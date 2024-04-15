$1.3 Million Mirror Ball Thrills With Disco Spanish Vibes That Takes Houston Grand Opera In New Directions

Michael Broderick-center, Ana Maria Martinez and Gaby Attal-right_Credit_Michelle Watson
Michael Broderick, center, Ana María Martínez & Gaby Attal make a splash at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

02
42

Gala chairs Isabel & Ignacio Torras at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)

03
42

Tony Chase, Khori Dastoor, Dina Alsowayel at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

04
42

Children from Houston Grand Opera's 'The Sound of Music' production entertain at the HGO ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

05
42

Jonathan & Ann Ayre, Betty & Jess Tutor, Drs. Rachel & Warren Ellsworth at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

06
42

Albert & Anne Chao at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

07
42

Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard performs the 'Habanera' from Bizet's 'Carmen' during the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

08
42

Margaret Alkek Williams, Patrick Summers at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)

09
42

Sima & Masoud Ladjevardian at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

10
42

Beth Madison, Sushila & Durga Agrawal at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

11
42

Elizabeth Colombowala, Dancie Ware at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

12
42

Brian Dunham & Allyson Pritchett at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

13
42

Tony & Cynthia Petrello at the Houston Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

14
42

Colin Michael Brush, Marcia & Alfredo Vilas at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

15
42

Danny & Isabel David at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

16
42

David & Rosdangela Capobianco at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

17
42

Dr. Nadia Mohyuddin & Dr. Apurva Thekdi at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

18
42

Dr. Teresa Proctor & Dr. Nico Roussel at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

19
42

Myrtle Jones at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)

20
42

Ron Franklin & Janet Gurwitch, Khori Dastoor at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

21
42

Emily Bivona, Ryan Manser, Roya Gordon at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

22
42

Beth Muecke at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

23
42

Duyen & Marc Nguyen at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

24
42

Jack Bell at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

25
42

Colorful tabletops by The Events Company at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

26
42

Janet & John Carrig at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)

27
42

Julien Nolan, Lily Jang at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

28
42

Cheryl & Maxwell Ocansey at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

29
42

Decor at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

30
42

Marianne & Joe Geagea at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

31
42

Vivianna Jolie, Astley Blair at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

32
42

Michelle Beale, Richard Anderson at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

33
42

Khori Dastoor & BenJoaquin Gouverneur at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)

34
42

Norma & Beto Cardenas at the Houston Grand Opera Mirror Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

35
42

Duke & C.C. Ensell at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)

36
42

James & Shavonda Harris at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

37
42

Sarah & Bryant Lee at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

38
42

Jack Bell, Michael Horner, Dr. Randy Mitchmore at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)

39
42

Teresa & José Ivo, Marty Dudley at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)

40
42

Dancing to the sounds of Universal Crush at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' and decor by The Events Company (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

41
42

Spanish ham carved on site at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

42
42

Colorful tabletops at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

Society / Featured Parties

$1.3 Million Mirror Ball Thrills With Disco Spanish Vibes That Takes Houston Grand Opera In New Directions

Trying to Take Opera to All Corners of the City

04.15.24
Michael Broderick, center, Ana María Martínez & Gaby Attal make a splash at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Gala chairs Isabel & Ignacio Torras at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Tony Chase, Khori Dastoor, Dina Alsowayel at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Children from Houston Grand Opera's 'The Sound of Music' production entertain at the HGO ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Jonathan & Ann Ayre, Betty & Jess Tutor, Drs. Rachel & Warren Ellsworth at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Albert & Anne Chao at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard performs the 'Habanera' from Bizet's 'Carmen' during the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Margaret Alkek Williams, Patrick Summers at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Sima & Masoud Ladjevardian at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Beth Madison, Sushila & Durga Agrawal at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Elizabeth Colombowala, Dancie Ware at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Brian Dunham & Allyson Pritchett at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Tony & Cynthia Petrello at the Houston Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Colin Michael Brush, Marcia & Alfredo Vilas at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Danny & Isabel David at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
David & Rosdangela Capobianco at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Dr. Nadia Mohyuddin & Dr. Apurva Thekdi at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Dr. Teresa Proctor & Dr. Nico Roussel at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Myrtle Jones at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Ron Franklin & Janet Gurwitch, Khori Dastoor at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Emily Bivona, Ryan Manser, Roya Gordon at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Beth Muecke at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Duyen & Marc Nguyen at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Jack Bell at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Colorful tabletops by The Events Company at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Janet & John Carrig at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Julien Nolan, Lily Jang at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Cheryl & Maxwell Ocansey at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Decor at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Marianne & Joe Geagea at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Vivianna Jolie, Astley Blair at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Michelle Beale, Richard Anderson at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Khori Dastoor & BenJoaquin Gouverneur at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Norma & Beto Cardenas at the Houston Grand Opera Mirror Ball (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Duke & C.C. Ensell at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)
James & Shavonda Harris at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Sarah & Bryant Lee at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Jack Bell, Michael Horner, Dr. Randy Mitchmore at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Teresa & José Ivo, Marty Dudley at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Katy Anderson)
Dancing to the sounds of Universal Crush at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' and decor by The Events Company (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Spanish ham carved on site at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
Colorful tabletops at the Houston Grand Opera 'Mirror Ball' (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)
As late as Monday, hearts continued to pulsate over Saturday’s enchanting/thrilling Houston Grand Opera Ball, which filled the Grand Foyer of Wortham Theater Center with a gilded throng of 450 celebrants. Perhaps it was the disco vibe inspired by the Mirror Ball theme that generated the energy. Or the verve of gala chairs Isabel and Ignacio Torras, beloved Spanish imports, that generated the exceptional enthusiasm.

Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard_Credit_Michelle Watson
Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard performs the ‘Habanera’ from Bizet’s ‘Carmen’ during the Houston Grand Opera ‘Mirror Ball’ (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

We also credit the sounds of Nashville dance band Universal Crush and the human disco ball bobbleheads mingling on the dance floor for their contributions. And then there were the magical musical interludes, which deftly brought opera into the Houston Grand Opera ball experience.

Ron Franklin, Janet Gurwitch, and Khori Dastoor_Credit_Michelle Watson
Ron Franklin & Janet Gurwitch, Khori Dastoor at the Houston Grand Opera ‘Mirror Ball’ (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

At the start of dinner, young singers portraying the Trapp family children in HGO’s production of The Sound of Music entertained with “So Long Farewell.” Accompanying dessert was renowned mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard performing with the chorus the seductive “Habanera” from Bizet’s Carmen. Leonard headlines as Maria in the upcoming production of the Rogers & Hammerstein favorite.

The Mirror Ball theme was envisioned to embrace the reflection of the Houston citizenry that Houston Grand Opera embodies. Thus the $1.3 million raised on this evening, as HGO CEO and general director Khori Dastoor noted in her remarks to the gathering, is dedicated to community outreach, taking the opera to all corners of the city’s population.

Brian Dunham & Allyson Pritchett_Credit_Michelle Watson
Brian Dunham & Allyson Pritchett at the Houston Grand Opera ‘Mirror Ball’ (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

In accordance with the theme, The Events Company provided shimmering, reflective surfaces throughout the foyer where tables were interspersed with mini disco balls and lavish florals. The dance floor was a vast reflective circle — and tinseled chandeliers glistened overhead.

The Torras duo delivered a new approach to gala dining as they tasked business partner and executive chef Luis Roger, also from Spain, to create the dinner menu that reflected the cuisine of their two popular restaurants MAD and BCN Taste & Tradition. The menu? A tomato and cherry gazpacho amuse-bouche, farmers market passion fruit salad and sous vide grass fed filet.

Dessert was a MAD favorite: the peanut nougat, Spanish wine and salted caramel bar. It was accompanied by gelato from Rocambolesc, the Torras’ gelato shop in Uptown Park that offers professional opportunities to young adults with developmental disabilities.

Next, it was dance, dance, dance.

Jonathan and Ann Ayre; Betty and Jess Tutor; Drs. Rachel and Warren Ellsworth_Credit_Michelle Watson
Jonathan & Ann Ayre, Betty & Jess Tutor, Drs. Rachel & Warren Ellsworth at the Houston Grand Opera ‘Mirror Ball’ (Photo by Michelle Watson, Catchlightgroup.com)

PC Seen: Houston Grand Opera music and artistic director Patrick Summers, Anne and Albert Chao, Tom Ajamie, Claire Liu and Joe Greenberg, Jack Bell, Beth Madison, Penny and Paul Loyd, Teresa and José Ivo, Betty and Jess Tutor, Dina Alsowayel and Tony Chase, Drs. Rachel and Warren Ellsworth, Ann and Jonathan Ayre, Dancie and Jim Ware, Janet Gurwitch and Ron Franklin, Myrtle Jones, Marcia and Alfredo Vilas, Dian and Harlan Stai, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Molly and Jim Crownover, and Ana María Martínez and Gaby Attal.

