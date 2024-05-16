This Momentous Dallas Estate Sale is an Equestrian Dream

dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 10 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 8 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 6 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 38 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 43 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 21 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 41 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 46 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 11 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 29 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 40 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 44 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 16 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 26 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 17 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 23 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 4 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 20 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 3 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 36 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 25 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 45 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 37 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 42 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 15 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 34 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 48 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 30 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 32 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 27 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
01
30

A historic Lakewood home will be the site of one of the most momentous estate sales in Dallas. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

02
30

A closer look at a sculpture by Frederic Remington. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

03
30

A closer look at a sculpture by Frederic Remington. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers) (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

04
30

Portraits of the home's longtime owner, luxury realtor Marilyn Hoffman, are found throughout the home. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

05
30

The sale is an equestrian's dream. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

06
30

Timeless antiques abound throughout the Hoffman manor. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

07
30

Timeless antiques abound throughout the Hoffman manor. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

08
30

Timeless antiques abound throughout the Hoffman manor. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

09
30

Details of the Steinway piano. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

10
30

An equestrian-themed desk display is a nod to Marilyn Hoffman's passion for Arabian horses.(Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

11
30

The green rug of the dining room is believed to have once been in the Treaty Room at the White House.a (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

12
30

A newspaper clipping of the Treaty Room rug. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

13
30

The home is filled with fine crystal, silver, and china. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

14
30

The home is filled with fine crystal, silver, and china. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

15
30

The home is filled with fine crystal, silver, and china. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

16
30

The home is filled with fine crystal, silver, and china. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

17
30

An assortment of electronics — a staple of any good estate sale. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

18
30

Inside one of the estate's many "boutiques." (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

19
30

A cardboard cutout of Marilyn Hoffman. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

20
30

Vintage Halston gowns on display in one of the estate's many "boutiques." (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

21
30

A row of furs. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

22
30

A thoughtfully arranged collection of women's designer fashion. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

23
30

A thoughtfully arranged collection of women's designer fashion. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

24
30

A thoughtfully arranged collection of women's designer fashion. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

25
30

Inside one of the estate's many "boutiques." (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

26
30

Inside one of the estate's many "boutiques." (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

27
30

The home also features a fantastic selection of men's jackets and accessories. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

28
30

The home also features a fantastic selection of men's jackets and accessories. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

29
30

A drum set in the home's attic. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

30
30

A collection of vintage dolls in the upstairs attic.(Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 10 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 8 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 6 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 38 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 43 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 21 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 41 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 46 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 11 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 29 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 40 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 44 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 16 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 26 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 17 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 23 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 4 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 20 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 3 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 36 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 25 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 45 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 37 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 42 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 15 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 34 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 48 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 30 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 32 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 27 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
Home + Design

This Momentous Dallas Estate Sale is an Equestrian Dream

An Exclusive Look at the Marquee Estate Sale in Lakewood, Hosted Over Memorial Day Weekend

BY // 05.16.24
photography Dallas Estate Sellers
A historic Lakewood home will be the site of one of the most momentous estate sales in Dallas. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
A closer look at a sculpture by Frederic Remington. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
A closer look at a sculpture by Frederic Remington. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers) (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
Portraits of the home's longtime owner, luxury realtor Marilyn Hoffman, are found throughout the home. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
The sale is an equestrian's dream. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
Timeless antiques abound throughout the Hoffman manor. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
Timeless antiques abound throughout the Hoffman manor. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
Timeless antiques abound throughout the Hoffman manor. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
Details of the Steinway piano. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
An equestrian-themed desk display is a nod to Marilyn Hoffman's passion for Arabian horses.(Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
The green rug of the dining room is believed to have once been in the Treaty Room at the White House.a (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
A newspaper clipping of the Treaty Room rug. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
The home is filled with fine crystal, silver, and china. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
The home is filled with fine crystal, silver, and china. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
The home is filled with fine crystal, silver, and china. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
The home is filled with fine crystal, silver, and china. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
An assortment of electronics — a staple of any good estate sale. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
Inside one of the estate's many "boutiques." (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
A cardboard cutout of Marilyn Hoffman. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
Vintage Halston gowns on display in one of the estate's many "boutiques." (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
A row of furs. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
A thoughtfully arranged collection of women's designer fashion. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
A thoughtfully arranged collection of women's designer fashion. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
A thoughtfully arranged collection of women's designer fashion. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
Inside one of the estate's many "boutiques." (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
Inside one of the estate's many "boutiques." (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
The home also features a fantastic selection of men's jackets and accessories. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
The home also features a fantastic selection of men's jackets and accessories. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
A drum set in the home's attic. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
A collection of vintage dolls in the upstairs attic.(Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
1
30

