Dallas–Fort Worth PaperCity Design Awards — And the Winners Are. . .

The annual Dallas-Fort Worth PaperCity Design Awards elicited 188 project entries from interior designers and architects in 20 categories, each reviewed and commented upon by our panel of judges: Andrew Cogar, president, Historical Concepts Architecture and Planning, Atlanta/NYC; designer Stewart Manger, NYC; Pietro Cicognani, Cicognani Kalla Architect, NYC; and Brooke and Steve Giannetti, Giannetti Home Design and Architecture, Ojai, California.

Although we were not able to host the PaperCity Design Awards presentation this year due to COVID concerns, the winning and runner-up projects will appear here and in the March 2021 issue of PaperCity Dallas (circulation 50,000).

We virtually congratulate each and every winning designer and architect, and we would like to thank our judges who sifted through hundreds of images.

Firm: Wendy Konradi Interior Design

Lead Designer: Wendy Konradi

Additional Credits: Stephen Spivey, design assistant; Joe McCall, FAIA, Oglesby Greene Architecture; David Hocker, Hocker Design Group, landscape architect; Stephen Hardy, Hardy Construction

Judge’s Remark:

“Beautifully executed! The designers definitely accomplished their goal of creating a warm modern home. Love how the use of brick flowing through the sheets of glass connects the indoor and outdoor spaces. The limited color palette emphasizes the unique interior design selections. Well-done!”— Brooke Giannetti

Runner-up:

Firm: Josh Pickering, Pickering House Interiors

Firm: Nimmo

Lead Designer/Architect: Joshua Nimmo, AIA,

Additional Credits: William Nash, interior design; David Hocker, FASLA, Hocker Design Group, landscape architecture; Vicki King, project director; Steve McCombs, general contractor

Judges’ Remarks:

“Very Zen, very sophisticated. Excellent thinking and execution. Very mature work for a deserving client. Four cars, really? What a car-to-person ratio. In this house, I would stay home — forget driving. The piano surrounded by glass walls … Better play allegro sonatas at all times.” — Pietro Cicognani

“A beautifully executed design. It picks up the best inspiration of Mies van der Rohe. It’s nice to see a design done with so much control.” — Steve Giannetti

Runner-up:

Michael Gooden, AIA, and Kevan Russell, AIA, M Gooden Design.

Firm: Cathy Kincaid Interiors

Lead Designer: Cathy Kincaid

Additional Credit: Lead architect, John B. Murray

Judges’ Remarks:

“European sensibility gives an urban setting comfort and makes it feel inviting.” — Stewart Manger

“Wow! A fabulously layered, timeless design. It feels like it could be a Paris apartment that has been in the family for generations. The architectural detailing is stunning. The high-gloss ceilings, the dressmaker details … Love it all.” — Brooke Giannetti

Runner-up:

Wendy Konradi, Wendy Konradi Interiors

Firm: M Gooden Design

Lead Architects/Designers: Michael Gooden, AIA; Kevan Russell, AIA; Joy Han

Judges’ Remarks:

“Great as a sporty bachelor’s pad … Motorcycle in the carport, bulldog for safety. Drink in moderation on the deck, or you’ll end up in the pool! Excellent concept and execution … Great use of natural materials and good siting within the property.” — Pietro Cicognani

“Beautiful use of natural wood with a modern sensibility. Wonderful indoor/outdoor scheme.” — Steve Giannetti

Runner-up:

Merrilee Lane, Matt Morris, and Tom Manganiello, Max Levy Architect.

Firm: Pickering House Interiors

Lead Designers: Josh Pickering; Daniel Heath, architecture

Judges’ Remarks:

“Mixing fine art and quality furniture makes this living room comfortable and inviting.”— Stewart Manger

“I like the atelier feeling of classical, collected interiors.” — Steve Giannetti

Runners-up (TIE):

Mia Brous and Kerri Goldfarb, Madre Dallas

Gonzalo Bueno, Adolfo Elizondo, Jason Jones, and Brooke Bonner, Ten Plus Three

Firm: Cathy Kincaid Interiors

Project: Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas 2020 Dining Room

Lead Designer: Cathy Kincaid

Judges’ Remarks:

