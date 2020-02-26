Must-See Dallas Property — A Custom Gem on One of Highland Park’s Most Sought After Streets

3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-01
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-04
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-05
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-06
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-07
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-09
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-27
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-31
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-10
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-12
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-13
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-15
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-18
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-21
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-23
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-25-VS
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-28
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-19
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-201
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-202
01
20

3311 Beverly Drive has a prime spot on one of Highland Park's most beautiful streets.

02
20

A sunny, first-floor office space.

03
20

A built-in banquette offers a cozy seating area in the spacious kitchen.

04
20

An excess of counter space and custom cabinetry.

05
20

The kitchen includes a built-in coffee bar, two wine coolers, a U-Line ice maker.

06
20

An open living area includes a glass wall that can slide open to reveal a screened-in outdoor living area.

07
20

The outdoor living area can be easily heated and cooled, and includes a fireplace and a full kitchen and bar setup by Lynx.

08
20

The outdoor living area can be easily heated and cooled, and includes a fireplace and a full kitchen and bar setup by Lynx.

09
20

The open home was built with entertaining in mind.

10
20

One of two half-baths in the Highland Park home.

11
20

A sun-soaked master suite.

12
20

One of two walk-in closets.

13
20

The home features five private en-suite bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

14
20

The home features five private en-suite bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

15
20

The home features five private en-suite bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

16
20

The mud room has enough well-placed hooks and cabinets to keep a family of any size organized.

17
20

A pristine Ozone pool.

18
20

A well manicured outdoor space.

19
20

The game room leads into a home theater on the third floor.

20
20

A third-floor in-home theater includes surround sound.

3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-01
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-04
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-05
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-06
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-07
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-09
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-27
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-31
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-10
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-12
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-13
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-15
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-18
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-21
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-23
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-25-VS
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-28
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-19
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-201
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-202
Home + Design

Must-See Dallas Property — A Custom Gem on One of Highland Park’s Most Sought After Streets

The Personal Home of a Local Builder, 3311 Beverly Drive Has Thought of Everything

BY // 02.26.20
3311 Beverly Drive has a prime spot on one of Highland Park's most beautiful streets.
A sunny, first-floor office space.
A built-in banquette offers a cozy seating area in the spacious kitchen.
An excess of counter space and custom cabinetry.
The kitchen includes a built-in coffee bar, two wine coolers, a U-Line ice maker.
An open living area includes a glass wall that can slide open to reveal a screened-in outdoor living area.
The outdoor living area can be easily heated and cooled, and includes a fireplace and a full kitchen and bar setup by Lynx.
The outdoor living area can be easily heated and cooled, and includes a fireplace and a full kitchen and bar setup by Lynx.
The open home was built with entertaining in mind.
One of two half-baths in the Highland Park home.
A sun-soaked master suite.
One of two walk-in closets.
The home features five private en-suite bedrooms and six full bathrooms.
The home features five private en-suite bedrooms and six full bathrooms.
The home features five private en-suite bedrooms and six full bathrooms.
The mud room has enough well-placed hooks and cabinets to keep a family of any size organized.
A pristine Ozone pool.
A well manicured outdoor space.
The game room leads into a home theater on the third floor.
A third-floor in-home theater includes surround sound.
1
20

3311 Beverly Drive has a prime spot on one of Highland Park's most beautiful streets.

2
20

A sunny, first-floor office space.

3
20

A built-in banquette offers a cozy seating area in the spacious kitchen.

4
20

An excess of counter space and custom cabinetry.

5
20

The kitchen includes a built-in coffee bar, two wine coolers, a U-Line ice maker.

6
20

An open living area includes a glass wall that can slide open to reveal a screened-in outdoor living area.

7
20

The outdoor living area can be easily heated and cooled, and includes a fireplace and a full kitchen and bar setup by Lynx.

8
20

The outdoor living area can be easily heated and cooled, and includes a fireplace and a full kitchen and bar setup by Lynx.

9
20

The open home was built with entertaining in mind.

10
20

One of two half-baths in the Highland Park home.

11
20

A sun-soaked master suite.

12
20

One of two walk-in closets.

13
20

The home features five private en-suite bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

14
20

The home features five private en-suite bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

15
20

The home features five private en-suite bedrooms and six full bathrooms.

16
20

The mud room has enough well-placed hooks and cabinets to keep a family of any size organized.

17
20

A pristine Ozone pool.

18
20

A well manicured outdoor space.

19
20

The game room leads into a home theater on the third floor.

20
20

A third-floor in-home theater includes surround sound.

There are a handful of best-case scenarios when purchasing a new build or recent renovation project. For example, inheriting the end result of a down-to-the-studs remodel of an interior designer’s personal home—that’s a good situation. Something comparable: buying a custom home designed to be lived in by a builder.

3311 Beverly Drive is a perfect instance of the latter, with a prime spot on one of the most beautiful streets (in one of the most beautiful neighborhoods) in Dallas. And since its owner knew a thing or two about constructing a dream home, this 7,560-square-foot property is filled with thoughtful touches, both extravagant and extremely useful.

“The builder of 3311 Beverly crafted this residence to be his personal home as is evidenced by the exquisite finishes, the highest standards of craftsmanship showcased throughout, and the thoughtful layout of the property,” Compass real estate agent Amy Detwiler says. “There are so many unique features of the home that make this property effuse sophistication and luxury.”

3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-28
A pristine Ozone pool.

Take the kitchen. In addition to high-end Sub-Zero and Miele appliances, the space is equipped with a built-in coffee bar, two wine coolers, a U-Line ice maker, and a seemingly endless number of elegant cabinets. Just around the corner, a glass wall can slide open to reveal a screened-in outdoor living area that can be easily heated and cooled, and includes a fireplace and a full kitchen and bar setup by Lynx.

The extreme customization extends to the master suite and its walk-in closets (there are two, though only one comes with a separate dressing area). The bathroom is its own spa-style retreat, with a walk-in shower that doubles as a steam room (complete with a sleek concrete bench) and counters covered in Taj Mahal leathered quartzite.

3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-04
A sunny, first-floor office space.

There’s also a third-floor game room, home theater, music room (which incorporates the original stained glass windows from the lot’s previous home), and a custom fabricated steel and white oak designer staircase. This is Beverly Drive in the year 2020, so of course there are Smart Home, surround sound, and whole home water filtration systems. A three-car garage includes a dedicated thermostat, and a mud room has enough well-placed hooks and cabinets to keep a family of any size organized.

There’s also a glittering pool, three towering oak trees, and a spacious guest house with its own private courtyard, but we have to end this blog post somewhere so you can look at 3311 Beverly’s slideshow. To get up close and personal with this smart Dallas home, contact Compass Real Estate for a showing.

3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-01
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-04
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-05
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-06
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-07
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-09
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-27
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-31
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-10
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-12
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-13
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-15
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-18
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-21
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-23
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-25-VS
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-28
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-19
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-201
3311_Beverly_Dr-HP-TX-sRGB-202
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X