A Houston Design Mecca Unveils Texas’ Only Rimadesio Monobrand Showroom

The Rimadesio Cover Freestanding can be used to accent any space as a bookcase, closet or wine storage. (Photo by Divya Pande)

Everything you need in a closet with the Rimadesio Zenit Closet System. (Photo by Divya Pande)

Houston’s design scene is hot, and Rimadesio is one of the interiors brands heating it up. Joining an impressive list of major design destinations, CASA Houston recently unveiled Texas’ only monobrand showroom for the Italian luxury brand. The newly renovated 2,500-square-foot showroom offers a comprehensive overview of the company’s award-winning products, from elegant glass wardrobes and sliding doors to sleek modular living room systems and furniture. If you’re looking to add some high-end glamour to your home, this is the place to start.

“We are very excited to have a footprint in Houston as we grow our presence in North America,” says Davide Malberti, CEO of Rimadesio. “Rimadesio is perfect for completely custom projects as we design our products to be a part of the DNA of each home. As a brand, we don’t just follow trends, we create timeless pieces with some that have been produced for the past 60 years. We strive to make luxury more practical.”

Since 2011, Rimadesio was the first company in the furniture and finishes industry to become 100-percent powered by solar energy. The brand infuses a concept of well-being by using environmentally friendly and infinitely recyclable primary materials like glass and aluminum.

“We are honored to be the only showroom in Texas that is able to present Rimadesio to clients in the light that the brand meant to be shown,” says Jerry Hooker, CEO of CASA Companies. “The showroom transports you to a world of ultimate luxury living right here in Houston. We have seen an increased demand for impeccable wardrobes and quality modular systems to elevate home interiors and Rimadesio is the perfect fit.”

The Italian brand is also combatting supply chain delays with select quick production options available within four weeks of ordering. The company has streamlined and invested heavily in advanced systems to communicate and be more efficient with factories and dealers and in turn, the client. To sweeten the deal, Rimadesio has invested in a fully automated warehouse to trace and ensure maximum quality and efficient delivery of all components.

What are Houstonians favorite products from Rimadesio? Made-to-order sliding doors and sleek modular systems for the living room and closets like the Zenit bookcase that has been a staple of the collection for 25 years.

What’s new for Rimadesio?

Recently unveiled at the 2022 Salone de Mobile in Milan, the Radius, a bi-directional pivot door system and Aliante cabinet designed by Giuseppe Bavuso are both excellent additions to Rimadesio offerings.

Want to explore the world of Rimadesio? Stop by CASA Houston at 2800 Kirby Drive Suite b100 or call 713-714-8105 for an appointment.