Passion Fruit Basque Tart at Koffeteria
Chef Vanarin Kuch (Photo by Evan Sung)
Koffeteria
Beef Pho Kolache
An array of baked treats
Cranberry Orange Biscoff Cronuts
Cinnamon Buns
01
07

Passion Fruit Basque Tart at Koffeteria

02
07

Chef Vanarin Kuch (Photo by Evan Sung)

03
07

Koffeteria

04
07

Beef Pho Kolache

05
07

An array of baked treats

06
07

Cranberry Orange Biscoff Cronuts

07
07

Cinnamon Buns

Passion Fruit Basque Tart at Koffeteria
Chef Vanarin Kuch (Photo by Evan Sung)
Koffeteria
Beef Pho Kolache
An array of baked treats
Cranberry Orange Biscoff Cronuts
Cinnamon Buns
Restaurants / Openings

EaDo Pastry Cafe’s Hot Cheeto Croissants Create a Phenomenon, But Koffeteria is So Much More

Inside Chef Vanarin Kuch's World of Creative Food Wonders

BY // 02.12.20
Passion Fruit Basque Tart at Koffeteria
Chef Vanarin Kuch (Photo by Evan Sung)
Koffeteria
Beef Pho Kolache
An array of baked treats
Cranberry Orange Biscoff Cronuts
Cinnamon Buns
1
7

Passion Fruit Basque Tart at Koffeteria

2
7

Chef Vanarin Kuch (Photo by Evan Sung)

3
7

Koffeteria

4
7

Beef Pho Kolache

5
7

An array of baked treats

6
7

Cranberry Orange Biscoff Cronuts

7
7

Cinnamon Buns

Since pastry chef Vanarin Kuch and his partner, front-of-house manager Andreas Hager opened EaDo pastry and coffee shop Koffeteria, fans can’t get enough of the best-selling Hot Cheeto croissant ($6). Here, the cheesy, turn-your-fingers-orange snack is taken to new heights.

Kuch’s leavened, butter-rich croissant dough is layered with both hot and original Cheetos crushed into the base, stuffed with nacho cheese, and topped with still more cheesy crumbs.

But that’s far from the only fun croissant variation on Koffeteria’s menu. If they’re sold out of the Cheetos phenom, try a freshly baked pistachio baklava croissant, drenched with lemon syrup and topped with chopped pistachios ($6). You’ll never look at baklava the same way again.

The menu rotates, but you might find a savory croissant filled with sour cream and onion, then topped with a Ruffles potato chip streusel ($6); a tres leches flan croissant soaked in the three-milk custard ($5); or Kuch’s take on the Cronut, a deep-fried croissant-donut made with Biscoff cookie spread, cranberries and orange ($4).

Pastry chef Kuch spent five years honing his craft in the kitchens of Boulud Sud and Gotham Bar & Grill in New York City and appeared on the TV shows Top Chef: Just Desserts and Chopped. While in New York, he also met his husband Andreas Hager, who’s now assistant director for the Houston Grand Opera.

They moved back to Houston, to the East Downtown/Second Ward area where Kuch’s Cambodian family has historically opened small businesses. Scouring estate sales and favorite thrift haunts, they created a cool space with a sustainable vibe, procuring nearly everything from the mid-century furnishings to the cake stands and coffee cups from secondhand sources.

Chef Vanarin Kuch (Photo by Evan Sung)
Chef Vanarin Kuch (Photo by Evan Sung)

Besides the aforementioned croissants, Koffeteria also offers delightful biscotti, sesame shortbread, pecan sticky buns, biscuits and scones. For lunch, savory options include beef pho kolache, Hot Cheeto grilled cheese, and carbonara and ratatouille quiches (weekends only). Inventive coffee drinks also abound.

The top-selling Salty Cambodian is a play on Vietnamese coffee enriched with milk and finished with a knob of house-made butter and Maldon salt ($6). The Tiger Uppercut, named for a move in the video game Street Fighter, is a mixture of Thai iced tea and espresso, served cold ($6). You’ll also find house-made gelato and sorbets, with rotating flavors such as as chocolate tahini and cassis sangría sorbet.

Kuch plans to switch up the hours later this year and stay open until 10 pm to serve plated desserts (such as mousse cakes and tarts) from 5 pm onward. Also in the works are weekly pop-ups with Kuch’s family members behind the range, cooking their Cambodian specialties. Look for the first pop-up, featuring Kuch’s mother, to happen around April, Hager says.

Koffeteria is open Wednesdays to Sundays, from 8 am to 5 pm currently. No cash is accepted — it’s cards only.

Koffeteria, 1110 Hutchins Street.

Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X