“While only a single room, the depth of detail, layering of decoration, and integration with the architecture is just as compelling as a narrative of an entire building. The period references are a blended palette of precedent and exotic interpretation that easily could have felt overly eclectic but instead feel harmonious and expertly composed. To that end, this is also a room that could have felt stuffy like a period set, but instead it feels fresh and invigorating. And the furniture arrangement works so well with the windows and Moroccan screen panels that I could easily see myself strolling into the room from the adjacent bar, cocktail in hand, sitting down to enjoy the setting sun prior to dinner being served. This is a room that successfully creates several unique and intimate experiences within a single space. And it’s a room that expertly balances boldness with calm, detail with restraint. Bravo!” — Andrew Cogar

“Yellow always brightens up any space, and the attention to detail makes this a wonderful room.”— Stewart Manger

Josh Pickering, Pickering House Interiors



Firm: Pickering House Interiors

Lead Designer: Josh Pickering

Judges’ Remarks:

“We love the drama of a four-poster canopy bed in this serene white interior.”— Stewart Manger

“I want to take a trip around the world with this talented designer. An elegantly edited, serene refuge. The unique design elements are easily appreciated in this neutral space. Love the balance of the stronger black pieces with the softer creams and whites. Well done!” — Brooke Giannetti

Runners-up (TIE):

Wendy Konradi, Wendy Konradi Interior Design

Rhea Ann Chamness, Rhea Ann Chamess Design

Firm: Morgan Hunt Design

Lead Designer: Morgan Hunt

Judge’s Remark:

“You had me at de Gournay! Love the whimsical atmosphere of this beautifully detailed girls’ room. The inset wall panels add architectural interest. The mix of patterns and pops of blue accents adds a layered sophistication to this very pretty space.” — Brooke Giannetti

Runner-up:

Sara Johnson, Sara Johnson Interiors

Firm: Pickering House Interiors

Lead Designers: Josh Pickering; Daniel Heath, renovation architecture

Judges’ Remarks:

“Sky blue is a wonderful backdrop for superior architectural detailing.”— Stewart Manger

“Graceful architecture meets refined interior elements in this serene bathroom design. The beautiful marble slabs add a feeling of richness without feeling overly opulent. The pale-blue color palette adds to the calm aesthetic. What a wonderful space to begin and and end the day.” — Brooke Giannetti

“Cohesive, elegant architectural and interior design. Beautifully detailed.” — Steve Giannetti

Runner-up:

Juliana Oliveira, Beyond Interior Design

Firm: Smitharc Architects

Lead Designer: Jason Erik Smith

Judges’ Remarks:

“Nice natural light, clean lines.” — Pietro Cicognani

“A wonderful design that allows us to appreciate the understated beauty of the natural materials. We know how difficult it is to design a space that’s so clean and quiet. The garden courtyard adds just the right amount of nature to the space. Love the indoor/outdoor flow. Beautiful design.” — Brooke Giannetti

Runner-up:

Erin Sander, Erin Sander Design; SHM Architects

Firm: Wendy Konradi Interior Design

Lead Designers: Wendy Konradi; Stephen Spivey, design assistant

Additional Credits: Vicki Yuan, Lake Flato Architects; David Hocker, Hocker Design Group, landscape architect; Don Romer, Don Romer Construction

Judges’ Remarks:

“Very cohesive, timeless design that’s beautifully executed. A great balance of warm, natural texture and modern, clean-lined elements. The industrial touches are unexpected and refreshing. Added storage underneath the beds and bunks is a wonderful use of space in a smaller structure. The limited palette of materials also adds to the feeling of spaciousness.” — Brooke Giannetti

“So great to see a design with limited, beautiful, natural materials that allow us to enjoy the great detailing.” — Steve Giannetti

Runner-up:

Bryan Yates, Yates Desygn

Firm: Leo A Daly

Project: The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

Lead Designers: Michelle Holmes, RID; Kathy Chavez

Judge’s Remark:

“Just the right amount of glamour and restraint. Beautiful lighting design. The operable large-scale steel windows are an excellent detail.” — Steve Giannetti

Runner-up:

