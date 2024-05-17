Dynamic Houston Brokerage Nan and Company Properties Expands to The Woodlands

One of Houston’s most dynamic, savviest independent boutique brokerages, Nan and Company Properties, continues to expand its influence across the city. While the housing market has never been hotter, the real estate team just added its newest office in The Woodlands just in time for its 10th anniversary.

Named the “Best City to Live in America” by Niche.com, The Woodlands is celebrating 50 years and has experienced explosive growth over the past half-century. This idyllic enclave known for its amenities, camaraderie, and proximity to the city is one of the most sought-after markets within Houston.

Nan and Company Properties has already been extensively active in The Woodlands market. And with all the brokerage’s success in the past decade, opening an office in the area was a natural, and smart, decision.

The real estate groups’ agents are experts in the field, including in the highly competitive market that reigns throughout The Woodlands. By recruiting the best and brightest, the brokerage ensures that its clients can be confident they are in the right hands — even when the market can feel overwhelming.

The Woodlands agents at Nan and Company have decades of experience selling in the area, which benefits their clients. Their knowledge and experience, coupled with the brokerage’s affiliations, set them apart from the other brokerages in the area.

Nan and Company Properties’ affiliation with Christie’s International Real Estate, as well as Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, allows its agents to have local roots with a global reach.

Its agents stand apart in the luxury market due to an active partnership with Christie’s International RE and LeadingRE Luxury Portfolio, providing the exposure needed to promote properties to the largest buyer pool. Agents have the opportunity to help clients buy and sell anywhere in the world, and Nan and Company Properties has the largest relocation network in the world.

In a hotter-than-hot real estate market, Nan and Company Properties is ready to help its clients secure the perfect home anywhere in the Houston Metroplex, including the highly desirable neighborhood of The Woodlands. Wherever life may take you, Nan and Company Properties is ready to help you make a house truly a home.