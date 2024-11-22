The Winning Projects of the 2024 PaperCityDesign Awards Dallas

The annual PaperCity Design Awards Dallas were presented Thursday, November 21 at the Ballroom at Virgin Hotels Dallas, with master of ceremonies Jay Jeffers doing the honors.

The awards recognize outstanding projects by Dallas and Fort Worth interior designers and architects in 22 categories and were selected out of hundreds of submissions by our panel of judges.

This year’s judges included: Stefano Giussani, CEO, Lissoni NY & Lissoni Architecture DPC; Arezoo Shafizadeh, Director of Interior Design at Peter Pennoyer, NYC; Brenda Mickel, Design Director at The Wiseman Group, San Francisco; Ross Padluck, Partner, Kligerman Architecture & Design, NYC; Damon Liss, Damon Liss Design, NYC; Adam Hunter, Adam Hunter, Inc., LA; Celeste Robbins, Robbins Architecture, Winnetka; Jay Jeffers, Jay Jeffers Design, San Francisco.

Winning projects and runners-up will be published in a special portfolio in the January/February 2025 issue of PaperCity Dallas (50,000 issues).

Thank you to our PaperCity Design Awards Sponsors: Dallas Design District, HN Capital Partners, New Orleans Auction Galleries, Allan Knight, Dallas Market Center, Baccarat, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, and GRO Floral & Event Design.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe









Next

Gonzalo Bueno, Ten Plus Three 1 3 Ten Plus Three (Photo by Douglas Friedman) 2 3 Ten Plus Three (Photo by Douglas Friedman) 3 3 Ten Plus Three (Photo by Douglas Friedman)

Firm: Ten Plus Three

Lead Designer: Gonzalo Bueno

Judges’ Remarks

“A circular seating arrangement to round out the conversation!” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“The dining table base looks like a gilded tree trunk, chic! A wonderfully moody bar of backlit onyx and dark metal screens. Niamh Barry is always a perfect choice for a light sculpture! Perfectly sighted tub against a large window. Interesting mix of furnishings, textures, and different metals.” — Brenda Mickel

Honorable Mention

Joshua Rice, Joshua Rice Design

Joshua Rice, Joshua Rice Design 1 3 Joshua Rice Design (Photo by Lacey Land) 2 3 Joshua Rice Design (Photo by Lacey Land) 3 3 Joshua Rice Design (Photo by Lacey Land)

Firm: Joshua Rice Design

Lead Designer: Joshua Rice

Additional Recognition: Giovanni Lomeña, Julie Zidell, contractor Lemmons Remodeling

Judges’ Remarks

“A house so thoughtful and inviting, even the mottled plaster hood looks soft.” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“The metal Judd-like cabinet is wonderfully severe against the delicate artwork hung directly above. I appreciate the living room’s collected design. The wood-framed armchairs are an interesting design.” — Brenda Mickel

Honorable Mention

Doniphan Moore, Doniphan Moore Interiors

Christi Luter and Jenna Janson, Janson Luter Architects 1 2 Janson Luter Architects (Photo by Stephen Karlisch) 2 2 Janson Luter Architects (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Firm: Janson Luter Architects

Lead Architects: Christi Luter and Jenna Janson

Additional Recognition: Landscape architect The Garden Design Studio, interior designer Deborah Walker and Associates, contractor Mark Clifton Homes, lighting designer Douglas Architectural Lighting

Judges’ Remarks

“A room with a view, or two, or three…” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“Elegant lines with crisp detailing are much easier said than done! Beautiful language of modernism with a nod to vernacular forms.” — Celeste Robbins

“The simplicity of the rigorous geometries of the building are well married to the transparency of the interior connected with the garden.” — Stefano Giussani

Honorable Mention

Gregory Ibañez, Bart Shaw, Ibañez Shaw Architecture

Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design 1 2 Chad Dorsey Design (Photo by Stephen Karlisch) 2 2 Chad Dorsey Design (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey

Judge’s Remark

“Handsome, reserved, and with an unplaceable accent, this house’s laconic description of ‘European country estate’ is surprisingly fitting.” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“I liked the clean lines and pure geometries enhanced by the use of white bricks.” — Stefano Giussani

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Harold Thompson, SWAGR-Lifestyle; Kara Adam, Kara Adam Interiors

Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey

Judges’ Remarks

“This bedroom’s wood ceilings, wallpaper, and various other textures create a very rich, warm, and cozy feel.” — Damon Liss

“This is a sexy bedroom. It’s giving me all kinds of naughty ideas!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mention

Laura Lee Clark Falconer, Laura Lee Clark Interior Design

Corbin See, Sara See, Ross See, Sees Design 1 2 Sees Design (Photo by Douglas Friedman) 2 2

