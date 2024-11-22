fbpx
Home + Design / PaperCity Design Awards

The Winning Projects of the 2024 PaperCityDesign Awards Dallas

And the Winners Are...

BY // 11.21.24
Chad Dorsey Dallas Design Awards

Chad Dorsey Design (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

The annual PaperCity Design Awards Dallas were presented Thursday, November 21 at the Ballroom at Virgin Hotels Dallas, with master of ceremonies Jay Jeffers doing the honors.

The awards recognize outstanding projects by Dallas and Fort Worth interior designers and architects in 22 categories and were selected out of hundreds of submissions by our panel of judges.

This year’s judges included: Stefano Giussani, CEO, Lissoni NY & Lissoni Architecture DPC; Arezoo Shafizadeh, Director of Interior Design at Peter Pennoyer, NYC; Brenda Mickel, Design Director at The Wiseman Group, San Francisco; Ross Padluck, Partner, Kligerman Architecture & Design, NYC; Damon Liss, Damon Liss Design, NYC; Adam Hunter, Adam Hunter, Inc., LA; Celeste Robbins, Robbins Architecture, Winnetka; Jay Jeffers, Jay Jeffers Design, San Francisco.

Winning projects and runners-up will be published in a special portfolio in the January/February 2025 issue of PaperCity Dallas (50,000 issues).

Thank you to our PaperCity Design Awards Sponsors: Dallas Design District, HN Capital Partners, New Orleans Auction Galleries, Allan Knight, Dallas Market Center, Baccarat, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, and GRO Floral & Event Design.  

Elizabeth Anthony

Swipe
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024
  • Elizabeth Anthony Card Deck 1 Nov 2024

Header-graphic

Gonzalo Bueno, Ten Plus Three

Ten Plus Three (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
Ten Plus Three (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
Ten Plus Three (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
1
3

Ten Plus Three (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

2
3

Ten Plus Three (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

3
3

Ten Plus Three (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Firm: Ten Plus Three  

Lead Designer: Gonzalo Bueno

Judges’ Remarks

“A circular seating arrangement to round out the conversation!” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“The dining table base looks like a gilded tree trunk, chic! A wonderfully moody bar of backlit onyx and dark metal screens. Niamh Barry is always a perfect choice for a light sculpture! Perfectly sighted tub against a large window. Interesting mix of furnishings, textures, and different metals.” — Brenda Mickel

Honorable Mention

Joshua Rice, Joshua Rice Design

BEV3
Joshua Rice Design, Honorable Mention (Photo by Lacey Land)

Joshua Rice, Joshua Rice Design

Joshua Rice Design (Photo by Lacey Land)
Joshua Rice Design (Photo by Lacey Land)
Joshua Rice Design (Photo by Lacey Land)
1
3

Joshua Rice Design (Photo by Lacey Land)

2
3

Joshua Rice Design (Photo by Lacey Land)

3
3

Joshua Rice Design (Photo by Lacey Land)

Firm: Joshua Rice Design

Lead Designer: Joshua Rice

Additional Recognition: Giovanni Lomeña, Julie Zidell, contractor Lemmons Remodeling

Judges’ Remarks

“A house so thoughtful and inviting, even the mottled plaster hood looks soft.” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“The metal Judd-like cabinet is wonderfully severe against the delicate artwork hung directly above. I appreciate the living room’s collected design. The wood-framed armchairs are an interesting design.” — Brenda Mickel

Honorable Mention

Doniphan Moore, Doniphan Moore Interiors

xOffice_Matalee_11_2023_MAIN.jpg.pagespeed.ic.bqbsu6sxcZ
Doniphan Moore Interiors, Honorable Mention (Photo by Kristopher Ellis)

Christi Luter and Jenna Janson, Janson Luter Architects

Janson Luter Architects (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Janson Luter Architects (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
1
2

Janson Luter Architects (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

2
2

Janson Luter Architects (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Firm: Janson Luter Architects

Lead Architects: Christi Luter and Jenna Janson

Additional Recognition: Landscape architect The Garden Design Studio, interior designer Deborah Walker and Associates, contractor Mark Clifton Homes, lighting designer Douglas Architectural Lighting 

Judges’ Remarks

“A room with a view, or two, or three…” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“Elegant lines with crisp detailing are much easier said than done! Beautiful language of modernism with a nod to vernacular forms.” — Celeste Robbins 