A historic Lakewood home will be the site of one of the most momentous estate sales in Dallas. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

2
30

A closer look at a sculpture by Frederic Remington. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

3
30

A closer look at a sculpture by Frederic Remington. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers) (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

4
30

Portraits of the home's longtime owner, luxury realtor Marilyn Hoffman, are found throughout the home. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

5
30

The sale is an equestrian's dream. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

6
30

Timeless antiques abound throughout the Hoffman manor. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

7
30

Timeless antiques abound throughout the Hoffman manor. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

8
30

Timeless antiques abound throughout the Hoffman manor. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

9
30

Details of the Steinway piano. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

10
30

An equestrian-themed desk display is a nod to Marilyn Hoffman's passion for Arabian horses.(Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

11
30

The green rug of the dining room is believed to have once been in the Treaty Room at the White House.a (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

12
30

A newspaper clipping of the Treaty Room rug. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

13
30

The home is filled with fine crystal, silver, and china. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

14
30

The home is filled with fine crystal, silver, and china. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

15
30

The home is filled with fine crystal, silver, and china. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

16
30

The home is filled with fine crystal, silver, and china. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

17
30

An assortment of electronics — a staple of any good estate sale. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

18
30

Inside one of the estate's many "boutiques." (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

19
30

A cardboard cutout of Marilyn Hoffman. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

20
30

Vintage Halston gowns on display in one of the estate's many "boutiques." (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

21
30

A row of furs. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

22
30

A thoughtfully arranged collection of women's designer fashion. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

23
30

A thoughtfully arranged collection of women's designer fashion. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

24
30

A thoughtfully arranged collection of women's designer fashion. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

25
30

Inside one of the estate's many "boutiques." (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

26
30

Inside one of the estate's many "boutiques." (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

27
30

The home also features a fantastic selection of men's jackets and accessories. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

28
30

The home also features a fantastic selection of men's jackets and accessories. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

29
30

A drum set in the home's attic. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

30
30

A collection of vintage dolls in the upstairs attic.(Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

Vintage Halston dresses, Frederic Remington sculptures, fine crystal, countless antiques, and a lush green rug from the White House Treaty Room… these are just a few of the highlights you’ll find in Marilyn Hoffman’s historic Lakewood property, home to one of the most interesting estate sales of the year. “I think people are going to be here for hours,” says Dallas Estate Sellers co-owner Stephen King.

King, who runs one of the top estate sale companies in the city alongside José Tamayo, only works with the most rarefied collections of assets. “We turn down more than we take on,” notes King, “The size of the house usually doesn’t matter — it’s about what’s inside.” 

The 8,000-square-foot home of the late Marilyn Hoffman, a longtime Dallasite and luxury realtor who once made history listing (and selling) the most expensive home in Texas, certainly fits the Dallas Estate Sellers’ bill. 

dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 43 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
The home is an equestrian’s dream. (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

In addition to her illustrious real estate career, Hoffman showed and bred Arabian horses, a passion that serves as a throughline for the sprawling manor, where she lived with her family for about 50 years. Equestrian-inspired statues, paintings, textiles, and duster coats can be found at every turn, along with an array of larger-than-life family photos and portraits, which the DES team decided to leave in — an unusual move for high-end estate sales. 