Firm: Sees Design

Lead Designers: Corbin See, Sara See, Ross See

Additional Recognition: Harris Briggs, Briggs Architecture

Judges’ Remarks

“The two-toned green cabinets create a beautiful contrast against the terracotta floors. The composition of materials gives the space a rustic yet fresh feel.” — Damon Liss

“This is a happy kitchen. I want to make a big pot of soup and open a bottle of wine and eat in the kitchen!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mention

Kurt Bielawski, MORE Design + Build

Firm: Maros Designs

Lead Designer: Jessica Maros

Additional Recognition: Architect Tezanto Architecture Studio, builder Zubiate Building Works

Judges’ Remarks

“The beautiful marble slab countertop is the star of the show. This bathroom is charming yet contemporary and creates an inviting atmosphere through the great use of textures, and exposed beams and arches.” — Damon Liss

“Love the monk chic vibe!” — Adam Hunter

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Christine Zeiler, Christine Zeiler Interiors; Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design

Firm: Angeline Guido Design

Lead Designers: Holli Esmundo, Olivia Biggs

Additional Recognition: Stylist Stefania Morandi, builder Stonehenge Construction

Judges’ Remarks

“Charming and fun with room to grow: blue for the little boy of today, moody for the teen of tomorrow.” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“The blue stain against the brown wood walls is unusual and moody but works, even in a children’s playroom!” — Brenda Mickel

Honorable Mention

​​Alexis Pearl, Alexis Pearl Design

Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey

Judge’s Remark

“This room has soul, and I’m here for it.” — Adam Hunter

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Joshua Rice, Joshua Rice Design; April Littmann, Neighbor Interiors

Kara Adam, Kara Adam Interiors 1 2 Kara Adam Interiors (Photo by Stephen Karlisch) 2 2 Screenshot

Firm: Kara Adam Interiors

Lead Designer: Kara Adam

Additional Recognition: Architect Kukk Architecture & Design, landscape architect Windham Studio, builder The Williams Group Inc.

Judge’s Remark

“Light! Airy! The right amount of detail in the furnishings to be sophisticated but let the art really shine!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Philip Thomas Vanderford, Studio Thomas James; Ginger Curtis, Urbanology Designs

Joshua Rice, Joshua Rice Design 1 2 Joshua Rice (Photo by Lacey Land) 2 2 Joshua Rice (Photo by Lacey Land)

Firm: Joshua Rice Design

Lead Designer: Joshua Rice

Additional Recognition: Designers Giovanni Lomeña, Julie Zidell, Olivia Davidov; architect Smitharc Architecture + Interiors; contractor Kienast Homes

Judges’ Remarks

“Interesting use of fluted tile is a nice contrast to the marble vanity; colors work well together, and good use of tile and offset sink. Very interesting light fixture!” — Brenda Mickel

“This little powder room goes beyond the ordinary — I’m absolutely in love with it, especially that incredible mirror!” — Adam Hunter

Honorable Mention

Christine Zeiler, Christine Zeiler Interiors

Gregory Ibañez, Ibañez Shaw Architecture, for 61 Osteria 1 2 61 Osteria, Ibañez Shaw Architecture (Photo by Dror Baldinger, FAIA) 2 2

Project: 61 Osteria

Firm: Ibañez Shaw Architecture

Lead Architect: Gregory Ibañez

Judges’ Remarks

“This space pays homage to a classic SOM building. The curated materials palette is well executed; everything is clean and crisp. It’s the perfect setting for power lunches or to celebrate with drinks after short selling stocks.” — Ross Padluck

“An absolutely beautiful canvas for design. The intersection of landscape and architecture is magical. To add a new layer of interiors, could have been a daunting task, but this solution feels confident and powerful with a timeless addition that fits seamlessly into its context.” — Celeste Robbins

“Beautiful usage of the materials and light in a refined setting.” — Stefano Giussani

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Michael Hsu, Michael Hsu Office of Architecture, for Bobbie’s Airway Grill; Kellie Sirna, Studio 11 Design, for Thompson Buckhead

Project: Session Pilates

Firm: Coevál Studio

Lead Designer: Adriana Perez

Additional Recognition: Creative directors John Paul Valverde, Miguel Vicens; senior project manager Kylie Wilson; technical architectural design Andrea Guillen; construction Modo Brio

Judge’s Remark

“The marble feature wall adds a luxe touch to the space. From the continuity of the extruded, curvy tube forms for the lights, to the walls, to the ceiling treatment in the studio space is creative and unifying.” — Ross Padluck