“The simplicity of the rigorous geometries of the building are well married to the transparency of the interior connected with the garden.” — Stefano Giussani

Honorable Mention

Gregory Ibañez, Bart Shaw, Ibañez Shaw Architecture

Garsek_2_1934
Ibañez Shaw Architecture, Honorable Mention (Photo by Dror Baldinger, FAIA)

Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design

Chad Dorsey Design (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Chad Dorsey Design (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
1
2

Chad Dorsey Design (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

2
2

Chad Dorsey Design (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey 

Judge’s Remark

“Handsome, reserved, and with an unplaceable accent, this house’s laconic description of ‘European country estate’ is surprisingly fitting.” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“I liked the clean lines and pure geometries enhanced by the use of white bricks.” — Stefano Giussani

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Harold Thompson, SWAGR-Lifestyle; Kara Adam, Kara Adam Interiors 

x07162024_Harold_Thompson_110_Baurenhof_Ct-008.jpg.pagespeed.ic.Da1uDXqg4r
SWAGR-Lifestyle, Honorable Mention (Photo by Matthew Niemann)
xKaraAdams_Greenbrier_101149.jpg.pagespeed.ic.ioODRk_5wN
Kara Adam Interiors, Honorable Mention (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

xChadDorsey_Arcady_44274.jpg.pagespeed.ic.DSBspGqgSe
Chad Dorsey Design (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey

Judges’ Remarks

“This bedroom’s wood ceilings, wallpaper, and various other textures create a very rich, warm, and cozy feel.” — Damon Liss

“This is a sexy bedroom. It’s giving me all kinds of naughty ideas!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mention

Laura Lee Clark Falconer, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design 

Bedroom_3
Laura Lee Clark Interior Design, Honorable Mention (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Corbin See, Sara See, Ross See, Sees Design

Sees Design (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
Sees Design (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
1
2

Sees Design (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

2
2

Firm: Sees Design 

Lead Designers: Corbin See, Sara See, Ross See 

Additional Recognition: Harris Briggs, Briggs Architecture 

Judges’ Remarks

“The two-toned green cabinets create a beautiful contrast against the terracotta floors. The composition of materials gives the space a rustic yet fresh feel.” — Damon Liss

“This is a happy kitchen. I want to make a big pot of soup and open a bottle of wine and eat in the kitchen!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mention

Kurt Bielawski, MORE Design + Build

IMG_2120
MORE Design + Build, Honorable Mention

xPMBATH02MAROS.jpg.pagespeed.ic.6jJ5fW1J9n
Maros Design (Photo by Justin March)

Firm: Maros Designs

Lead Designer: Jessica Maros 

Additional Recognition: Architect Tezanto Architecture Studio, builder Zubiate Building Works

Judges’ Remarks

“The beautiful marble slab countertop is the star of the show. This bathroom is charming yet contemporary and creates an inviting atmosphere through the great use of textures, and exposed beams and arches.” — Damon Liss

“Love the monk chic vibe!” — Adam Hunter

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Christine Zeiler, Christine Zeiler Interiors; Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design

Rough_Creek___Mow_Ranch-171
Christine Zeiler Interiors, Honorable Mention (Photo by Strictly Natural Light)
xChadDorsey_Arcady_45262.jpg.pagespeed.ic.9Jv9Yx9PxL
Chad Dorsey Design, Honorable Mention (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

singular-space-childrens-room-copy

xLindberg-5456_copy.jpg.pagespeed.ic.Hv5VygGx-c
Angeline Guido Design (Photo by Strictly Natural Light)

Firm: Angeline Guido Design 

Lead Designers: Holli Esmundo, Olivia Biggs

Additional Recognition: Stylist Stefania Morandi, builder Stonehenge Construction

Judges’ Remarks

“Charming and fun with room to grow: blue for the little boy of today, moody for the teen of tomorrow.” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“The blue stain against the brown wood walls is unusual and moody but works, even in a children’s playroom!” — Brenda Mickel

Honorable Mention

​​Alexis Pearl, Alexis Pearl Design

xRTP_2068-HDR.jpg.pagespeed.ic.1h9qxDSvV2
Alexis Pearl Design, Honorable Mention (Photo by Robert Tsai)

DHOME_DORSEY_DINING2
Chad Dorsey Design (Photo by Cody Ulrich, William Abronowitz)

Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey

Judge’s Remark

“This room has soul, and I’m here for it.” — Adam Hunter

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Joshua Rice, Joshua Rice Design; April Littmann, Neighbor Interiors

DIN12
Joshua Rice Design, Honorable Mention (Photo by Lacey Land)
Organic_Modern_High_Resolution-14
Neighbor Interiors, Honorable Mention (Photo by Sarah Linden)

singular-space-living-room-copy

Kara Adam, Kara Adam Interiors

Kara Adam Interiors (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Kara Adam Interiors (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
1
2

Kara Adam Interiors (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

2
2

Screenshot

Firm: Kara Adam Interiors 

Lead Designer: Kara Adam

Additional Recognition: Architect Kukk Architecture & Design, landscape architect Windham Studio, builder The Williams Group Inc. 

Judge’s Remark

“Light! Airy! The right amount of detail in the furnishings to be sophisticated but let the art really shine!” — Jay Jeffers 

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Philip Thomas Vanderford, Studio Thomas James; Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs

StudioThomasJames_Wildwood_101674_lightsOFF
Studio Thomas James, Honorable Mention (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
oriole-118_copy
Urbanology, Honorable Mention (Photo by Matti Gresham)

use-of-small-space-copy

Joshua Rice, Joshua Rice Design

Joshua Rice (Photo by Lacey Land)
Joshua Rice (Photo by Lacey Land)
1
2

Joshua Rice (Photo by Lacey Land)

2
2

Joshua Rice (Photo by Lacey Land)

Firm: Joshua Rice Design 

Lead Designer: Joshua Rice

Additional Recognition: Designers Giovanni Lomeña, Julie Zidell, Olivia Davidov; architect Smitharc Architecture + Interiors; contractor Kienast Homes

Judges’ Remarks

“Interesting use of fluted tile is a nice contrast to the marble vanity; colors work well together, and good use of tile and offset sink. Very interesting light fixture!” — Brenda Mickel

“This little powder room goes beyond the ordinary — I’m absolutely in love with it, especially that incredible mirror!” — Adam Hunter

Honorable Mention

Christine Zeiler, Christine Zeiler Interiors

Rough_Creek___Mow_Ranch-171
Christine Zeiler Interiors, Honorable Mention (Photo by Strictly Natural Light)

Gregory Ibañez, Ibañez Shaw Architecture, for 61 Osteria

61 Osteria, Ibañez Shaw Architecture (Photo by Dror Baldinger, FAIA)
61 Osteria, Ibañez Shaw Architecture (Photo by Dror Baldinger, FAIA)
1
2

61 Osteria, Ibañez Shaw Architecture (Photo by Dror Baldinger, FAIA)

2
2

Project: 61 Osteria

Firm: Ibañez Shaw Architecture

Lead Architect: Gregory Ibañez

Judges’ Remarks

“This space pays homage to a classic SOM building. The curated materials palette is well executed; everything is clean and crisp. It’s the perfect setting for power lunches or to celebrate with drinks after short selling stocks.” — Ross Padluck

“An absolutely beautiful canvas for design. The intersection of landscape and architecture is magical. To add a new layer of interiors, could have been a daunting task, but this solution feels confident and powerful with a timeless addition that fits seamlessly into its context.” — Celeste Robbins 

“Beautiful usage of the materials and light in a refined setting.”  — Stefano Giussani

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Michael Hsu, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, for Bobbie’s Airway Grill; Kellie Sirna, Studio 11 Design, for Thompson Buckhead

Bobbies_Airway_Grill_-_Upper_Dining
Bobbie’s Airway Grill, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, Honorable Mention (Photo by Chase Daniel)
Thompson_Hotels_Lobby_667_V2
Thompson Buckhead, Studio 11, Honorable Mention (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

retail design

Coeval-Studio_Sessions-0041
Session Pilates – Frisco, Texas, Coevál Studio (Photo by Emily Loving)

Project: Session Pilates

Firm: Coevál Studio

Lead Designer: Adriana Perez

Additional Recognition: Creative directors John Paul Valverde, Miguel Vicens; senior project manager Kylie Wilson; technical architectural design Andrea Guillen; construction Modo Brio

