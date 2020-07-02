Cathy Kincaid is the queen of elegant, livable interiors. Her rooms brim with stylish antiques and traditional furnishings, enveloping us with striking color palettes and charming patterns — all inspired by the best in English, French, and American design. She has always envisioned homes as our sanctuaries, and that’s never been more true than now.

A beautiful bedroom can be the most rejuvenating room of all, so for classic cocooning, we’ve turned to Kincaid to know more: What are the elements of a perfect bedroom, and who are the designer‘s go-to sources.

Dallas designer Cathy Kincaid

Bedding: Leontine Linens’ crisp cotton percale sheets and coverlets are almost noiron and last forever. I also love D. Porthault sheets. There’s nothing better than to wake up with flowers all around you.

Lighting: You need a swing-arm wall lamp with a three-way bulb for reading in bed; Vaughan, John Boone, and Hudson Valley make good ones. Bedside lamps with custom antique-textile shades lined in pale pink cast a pretty glow; Charles Birdsong makes all of mine, and The Lamp Shoppe makes beautiful shades. Never use downlights because they glare.

Mattress: Bunny Williams first told me about the comfortable custom mattresses by Charles H. Beckley. They’re all-natural cotton and horsehair and last forever. People with back problems love them, as they’re not too hard or too soft.

Indian four-poster bed from John Rosselli Antiques in New York, dressed in Leontine Linens.

Pillows — down or synthetic: Down, and The Pillow Bar makes the best because they fill them to your specifications. They also put your monogram on the cover and tuck in a little lavender sachet.

Declutter: Leontine Linens makes a pretty bed caddie that tucks between your mattress and box spring. It keeps your glasses and tissues at hand’s reach and clutter off your nightstand.

Make it yours: I use Julia B. in Pennsylvania and Penn & Fletcher in New York to hand embroider canopies, draperies, and other dressmaker details in a room. Wallpaper your closet so it feels like you’re walking into a hatbox.

Walls: Use de Gournay wallpaper in the bedroom instead of the dining room — it’s like waking up in the garden. I almost always paper a bedroom, even if it’s a soft texture or geometric for depth.

A guest room tucked under the eaves. Kincaid applied one pattern throughout to make the intimate space feel larger.

Essential furniture: Bedside tables with drawers and shelves. We designed custom ones with John Rosselli in New York with a shelf that pulls out to hold water and books. You can use a desk on one side of the bed instead of a table, especially in a guest room. And always spend a night in your guest room to see what’s missing.

Calm in the storm: My dogs. I’ve had dogs since I was a little girl, and they sleep with me every night. Animals can be so comforting.