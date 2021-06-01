CB2’s Much-Anticipated New Houston Store to Open in Rice Village

It’s official: CB2’s much-anticipated first Houston store opens June 18 in historic Rice Village.

The 10,084-square-foot home design store will feature selections from the longtime online retailer’s collections including collaborations with interior designers Kara Mann and Jennifer Fisher, along with CB2 + GQ. CB2 also recently reissued furniture and lighting by leading mid-20th-century designer Paul McCobb, whose furnishings graced the offices of Columbia Records and Mick Jagger’s London flat in the 1960s.

The new CB2 store — a modern-design offshoot of Crate & Barrel Holdings — is part of a bricks-and-mortar rollout of 22 locations in the United States and Canada. CB2 has had a strong online relationship with retail customers and design professionals in Houston for years, says president Ryan Turf, so opening Houston made sense. Online purchasing and in-store pickup will be available. In addition, CB2’s own design specialists offer in-store and onsite consultations.

CB2 joins a raft of new stores in the beloved 83-year-old Rice Village, including West Elm, Lovesac, and Van Leeuwen, the Brooklyn ice cream import.

CB2, Rice Village, 2414 University, 281.609.7500, cb2.com.