“I don’t think you can showcase the house without having her influence in it,” shares Marilyn Hoffman’s daughter Gina Miller, who grew up in the home. “It really symbolizes who she is and what she loved: horses, real estate, and parties. She was a true Dallas party girl — and I don’t say that with any negative sentiment.” 

It was a marquee home for the city, but for Miller, it was a magical place to grow up. Originally about 22 acres when her family purchased it in the 1970s, the property is located just a few doors down from two filming sites for the 1980s television show Dallas. “I used to sneak downstairs to watch the night shoots,” shares Miller, a longtime sportscaster who serves as the VP of media and communication for FC Dallas. 

When referring to the elegant green rug that reportedly resides in Washington D.C. (a framed newspaper clipping serves as evidence), Miller recalls romanticizing the piece. “You could have an active imagination in a house like that,” she says. “I used to pretend I was attending State Dinners at the White House. It was such a special, special place to grow up.” 

dallas estate sales marilyn hoffman memorial day 2024 – 15 (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)
Inside one of the estate’s many “boutiques.” (Photo by Dallas Estate Sellers)

An Epic Dallas Estate Sale

It typically takes the Dallas Estate Sellers team about two weeks to put on a sale — Hoffman’s took closer to a month. It’s the company’s largest collection of ladies’ designer clothing and accessories by far, and one of the team’s favorite sales since founding DES 10 years ago. 

Everything in the home has been thoughtfully moved and arranged by the Dallas Estate Sellers team to create an easy flow of traffic. Each room becomes its own antique vignette or high-end vintage boutique. Shoppers will also find a staggering amount of jewelry (costume and fine) arranged alongside a rare coin and stamp collection accumulated by Hoffman’s third husband, the late Ed Hipps, a numismatist who owned a gallery across from NorthPark Center in the 1980s. 

But the jewel of the sale may be the master closet, home to rows of vintage Halston, Gucci, and Prada shoes, gowns, and purses, alongside high-end westernwear, equestrian boots, and sculptural furs that lucked plucked from the set of Dynasty. 

The three-day sale will take place during Memorial Day Weekend, from May 23 to 25, 2024. To stay up to date on this and future sales, you can sign up for the Dallas Estate Sellers newsletter. All estate sale addresses are sent at 7 am the morning of the event.

Hilton Anatole
It's all Play here
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Curated Collection

Swipe
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$17,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
9520 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9520 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$15,900,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
9520 Hathaway Street
2204 Aarhus Way
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2204 Aarhus Way
Dallas, TX

$754,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
2204 Aarhus Way
3136 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3136 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3136 Greenbrier Drive
4205 Gloster Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4205 Gloster Street
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4205 Gloster Street
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3915 Southwestern Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$7,200,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3915 Southwestern Boulevard
3633 Haynie Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3633 Haynie Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,499,999 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
3633 Haynie Avenue
4923 Crooked Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4923 Crooked Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4923 Crooked Lane
5501 Pine Valley
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

5501 Pine Valley
Flower Mound, TX

$5,995,000 Learn More about this property
Clarke Landry
This property is listed by: Clarke Landry (214) 316-7416 Email Realtor
5501 Pine Valley
3832 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3832 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Shirley Cohn
This property is listed by: Shirley Cohn (214) 729-5708 Email Realtor
3832 Normandy Avenue
4412 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4412 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,450,000 Learn More about this property
Fiona Richards
This property is listed by: Fiona Richards (214) 632-5813 Email Realtor
4412 Lorraine Avenue
5619 Walnut Hill Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5619 Walnut Hill Lane
Dallas, TX

$47,000,000 Learn More about this property
Michelene Galbraith
This property is listed by: Michelene Galbraith (214) 213-8279 Email Realtor
5619 Walnut Hill Lane
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X