Judge’s Remark

“The marble feature wall adds a luxe touch to the space. From the continuity of the extruded, curvy tube forms for the lights, to the walls, to the ceiling treatment in the studio space is creative and unifying.” — Ross Padluck 

xTheDrakeStone_0673_Final_,282,29.jpg.pagespeed.ic.7SUxH8Waii.jpg LEAD
The Drakestone, Jean Liu Design (Photo by Lisa Petrole)

Project: The Drakestone

Firm: Jean Liu Design

Lead Designer: Jean Liu 

Judge’s Remark

“This is a successful rethink of a residential lobby. A weary resident would find this space rejuvenating with its rich materials and comfy seating after a long day of battle in the office. The murals in this lobby have a luminous feeling to them; the millwork is well conceived and adds warmth.” — Ross Padluck

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Sachelle Duroseau, Perkins&Will, for Stonebriar Commercial Finance; Leslie Heller, Julian Alva, Ink + Oro, for 8119

Stonebriar_1
Stonebriar Commercial Finance, Perkins&Will, Honorable Mention (Photo by Garrett Rowland)
COPYRIGHT_COLE_HORCHLER_2021
8119, Ink + Oro, Honorable Mention (Photo by Cole Horchler)

Historical Restoration-Preservation- Residential heading (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Philip Thomas Vanderford, Studio Thomas James

Studio Thomas James (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Studio Thomas James (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
1
2

Studio Thomas James (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

2
2

Firm: Studio Thomas James

Lead Designer: Philip Thomas Vanderford 

Additional Recognition: Stephen Zepeda Architecture

Judges’ Remarks

“A tectonic tabernacle, a vision in material, construction, and form.” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“The wood beams throughout the interior spaces resemble the original design by Charles Dilbeck. The neutral palette used to furnish the home achieves the designer’s desire to complement the surrounding architecture. The outdoor courtyard is a noteworthy space that enhances the beauty of the landscaping encompassing the home.” — Damon Liss

“Beautiful use of materials and details! I love a wow entry moment and this is providing it!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mention 

Harris Briggs, Briggs Architecture & Design 

11_4
Briggs Architecture & Design (photo by Nathan Schroder)

Historical Restoration-Preservation- comercial heading (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

Doniphan Moore, Doniphan Moore Interiors, for Doniphan Moore Studio

Dallas Studio, Doniphan Moore Interiors (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
Dallas Studio, Doniphan Moore Interiors (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
Dallas Studio, Doniphan Moore Interiors (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
1
3

Dallas Studio, Doniphan Moore Interiors (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

2
3

3
3

Project: Dallas Studio

Firm: Doniphan Moore Interiors

Lead Designer: Doniphan Moore

Judges’ Remarks

“This space is particularly successful where layered idiosyncrasies belie clever functionality, like how the art hanging from a copper pipe mounted above a window becomes a sliding shade.” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“I’m feeling this vibe! The natural light and materials are working for me!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mention  

Caroline Todd, Caroline Todd Interiors, for The Sinclair 

xSinclair_Lobby.jpg.pagespeed.ic.uc1Epjp_aX
The Sinclair, Caroline Todd Interiors, Honorable Mention (Photo by Nathan Schroder)

x02_-_Pattern_Play.jpg.pagespeed.ic.1CvHqJoT9d.jpg COMBINE ON ONE SCREEN
Melissa Gerstle Design (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Firm: Melissa Gerstle Design

Lead Designer: Melissa Gerstle

Additional Recognition: Texas Land Care

Judge’s Remark

“I love a playful moment outside. And the way the grasses interact with the paths is wonderful!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mention

Mary Ellen Cowan, MESA Design Group 

ParkGarden_Image05
MESA Design Group, Honorable Mention (Photo by Tracy Allyn)

commercial landscape design

Maple_Ave_Landscape_5
Maple Terrace, SWA Group (Photo by David Lloyd)

Project: Maple Terrace

Firm: SWA Group

Lead Designers: Chuck McDaniel, Zane Busbee, Rob Rider

Additional Recognition: GFF Architects, 5G Studio Collaborative 

IMG_0044
Riley Table, Joshua Rice Design

Project: Riley Table

Firm: Joshua Rice Design

Lead Designer: Joshua Rice

Judges’ Remarks

“These tables do a superb job of celebrating the beauty of the marble. The edge detailing, interlocking shape, and combination of finishes all make for an exquisite piece.” — Ross Padluck

“This coffee table offers an interesting riff on today’s contemporary stone tables. The beautiful stone choices and interesting detailing make this a noteworthy piece.” — Damon Liss

“Stunning usage of the stone and really elegant lines for this iconic table.” —  Stefano Giussani

Honorable Mention  

Joshua Rice, Joshua Rice Design, for BLR Series

DSC_1568
BLR Series, Joshua Rice Design, Honorable Mention (Photo by Robert Tsai)

Mili Suleman, KUFRI, for Fall Throws

Fall Throws, KUFRI (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
Fall Throws, KUFRI (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)
1
2

Fall Throws, KUFRI (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

2
2

Fall Throws, KUFRI (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

Project: Fall Throws

Firm: KUFRI

Lead Designer: Mili Suleman  

Judges’ Remarks

“Plaid always feels like home, and these throws come in invigorating color combinations that embolden a sense of warmth. These look like the perfect wrap to enjoy a bowl of soup in front of a fireplace.” — Ross Padluck

“I’m living for these. The colors and textures are sexy and cozy at the same time!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mention  

Marc Kurlander, Link Outdoor, for Alfresco Collection | Decorative Performance Trim

Link_Outdoor_Alfreso_Colletion_003
Alfresco Collection | Decorative Performance Trim, Link Outdoor, Honorable Mention (Courtesy Link Outdoor)

best in wallcovering

Ann Sutherland, Perennials, for Palmetto Wallcovering

Palmetto Wallcovering, Perennials (Courtesy Perennials)
1
1

Palmetto Wallcovering, Perennials (Courtesy Perennials)

Project: Palmetto Wallcovering

Firm: Perennials

Lead Designer: Ann Sutherland

Judge’s Remark

“Very playful!” — Adam Hunter 

Honorable Mention  

Sarah English, Ashley Leftwich, Ever Atelier, for Montmartre Series: Architectural Reign

xEverAtelier_ArchReignRolls.jpg.pagespeed.ic.1MNsOzC1XF
Montmartre Series: Architectural Reign, Ever Atelier, Honorable Mention (Courtesy Ever Atelier)

Best Product Design

Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design, for STRIKE Fireplaces for Ann Sacks

STRIKE fireplaces for Ann Sacks, Chad Dorsey Design (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
STRIKE fireplaces for Ann Sacks, Chad Dorsey Design (Photo by Douglas Friedman)
1
2

STRIKE fireplaces for Ann Sacks, Chad Dorsey Design (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

2
2

Project: STRIKE by Chad Dorsey for Ann Sacks

Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey

Judge’s Remark

“These are fantastic! I need one of each please!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Brendan Bass, RENG Lighting, for Gina Wall Sconce; Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio, for The Arcana Collection

xSconce_s_1_copy_,281,29.jpg.pagespeed.ic.jRlLMAuPtj
Gina Wall Sconce, RENG Lighting, Honorable Mention (Photo by Dasha Wright)
Roma
The Arcana Collection, Maestri Studio, Honorable Mention (Photo by Jenifer McNeil Baker)

Thank you to our 2024 PaperCity Design Awards Sponsors:

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Curated Collection

Swipe
3612 Wentwood Drice
University Park
FOR SALE

3612 Wentwood Drice
Dallas, TX

$4,070,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3612 Wentwood Drice
3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Selling Shufords
This property is listed by: Selling Shufords (214) 354-2323 Email Realtor
3420 Bryn Mawr Drive
6039 Glendora Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6039 Glendora Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,699,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
6039 Glendora Avenue
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$12,499,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
4029 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

4029 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$3,399,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris
This property is listed by: Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris (214) 803-1721 Email Realtor
4029 Southwestern Boulevard
3501 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3501 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3501 Princeton Avenue
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,350,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
6747 Winton Street
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6747 Winton Street
Dallas, TX

$2,964,000 Learn More about this property
Skylar Champion
This property is listed by: Skylar Champion (214) 695-8701 Email Realtor
6747 Winton Street
6988 Bob O Link Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6988 Bob O Link Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,599,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
6988 Bob O Link Drive
4222 Myerwood Lane
North Dallas
FOR SALE

4222 Myerwood Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,775,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4222 Myerwood Lane
3102 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3102 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3102 Saint Johns Drive
3929 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3929 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3929 Southwestern Boulevard
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X