Blackland Distillery, Phillip Newburn, architect, Dick Clark Associates Architecture

TIE

Winner:

Firm: Jean Liu Design

Project: The Koch House

Lead Designer: Jean Liu

Winner:

Firm: Ten Plus Three

Project: Breathe

Lead Designers: Gonzalo Bueno, Jason Jones, Adolfo Elizondo, Monica Galicia

Firm: DLR Group | Staffelbach

Project: Eagle Family Executive Offices

Lead Architect: Andre Staffelbach, FIIDA, ASID, DLR Group | Staffelbach

Additional Credits: Jo Heinz, FIIDA, PCCM, client leader/project manager; Art Bloodworth, RID, senior designer; Mark Keilson, senior lighting designer; Hannah Rubin, IIDA, designer, DLR Group | Staffelbach

Judge’s Remark:

“Extremely nice balance of rough and smooth materials, concrete versus ceiling and wall panels. Good lighting and good art collection to lighten the spirit while working. If you make a mistake in the balance sheet, look at the art, and you will feel better. Wonderful working environment.” — Pietro Cicognani

Runner-up:

Hall Arts Residences Amenity, Emily Summers Design Associates, Emily Summers

Winner:

Firm: Bennett Benner Partners

Project: Fort Worth Stockyards & Mule Barns

Lead Designers: Michael Bennett, AIA; Samantha Garbarino, RIBA

Additional Credits: Summit Consultants; JQ Engineering; Kimley-Horn; The Ruzika Company; Lifescapes International; RSM Design; Commerce Construction Company

Winner:

Firm: Fort Worth Heritage Development Co. (Majestic Realty Co./Hickman Companies)

Project: Mule Alley at the Fort Worth Stockyards

Lead Designers: Samantha Garbarino, Bennet Benner Partners, lead architectural designer

Additional Credits: RSM Design; Lifescapes International; The Ruzika Company; Commerce Construction; Craig Cavileer; and Kayla Wilkie, project leadership

Firm: MESA

Project: Beverly Drive Residence

Lead Designer: Mary Ellen Cowan

Firm: Arteriors

Project: Eric Accent Table

Lead Designers: Dallas Arteriors design team

Judges’ Remarks:

“Very well made and elegant. Imagining several accent tables in a single space to achieve a cacophony of accents. If tipsy, aim carefully before putting your glass down — the surface is limited and clear!” — Pietro Cicognani

“A classic shape with a modern materiality. The organic texture of the glass gives this piece a wonderful handmade quality. Beautiful design.” — Brooke Giannetti

“The balance of organic and modern makes this a classic design.” — Steve Giannetti

Runner-up (TIE):

The Seat of the Self, Ellie Visconti, Ellie C + D.

Elliott Vitrine, Humberto DeGarrio, DeGarrio Metal Studio.

Firm: Link Outdoor | Indoor

Project: Mobile Illuminations

Lead Designer: Marc Kurlander; in collaboration with Lake + Wells

Judges’ Remarks:

“Very clever and extremely well executed. Superb craftsmanship and use of up-to-date technology with traditional materials. When you want to give a break to the LED lighting, you can always go back to a wax candle, and then back again.” — Pietro Cicognani

Runner-up:

Strike, Chad Dorsey, Chad Dorsey Design

Winner:

Firm: Kufri

Project: Tesuque

Lead Designer: Mili Suleman

Judges’ Remarks:

“The earthy colors, organic shapes, and natural fabrics do a wonderful job telling the story of these fabrics and their New Mexico inspiration. The use of hand-carved wooden blocks to apply the patterns gives these textiles a wonderful handmade quality.” — Brooke Giannetti

“Beautiful, sustainable, and biodegradable fabrics with rich textures and saturated colors. Textiles that I could imagine using in any type of design, whether it’s modern or traditional.” — Brooke Giannetti

Winner:

Firm: Kufri

Project: Winter’s Journey

Lead Designer: Mili Suleman

Judges’ Remarks:

“These geometric patterns are a nice contemporary addition to your interiors.”— Stewart Manger

Firm: Kufri

Project: Potishead Wallpaper

Lead Designer: Mili Suleman

