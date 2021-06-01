CB2 Perimeter sofa
CB2 new 2021 collection includes Hoxton sofa
CB2 Brace sofa and Gwyneth chairs
Paul McCobb Exposior lighting collection
Paul McCobb Pavilion indoor/outdoor chairs
01
05

CB2 Perimeter sofa

02
05

CB2 new 2021 collection includes Hoxton sofa

03
05

CB2 Brace sofa and Gwyneth chairs

04
05

Paul McCobb Exposior lighting collection

05
05

Paul McCobb Pavilion indoor/outdoor chairs

CB2 Perimeter sofa
CB2 new 2021 collection includes Hoxton sofa
CB2 Brace sofa and Gwyneth chairs
Paul McCobb Exposior lighting collection
Paul McCobb Pavilion indoor/outdoor chairs
Home + Design / Home Stores

CB2’s Much-Anticipated New Houston Store to Open in Rice Village

Modern Design Offshoot of Crate & Barrel Gets a More Than 10,000 Square Foot Space

BY // 06.01.21
CB2 Perimeter sofa
CB2 new 2021 collection includes Hoxton sofa
CB2 Brace sofa and Gwyneth chairs
Paul McCobb Exposior lighting collection
Paul McCobb Pavilion indoor/outdoor chairs
1
5

CB2 Perimeter sofa

2
5

CB2 new 2021 collection includes Hoxton sofa

3
5

CB2 Brace sofa and Gwyneth chairs

4
5

Paul McCobb Exposior lighting collection

5
5

Paul McCobb Pavilion indoor/outdoor chairs

It’s official: CB2’s much-anticipated first Houston store opens June 18 in historic Rice Village.

The 10,084-square-foot home design store will feature selections from the longtime online retailer’s collections including collaborations with interior designers Kara Mann and Jennifer Fisher, along with CB2 + GQ. CB2 also recently reissued furniture and lighting by leading mid-20th-century designer Paul McCobb, whose furnishings graced the offices of Columbia Records and Mick Jagger’s London flat in the 1960s.

The new CB2 store — a modern-design offshoot of Crate & Barrel Holdings — is part of a bricks-and-mortar rollout of 22 locations in the United States and Canada. CB2 has had a strong online relationship with retail customers and design professionals in Houston for years, says president Ryan Turf, so opening Houston made sense. Online purchasing and in-store pickup will be available. In addition, CB2’s own design specialists offer in-store and onsite consultations.

CB2 joins a raft of new stores in the beloved 83-year-old Rice Village, including West Elm, Lovesac, and Van Leeuwen, the Brooklyn ice cream import.

CB2, Rice Village, 2414 University, 281.609.7500, cb2.com.

SHOP DE BEERS

Swipe
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON
  • De Beers MAY 2021 - X2 RES HOUSTON

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
135 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

135 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$2,575,000 Learn More about this property
Jennifer Porchey
This property is listed by: Jennifer Porchey (281) 785-1078 Email Realtor
135 Hickory Ridge
3444 Piping Rock
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3444 Piping Rock
Houston, TX

$4,899,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
3444 Piping Rock
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
5401 Fairdale
Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5401 Fairdale
Houston, TX

$998,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
5401 Fairdale
2207 Dryden
Southgate
FOR SALE

2207 Dryden
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Sherri Hughey
This property is listed by: Sherri Hughey (713) 858-7170 Email Realtor
2207 Dryden
3755 Darcus
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3755 Darcus
Southside Place, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3755 Darcus
2525 Eastside
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2525 Eastside
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2525 Eastside
1617 Woodhead
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

1617 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Doke
This property is listed by: Kate Doke (713) 205-7246 Email Realtor
1617 Woodhead
3930 W Main
Highland Village Area
FOR SALE

3930 W Main
Houston, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3930 W Main
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X