the “new” shop is destined to be a delight for bargain hunters and nesters outfitting their first, second or even third residence.

In the much needed makeover of the building where the Blue Bird Circle has been raising funds for its pediatric neurological clinic in Texas Children’s Hospital for more than 34 years, everything is spanking new. Except, of course, the curated merchandise which is accepted both as donations and on consignment.

Walls were moved, electric and plumbing completely redone, elevators reworked, even the parking lots were repaved. In short, the shop looks as good as any sophisticated retail outlet. And the merchandise is presented in pristine surroundings where there is something for everyone.

I found Baccarat crystal wine goblets for $45 each that I yearned for, Waterford crystal glasses for $25 each and full sets of crystal glasses for what seemed like peanuts. Wedgwood and Spode china beckoned as did a huge collection of silver plate, the sterling pieces displayed in locked vitrines.

The collection is rich with sterling pieces — flatware sets as well as special pieces such as cranberry spoons, angel food cake knives and butler trays

In the clothing department, a red lace cocktail dress (a Valentino look-alike) for a mere $98 caught my eye. Labels in the racks include Tory Burch and Kate Spade. And throughout the furnishings side, I was beyond impressed with the offerings of sofas, hutches, dining tables and chairs and even a baby grand piano.

In the much needed makeover of the building where the Blue Bird Circle has been raising funds for its pediatric neurological clinic in Texas Children’s Hospital for more than 34 years, everything is spanking new. Except, of course, the curated merchandise which is accepted both as donations and on consignment.

“We want to help customers be aware that when they buy something here, a portion of that goes to support the Blue Bird Clinic for Pediatric Neurology,” Blue Bird circle president Carolyn Williams says.

Gross revenues, according to shop chairman Abigail Tonry, from the resale shop for 2019 were $2,162,236, which meant a handsome sum dedicated to the clinics where the Blue Birds not only provide financial support but also provide significant volunteer hours.

