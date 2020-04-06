View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
"Catwalk" by Hannah Brown retails for $3,600. Thrift Studio bidding starts at $2,160.

500-piece puzzles in vintage rug patterns are priced at just $25.

A DEDON Beach Chair Lounger is available for $850 (it retails for $2,800).

Gold drip lamps priced at $185 each.

Bungalow 5's loop chair in lacquered gray and beige linen is priced at $425 (it retails for $1,063).

"Peach Out" by Janie Stidham has a retail value of $1,200 and is available for bids.

Home + Design / Design Notes

A Dallas Nonprofit is Bringing Its Annual Designer Pop-Up to You

Shop Thrift Studio's Incredible Discounts for a Cause From Home

BY // 04.06.20
Last month, Dwell With Dignity’s annual fundraiser, Thrift Studio, joined an overwhelming list of postponed or canceled Dallas events. And though the nonprofit is still planning to host the month-long luxury pop-up store, which features immersive, elaborate vignettes from a slew of all-star local interior designers, they’ve put together a live, virtual shopping experience to tide us over until that day arrives.

“To say that we are currently living in unprecedented times is a gross understatement. Our mission is more significant now than ever before,” Dwell with Dignity executive director Ashley Sharp wrote in a release. “Everyone deserves a beautiful, functional, comfortable home, especially in a time when you can’t leave your dwelling.”

500-piece puzzles in vintage rug patterns are priced at just $25.

Starting today, Dwell With Dignity has launched Thrift Studio Live, an online auction featuring furniture, bedding, home accessories, artwork and more designer finds at an incredible price. Every Monday in April, a curated list of items will be released on Dwell With Dignity’s Instagram and Facebook pages — email subscribers will get a 15-minute head start to shop (sort of like a virtual VIP event). The ultimate goal is to raise enough funds for Dwell With Dignity to continue their current project:  furnishing the community spaces for New Friends, New Life, a nonprofit that offers a safe haven for formerly trafficked girls and sexually exploited women and children.

For a taste of what you’ll find on Thrift Studio Live this week, there’s a sleek Dedon lounge chair available for $850 (it retails for $2,800), a Bungalow 5 lacquered mahogany chair priced at $425 (retail is $1,063), and an impressively tall fiddle leaf fig ($180) priced nearly $300 less than it would retail for.

Happy shopping, dear readers! Looking forward to seeing you live and in person at Thrift Studio some day soon.

