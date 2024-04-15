Bunny Williams on How to Train Your Garden

057 Bunny Williams_creditAnnieSchlechter (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 059 LifeInTheGarden_p102-103 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 058 LifeInTheGarden_p060-61 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 162 LifeInTheGarden_p160-161 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
Garden containers at Bunny Williams’ Connecticut home. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 271 2274_V_BW_SunkenGarden_010 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
2274_V_BW_VegetableGarden_173 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 062 LifeInTheGarden_p246-247 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 270 2274_V_BW_Orchard_PoolHouse_010 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 272 2274_V_BW_VegetableGarden_099 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
2336_BW_BirdHouse_002 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 065 LifeInTheGarden_p328 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 276 LifeInTheGarden_BookCover_3D (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
01
13

Bunny Williams at her 19th century home in the Connecticut Berkshires. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

02
13

The parterre was inspired by a design by English gardener Rosemary Verey. The conservatory, at right. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

03
13

Towering yew topiaries frame the house. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

04
13

A porch with vintage and antique garden ornaments and furniture. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

05
13

Garden containers at Bunny Williams' Connecticut home. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

06
13

View from the sunken garden into the birdhouse village (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

07
13

Bunny Williams' vegetable garden. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

08
13

The flower arranging room in the main house. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

09
13

The idea for the pool house’s weathered Greek temple architecture came from an 18th century book on garden follies that Williams discovered in France. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

10
13

Bunny Williams' vegetable garden. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

11
13

The birdhouse village in Bunny Williams' garden. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

12
13

Bunny Williams' garden shed. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

13
13

"Life in the Garden," a new book by Bunny Williams. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

057 Bunny Williams_creditAnnieSchlechter (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 059 LifeInTheGarden_p102-103 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 058 LifeInTheGarden_p060-61 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 162 LifeInTheGarden_p160-161 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
Garden containers at Bunny Williams’ Connecticut home. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 271 2274_V_BW_SunkenGarden_010 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
2274_V_BW_VegetableGarden_173 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 062 LifeInTheGarden_p246-247 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 270 2274_V_BW_Orchard_PoolHouse_010 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 272 2274_V_BW_VegetableGarden_099 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
2336_BW_BirdHouse_002 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 065 LifeInTheGarden_p328 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 276 LifeInTheGarden_BookCover_3D (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
Home + Design

Bunny Williams on How to Train Your Garden

The Renowned Interior Designer Shares Decades of Knowledge, Necessities, and Lessons Learned

BY // 04.15.24
photography Annie Schlechter
Bunny Williams at her 19th century home in the Connecticut Berkshires. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
The parterre was inspired by a design by English gardener Rosemary Verey. The conservatory, at right. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
Towering yew topiaries frame the house. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
A porch with vintage and antique garden ornaments and furniture. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
Garden containers at Bunny Williams' Connecticut home. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
View from the sunken garden into the birdhouse village (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
Bunny Williams' vegetable garden. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
The flower arranging room in the main house. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
The idea for the pool house’s weathered Greek temple architecture came from an 18th century book on garden follies that Williams discovered in France. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
Bunny Williams' vegetable garden. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
The birdhouse village in Bunny Williams' garden. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
Bunny Williams' garden shed. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
"Life in the Garden," a new book by Bunny Williams. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
1
13

Bunny Williams at her 19th century home in the Connecticut Berkshires. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

2
13

The parterre was inspired by a design by English gardener Rosemary Verey. The conservatory, at right. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

3
13

Towering yew topiaries frame the house. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

4
13

A porch with vintage and antique garden ornaments and furniture. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

5
13

Garden containers at Bunny Williams' Connecticut home. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

6
13

View from the sunken garden into the birdhouse village (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

7
13

Bunny Williams' vegetable garden. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

8
13

The flower arranging room in the main house. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

9
13

The idea for the pool house’s weathered Greek temple architecture came from an 18th century book on garden follies that Williams discovered in France. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

10
13

Bunny Williams' vegetable garden. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

11
13

The birdhouse village in Bunny Williams' garden. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

12
13

Bunny Williams' garden shed. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

13
13

"Life in the Garden," a new book by Bunny Williams. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

The heartfelt new book, Bunny Williams: Life in the Garden (Rizzoli, $60) has been 40 years in the making. That’s how long the renowned interior designer has spent cultivating her gardens at the 19th century house in the Connecticut Berkshires she shares with her husband, antiques dealer John Rosselli. The 12-acre estate features sunken, parterre, woodland, and vegetable gardens, along with a mature apple orchard. There are also a working greenhouse and aviary, along with a year-round conservatory filled with plants.

Williams designed these remarkable gardens, doing much of the digging and planting herself. Five years ago, she enlisted expert help from head gardener Robert Reimer and his wife, Tricia Van Oers, who nurtures the vegetable and cutting gardens. It wasn’t until photographer Annie Schlechter photographed the grounds for Veranda magazine that Williams decided to do a book about the gardens.

