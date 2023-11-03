Yves Saint Laurent’s Layered, Collected Interiors Inspired This Chic Preston Hollow Home by Dallas Designer Corbin Sees

“It’s tricky to use Memphis, because it has so many primary colors, but it’s like a modern painting. You have to think of it as art,” he says. It’s juxtaposed with a bronze Dessin Fournir table that he says “looks like a Roman antiquity. The balance between the two is literally like hot and cold.”

In 2018, when the client brought See a photo of an ostrich-plume floor lamp she’d fallen in love with at Grange Hall, he was initially skeptical. “I was a little afraid of its trend power, but the quality was definitely there,” he says. The lamp is a creation of James Perkins, founder of eccentric Aynhoe Park, a 17th-century Palladian manor in England that offers unusual art, furnishings, and curiosities for sale through its website A Modern Grand Tour. See suggested they place the lamp in the living room near the sofa, and any misgivings he had vanished. “We were trying to create a sexier, more feminine space, and that lamp did it for me,” he says. “It’s like a big, burlesque boa.”

Juxtaposed on the opposite end of the sofa is a rice-paper light sculpture by Isamu Noguchi. The two floor lamps may hail from different time periods and look radically different, but they are both delicate designs and therefore harmonize perfectly.