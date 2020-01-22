Home + Design / Home Stores

2020 Thrift Studio Announces its All-Star Dallas Designer Lineup

Dwell with Dignity’s Annual Fundraiser and Treasure-Filled Pop-Up Returns

BY // 01.22.20
dwell with dignity thrift studio cathy kincaid

2020 Thrift Studio designer Cathy Kincaid's award winning entry for the Dallas 2019 Design Awards.

There’s lots to love about Thrift Studio, the annual fundraiser for Dallas nonprofit Dwell with Dignity. The event is essentially a month-long pop-up shop, featuring deep discounts on high-end, donated home furnishings, décor, and original artwork. Plus, shoppers can feel even better about their purchase knowing the proceeds are used by Dwell with Dignity and its interior design partners to furnish a home for families in need — potentially helping to break the cycle of poverty by setting the stage for success.

But one of the most exciting aspects of Thrift Studio each year is the vignettes: immersive, elaborate interior visions brought to life by a select group of Dallas’ top designers. Notable talent such as Jan Showers, Amy Berry, Brant McFarlain, and Judy Aldridge have participated in the past, along with showrooms like Scout Design Studio, Jean de Merry, and more.

Sees Design’s vignette from Dwell with Dignity’s 2017 Thrift Studio.

This week, Dwell With Dignity announced the designer lineup for this year’s event (held from April 2 to May 2), which includes Cathy Kincaid, Leslie Jenkins (a co-owner at Blue Print), Mia Brous and Kerri Farb (Madre), and more (see below for the full list). Leading up to the month-long pop-up, Thrift Studio will host several events. The Kickoff Party, which includes light bites and drinks, will be held at Cantoni Trade on Dragon Street on February 6. The Art & Color Party, celebrating this year’s Thrift Studio artists, will be held at ALG Collective in the Design District on February 20.

As always, an opening night preview party (and a $125 or $175 ticket) offers attendees the first opportunity to shop Thrift Studio vignettes (and the insane designer discounts) on Wednesday, April 1, the day before the pop-up opens. From there, the space will be free and open to the public at The International at Turtle Creek (in the Dallas Design District) Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm.

“Dwell with Dignity holds a place near and dear to my heart,” Shay Geyer, founder of IBB Design and this year’s Thrift Studio Honorary Chair, said in a release. “It is life changing for me to be able to help transform a life through design, to provide a place where someone is proud to live, to feel safe, to be able to thrive, to call home.

2020 Thrift Studio Interior Designers

Cathy Kincaid of Cathy Kincaid Interiors
Leslie Jenkins of Jenkins Interiors
Mia Brous and Kerri Farb of Madre Dallas
Monica Wilcox of Monica Wilcox Design
Morgan Farrow of Morgan Farrow Interiors
Josh Pickering of Pickering House Interiors
Twelve Twenty
Lindley Whisenant Arthur of Lindley Arthur Interiors
Anna Curnes, Melissa Ellis, Annie Griffeth, and Christi Meril of ALG Collective

 

Click here to buy tickets to Thrift Studio’s preview party. 

Featured Events
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X