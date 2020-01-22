2020 Thrift Studio Announces its All-Star Dallas Designer Lineup

There’s lots to love about Thrift Studio, the annual fundraiser for Dallas nonprofit Dwell with Dignity. The event is essentially a month-long pop-up shop, featuring deep discounts on high-end, donated home furnishings, décor, and original artwork. Plus, shoppers can feel even better about their purchase knowing the proceeds are used by Dwell with Dignity and its interior design partners to furnish a home for families in need — potentially helping to break the cycle of poverty by setting the stage for success.

But one of the most exciting aspects of Thrift Studio each year is the vignettes: immersive, elaborate interior visions brought to life by a select group of Dallas’ top designers. Notable talent such as Jan Showers, Amy Berry, Brant McFarlain, and Judy Aldridge have participated in the past, along with showrooms like Scout Design Studio, Jean de Merry, and more.

Sees Design’s vignette from Dwell with Dignity’s 2017 Thrift Studio.

This week, Dwell With Dignity announced the designer lineup for this year’s event (held from April 2 to May 2), which includes Cathy Kincaid, Leslie Jenkins (a co-owner at Blue Print), Mia Brous and Kerri Farb (Madre), and more (see below for the full list). Leading up to the month-long pop-up, Thrift Studio will host several events. The Kickoff Party, which includes light bites and drinks, will be held at Cantoni Trade on Dragon Street on February 6. The Art & Color Party, celebrating this year’s Thrift Studio artists, will be held at ALG Collective in the Design District on February 20.

As always, an opening night preview party (and a $125 or $175 ticket) offers attendees the first opportunity to shop Thrift Studio vignettes (and the insane designer discounts) on Wednesday, April 1, the day before the pop-up opens. From there, the space will be free and open to the public at The International at Turtle Creek (in the Dallas Design District) Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm.

“Dwell with Dignity holds a place near and dear to my heart,” Shay Geyer, founder of IBB Design and this year’s Thrift Studio Honorary Chair, said in a release. “It is life changing for me to be able to help transform a life through design, to provide a place where someone is proud to live, to feel safe, to be able to thrive, to call home.

2020 Thrift Studio Interior Designers

Cathy Kincaid of Cathy Kincaid Interiors

Leslie Jenkins of Jenkins Interiors

Mia Brous and Kerri Farb of Madre Dallas

Monica Wilcox of Monica Wilcox Design

Morgan Farrow of Morgan Farrow Interiors

Josh Pickering of Pickering House Interiors

Twelve Twenty

Lindley Whisenant Arthur of Lindley Arthur Interiors

Anna Curnes, Melissa Ellis, Annie Griffeth, and Christi Meril of ALG Collective

Click here to buy tickets to Thrift Studio’s preview party.