185 Lithos_Design_Cesello_khadi
187 StudioRendering1_EmilyMcNeal
189 DSC06554
184 AestheticsWallcoveringMetro-GRAYSTONE
186 LookWalls_TimeAlone_WebRes
LithosDesign_Dissonanze_luxury_champagne
Studioart_Duo City nuvola, Watersuede 412 design by Massimo Brancati
01
07

Lithos Design marble wallcoverings

02
07

Pholio studio rendering by Emily McNeal

03
07

Pholio Co owner Jessica Craig Pinzon

04
07

Aesthetics Wallcovering's linen Metro textile in Graystone

05
07

Look Walls & Interiors of Dallas, which collaborates with local artists.

06
07

Italy-based Lithos Design

07
07

Pholio carries StudioArt, a boutique Italian leather upholstery company.

185 Lithos_Design_Cesello_khadi
187 StudioRendering1_EmilyMcNeal
189 DSC06554
184 AestheticsWallcoveringMetro-GRAYSTONE
186 LookWalls_TimeAlone_WebRes
LithosDesign_Dissonanze_luxury_champagne
Studioart_Duo City nuvola, Watersuede 412 design by Massimo Brancati
Home + Design

Small and Feisty, a Renegade New Showroom Challenges the Status Quo in Dallas

Pholio Co Connects Designers to a Dozen Innovative Design Brands in Texas and Europe

BY // 09.28.20
Lithos Design marble wallcoverings
Pholio studio rendering by Emily McNeal
Pholio Co owner Jessica Craig Pinzon
Aesthetics Wallcovering's linen Metro textile in Graystone
Look Walls & Interiors of Dallas, which collaborates with local artists.
Italy-based Lithos Design
Pholio carries StudioArt, a boutique Italian leather upholstery company.
1
7

Lithos Design marble wallcoverings

2
7

Pholio studio rendering by Emily McNeal

3
7

Pholio Co owner Jessica Craig Pinzon

4
7

Aesthetics Wallcovering's linen Metro textile in Graystone

5
7

Look Walls & Interiors of Dallas, which collaborates with local artists.

6
7

Italy-based Lithos Design

7
7

Pholio carries StudioArt, a boutique Italian leather upholstery company.

Pholio Co, a petite new design studio in the landmark Meadows Building, is rooted in the tradition of small European showrooms, with a pragmatic edge. At just 408 square feet, Pholio Co is nimble, easy to manage, and laid-back — three things owner Jessica Craig Pinzon insisted on after a decade of working in big corporate showrooms.

“In the U.S., showrooms tend to be pristine and so precious about everything,” says Pinzon. “Designers would tell me it was intimidating.”

The idea to open Pholio Co had been percolating for years when Pinzon attended her first Paris Déco Off in early 2019, an irreverent offshoot of the city’s Maison&Objet design fair. There, she visited a number of small pop-ups, including one created by StudioArt, a boutique Italian leather upholstery company, which had been set up inside a butcher shop.

The venue choice was unexpected, captivating, and started the wheels turning. “There is always such intimacy and innovation in Europe,” she says. “I learned that spaces don’t have to be what they’ve always been.”

Six months later, Pinzon left Donghia where for two years she’d been regional manager and planned to launch her own showroom, on her own terms. Pholio studio opened in March as a resource center for designers to connect with Pinzon’s favorite brands from around Europe and Texas.

Pholio Co owner Jessica Craig Pinzon
Pholio Co owner Jessica Craig Pinzon

In addition to StudioArt, she carries around a dozen lines including Glasgow artist Iona Crawford’s fashion-inspired textiles, natural-stone wall coverings, and floors from Italy-based Lithos Design, and Look Walls & Interiors of Dallas, which collaborates with local artists.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

Pholio studio is geared for getting work done: Tables and chairs are set up for designers and their laptops, and open shelving offers grab-and-go product samples of everything she carries.

In lieu of the massive and heavy fabric wings found in most showrooms, Pinzon got creative with smaller, easier-to-manage European-sized lengths of fabric, displayed on trouser hangers. The atmosphere is casual — designers can shop the studio or book virtual appointments, and Pinzon has been known to drop off samples at doorsteps.

She also hosts a podcast, The Hue, which helps connect local creatives with the public by sharing their stories. The first one, an interview with fabric designer Mili Suleman, trended on Apple’s top 25 design podcasts within the first two weeks.

Pinzon is already brainstorming her next innovation: “My dream would be to have a drive-up space where designers can grab samples at the window and get in and out fast. Wouldn’t that be great?”

Pholio Co, Meadows Building, 5646 Milton St., pholioco.com.

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
5322 Verdome Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5322 Verdome Ln
Houston, TX

$799,900 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Gregory
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Gregory (713) 265-7455 Email Realtor
5322 Verdome Ln
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,186,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
1919 Park St
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1919 Park St
Houston, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Tania Amin Shirazi
This property is listed by: Tania Amin Shirazi (281) 773-0029 Email Realtor
1919 Park St
3257 Huntingdon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Huntingdon Place
Houston, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Patrick Burbridge
This property is listed by: Patrick Burbridge (832) 954-6694 Email Realtor
3257 Huntingdon Place
918 Harvard St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

918 Harvard St
Houston, TX

$1,369,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
918 Harvard St
8899 Sandringham Dr
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

8899 Sandringham Dr
Houston, TX

$6,600,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
8899 Sandringham Dr
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
3237 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3237 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3237 Inwood Dr
2100 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2100 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2100 Troon Rd
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X