“When I saw all her beautiful images, I realized how the property had matured after years of planning and hard work,” she says. “Annie’s eye brought the gardens to life for me.” Williams’ selfpenned stories open each chapter, and she also gives advice on planting, flower arranging, decorating, and entertaining.

Bunny Williams riffs on pruning tools, gardening books, bugs, and how to start your own garden.

bunny williams house book garden 059 LifeInTheGarden_p102-103 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
The parterre was inspired by a design by English gardener Rosemary Verey. The conservatory, at right. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

Pictures Worth 1,000 Words

This was quite an emotional book for me, because I bought this house 40 years ago when there was no garden. I didn’t have much money, and I started gardening in the most plebeian way with two perennial borders. So, this has been a journey over many years. It was very moving to sit back and look at these pictures. My nephew-inlaw wrote a highly personal essay about it for the book; the house and the garden have become a refuge for my family.

 

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
ASSAEL
OLYMPIA LE-TAN
EMILY P. WHEELER
EMILY P. WHEELER
MARIA OLIVER
KATHERINE JETTER
MEREDITH YOUNG
LEIGH MAXWELL
MEREDITH YOUNG
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck April 2024 1

The Best Gardening School

When I bought the house and started gardening, I realized I just didn’t know anything. I went with a friend to England to look at all the classic gardens. We visited Sissinghurst, which was like the Holy Grail. Then we went to Italy to see Gamberaia. When I realized that you have to see gardens to learn how to garden, it was monumental.

bunny williams house book garden 058 LifeInTheGarden_p060-61 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
Towering yew topiaries frame the house. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

The Four Seasons of Gardening

Many garden books suffer for the fact that they only have two sets of shots: one taken in spring and another in late summer. All the individual flower photographs in my book are taken by my nephew, who lives across the street in our guest house. He comes over and takes pictures of the flowers every morning in different seasons when they are perfect. A garden is never the same every month, and luckily photographer Annie [Schlechter] was not so far away. There were times when I said, “The apple trees are in perfect bloom,” and she flew over with her camera. There wasn’t a list of things to shoot; she shot whatever caught her eye.

 

Bunny Williams’ Lightbulb Moment

Gardens, like interiors, must have structure — you need a room, you need a wall, you need a hall to get from one place to another. When I first started gardening, a light bulb went off in my head, and I thought, ‘I’ve got to create spaces, and I have to create the connections to them.’ The great gardens of the world are a combination of a great plan and great plantsmen. Somebody can be an amazing gardener, but maybe they’re not a good designer. Often a great designer isn’t the best gardener.

 

On Dealing With Bugs…

Bugs, bugs, bugs. You have these plants that you care about and they’re growing and thriving, then you go out and there are holes in the leaves from slugs. It’s my least favorite part of gardening. We try to be an organic garden, and it’s boring to deal with bugs, but, boy, do you have to.

Bunny Williams' vegetable garden.
Bunny Williams’ vegetable garden.

Bunny Williams on Gardening Lessons Learned

One of the stories I always tell is that when I started my woodland garden I thought, ‘Oh, I can grow anything here.’ Mountain laurel grows well in Connecticut, but it doesn’t grow where I live because I’m on lime deposits, and mountain laurel hates lime. I must have planted 40 mountain laurels, and all of them died. So, I learned to test my soil, see what it needs — you know, get to the basics. Every garden book tells you that, but you get impatient; you don’t do it.

 

Sofas Don’t Sprout Weeds

When my design clients say, “Oh, I want a garden!” I ask, “Are you sure?” You can dust and vacuum your living room one day a week, and even if you don’t get to it, it’s okay. The sofa doesn’t grow; the rug doesn’t get mildew, doesn’t have to be mowed. The garden is a living thing that never stops. You’ve got to be prepared for that, because it can get away from you easily.

bunny williams house book garden 271 2274_V_BW_SunkenGarden_010 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
View from the sunken garden into the birdhouse village (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

Bunny Williams’ Go-To Gardener 

I’m still a weekend gardener — I don’t do this garden by myself. I’m very lucky to have a head gardener, Robert Reimer, and his wife, Tricia Van Oers, who does the vegetable garden. When I’m at the house, I walk through the whole garden. In the mornings, I’m in the vegetable garden working, and it’s where the greenhouse is. I’m cutting flowers and picking vegetables. It’s enjoyable work, getting out the twine and tying up the tomatoes and cutting the flowers and repotting things. In the hottest part of the afternoon, the sunken garden is too hot, so the woodland garden is where you want to be; the birdhouse village has a lot of shade. So, if I’m taking a walk with the dogs late in the afternoon, that’s where I might be. My husband loves his fish, so in the evenings we might sit by the koi pond with a glass of wine in the sunken garden.

 

Bunny Williams’ Gardening Necessities

Chairs and benches. You’ve got to have places to sit down everywhere in your garden. You need a place to relax and really enjoy it.

bunny williams house book garden 065 LifeInTheGarden_p328 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
Bunny Williams’ garden shed. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

Bunny Williams Gardening Tools to Live By

My Felco pruners are the most solid. I have bought more beautifully made pruners, but they’re not as tough, and they don’t stand up. Another important tool to have is a broadfork to aerate your soil. Right now, my whole vegetable garden is covered with mulch. Once the mulch comes up, you don’t want to till the soil because it breaks it up with all the worms and things you need. So just aerate it.

I love handmade tools and have a collection. Wilcox All-Pro Tools and Hudson Grace have some beautiful ones. I started this event in Falls Village called Trade Secrets. It’s a garden tour, and there are always people there selling plants and ornaments, and it’s where I sometimes buy beautiful old tools. Beautiful handmade ones take a lot of care, because they’re not stainless steel and they have wooden handles, so they’re not practical for everyday use.

 

bunny williams house book garden 062 LifeInTheGarden_p246-247 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
The flower arranging room in the main house. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

What Should Be on a Gardener’s Shelf? 

From a design standpoint, Russell Page’s gardening book (The Education of a Gardener, 1962) is amazing because it really talks about design. I still love to read Vita Sackville-West and Rosemary Verey and Christopher Lloyd and the English gardeners, because my gardens are more like theirs. If you have an arid climate like Texas, you should be reading Piet Oudolf and the people who are doing more native dry gardens.

 

How to Get Started Gardening, According to Bunny Williams

Visit the botanical gardens closest to you to see what grows, to see how they deal with your climate, your soils. Then there’s The Garden Conservancy. If you become a member, you can see what private gardens are open to the public on certain days in your state. It’s so important to see what’s growing where you live.

bunny williams house book garden 276 LifeInTheGarden_BookCover_3D (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
“Life in the Garden,” a new book by Bunny Williams. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)

Bunny Williams’ soapbox.

I’m obsessed with water conservation, because although I might not have quite the water situation that Texas does, we’re going to have it; the whole world’s going to have it. And we’ve turned a lot more of my property into fields, and I’ve reduced the amount of lawn to absolutely the minimum. The whole birdhouse village is all a native grass. I’ve introduced more native things in the woodland garden. Think about your soil; make sure it can hold moisture but still have drainage. And think about what plants tolerate less water. Water in the morning or evening for less waste. It’s hard in an urban area, because if you’re the one who gets rid of your green lawn, everybody’s going to scream. Community groups should get together and sit down and have this conversation.

057 Bunny Williams_creditAnnieSchlechter (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 059 LifeInTheGarden_p102-103 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 058 LifeInTheGarden_p060-61 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 162 LifeInTheGarden_p160-161 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
Garden containers at Bunny Williams’ Connecticut home. (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 271 2274_V_BW_SunkenGarden_010 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
2274_V_BW_VegetableGarden_173 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 062 LifeInTheGarden_p246-247 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 270 2274_V_BW_Orchard_PoolHouse_010 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 272 2274_V_BW_VegetableGarden_099 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
2336_BW_BirdHouse_002 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 065 LifeInTheGarden_p328 (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
bunny williams house book garden 276 LifeInTheGarden_BookCover_3D (Photo by Annie Schlechter)
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
read full series
Hop into Bering's this Easter for Egg-citing Finds!
Shop Berings
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Pinemont Square, Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

6107 Stilson Branch Lane
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6107 Stilson Branch Lane
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
5413 Petty Street #A
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5413 Petty Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
5413 Petty Street #A
902 Jolen Court
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

902 Jolen Court
Bellaire, TX

$848,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
902 Jolen Court
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
19819 Sonterra Lane
Co-list: Janice Ratliff | Grand Mission Estat
FOR SALE

19819 Sonterra Lane
Richmond, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
19819 Sonterra Lane
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,649,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
504 Woodland Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

504 Woodland Street
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
504 Woodland Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
4208 Schuler Street #A
Rice Military/Washington Corridor Area
FOR SALE

4208 Schuler Street #A
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4208 Schuler Street #A
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
18718 Luby Creek Drive
Bridgeland, Cypress | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

18718 Luby Creek Drive
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
18718 Luby Creek Drive
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$576,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
14039 Saint Marys Lane
Nottingham West
FOR SALE

14039 Saint Marys Lane
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
14039 Saint Marys Lane
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Morton Creek Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
Katy, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3006 Winchester Ranch Trail
701 Bering Drive #1905
Woodway Pines, Galleria
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1905
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1905
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Mission Sierra
FOR SALE

18203 Surrey Lake Lane
Richmond, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
18203 Surrey Lake Lane
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
The Heights
FOR SALE

209 E Woodland Street 1/2
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$199,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
3317 New Garden View Lane
Garden Oaks
FOR SALE

3317 New Garden View Lane
Houston, TX

$379,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
3317 New Garden View Lane
2215 Driscoll Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2215 Driscoll Street
Houston, TX

$2,098,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2215 Driscoll Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X