Project: The Drakestone

Firm: Jean Liu Design

Lead Designer: Jean Liu

Judge’s Remark

“This is a successful rethink of a residential lobby. A weary resident would find this space rejuvenating with its rich materials and comfy seating after a long day of battle in the office. The murals in this lobby have a luminous feeling to them; the millwork is well conceived and adds warmth.” — Ross Padluck

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Sachelle Duroseau, Perkins&Will, for Stonebriar Commercial Finance; Leslie Heller, Julian Alva, Ink + Oro, for 8119

Philip Thomas Vanderford, Studio Thomas James 1 2 Studio Thomas James (Photo by Stephen Karlisch) 2 2

Firm: Studio Thomas James

Lead Designer: Philip Thomas Vanderford

Additional Recognition: Stephen Zepeda Architecture

Judges’ Remarks

“A tectonic tabernacle, a vision in material, construction, and form.” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“The wood beams throughout the interior spaces resemble the original design by Charles Dilbeck. The neutral palette used to furnish the home achieves the designer’s desire to complement the surrounding architecture. The outdoor courtyard is a noteworthy space that enhances the beauty of the landscaping encompassing the home.” — Damon Liss

“Beautiful use of materials and details! I love a wow entry moment and this is providing it!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mention

Harris Briggs, Briggs Architecture & Design

Doniphan Moore, Doniphan Moore Interiors, for Doniphan Moore Studio 1 3 Dallas Studio, Doniphan Moore Interiors (Photo by Douglas Friedman) 2 3 3 3

Project: Dallas Studio

Firm: Doniphan Moore Interiors

Lead Designer: Doniphan Moore

Judges’ Remarks

“This space is particularly successful where layered idiosyncrasies belie clever functionality, like how the art hanging from a copper pipe mounted above a window becomes a sliding shade.” — Arezoo Shafizadeh

“I’m feeling this vibe! The natural light and materials are working for me!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mention

Caroline Todd, Caroline Todd Interiors, for The Sinclair

Firm: Melissa Gerstle Design

Lead Designer: Melissa Gerstle

Additional Recognition: Texas Land Care

Judge’s Remark

“I love a playful moment outside. And the way the grasses interact with the paths is wonderful!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mention

Mary Ellen Cowan, MESA Design Group

Project: Maple Terrace

Firm: SWA Group

Lead Designers: Chuck McDaniel, Zane Busbee, Rob Rider

Additional Recognition: GFF Architects, 5G Studio Collaborative

Project: Riley Table

Firm: Joshua Rice Design

Lead Designer: Joshua Rice

Judges’ Remarks

“These tables do a superb job of celebrating the beauty of the marble. The edge detailing, interlocking shape, and combination of finishes all make for an exquisite piece.” — Ross Padluck

“This coffee table offers an interesting riff on today’s contemporary stone tables. The beautiful stone choices and interesting detailing make this a noteworthy piece.” — Damon Liss

“Stunning usage of the stone and really elegant lines for this iconic table.” — Stefano Giussani

Honorable Mention

Joshua Rice, Joshua Rice Design, for BLR Series

Mili Suleman, KUFRI, for Fall Throws 1 2 Fall Throws, KUFRI (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin) 2 2 Fall Throws, KUFRI (Photo by Elizabeth Lavin)

Project: Fall Throws

Firm: KUFRI

Lead Designer: Mili Suleman

Judges’ Remarks

“Plaid always feels like home, and these throws come in invigorating color combinations that embolden a sense of warmth. These look like the perfect wrap to enjoy a bowl of soup in front of a fireplace.” — Ross Padluck

“I’m living for these. The colors and textures are sexy and cozy at the same time!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mention

Marc Kurlander, Link Outdoor, for Alfresco Collection | Decorative Performance Trim

Ann Sutherland, Perennials, for Palmetto Wallcovering 1 1 Palmetto Wallcovering, Perennials (Courtesy Perennials)

Project: Palmetto Wallcovering

Firm: Perennials

Lead Designer: Ann Sutherland

Judge’s Remark

“Very playful!” — Adam Hunter

Honorable Mention

Sarah English, Ashley Leftwich, Ever Atelier, for Montmartre Series: Architectural Reign

Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design, for STRIKE Fireplaces for Ann Sacks 1 2 STRIKE fireplaces for Ann Sacks, Chad Dorsey Design (Photo by Douglas Friedman) 2 2

STRIKE by Chad Dorsey for Ann Sacks

Firm: Chad Dorsey Design

Lead Designer: Chad Dorsey

Judge’s Remark

“These are fantastic! I need one of each please!” — Jay Jeffers

Honorable Mentions (TIE)

Brendan Bass, RENG Lighting, for Gina Wall Sconce; Eddie Maestri, Maestri Studio, for The Arcana Collection

Thank you to our 2024 PaperCity Design Awards Sponsors: