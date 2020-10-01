The Harwood District Is Full of Restaurant Hidden Gems And Unexpected Luxury

Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Te Deseo Harwood
Te Deseo
Mercat Bistro
Dolce Riviera
01
15

Dallas' Harwood District is an ever-expanding 19-city block of restaurants, offices, and condos like Bleu Ciel.

02
15

Bleu Ciel is a 33-story luxury condo that features resort-style living.

03
15

Bleu Ciel's sixth floor pool is the size of two Junior Olympic style pools.

04
15

The Vista Collection homes at Bleu Ciel feature 3,000 square feet of interior. The model home was designed by Cheryl Parsa.

05
15

The Vista Collection homes at Bleu Ciel feature 3,000 square feet of interior. The model home was designed by Cheryl Parsa.

06
15

Terraces of the Vista Collection feature 1,200 square feet of outdoor space.

07
15

Bleu Ciel's Vista Collection homes include an open kitchen concept.

08
15

Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms are featured in the Vista Collection homes.

09
15

The wine room at Bleu Ciel boasts ample space for small gatherings and even rents out space for resident wine collectors.

10
15

Bleu Ciel's lounge offers room to work and gather in a comfortable, but classy setting.

11
15

The on-site resident-only spa is unique to Bleu Ciel.

12
15

Te Deseo's menu is curated by chef Ty Thaxton and includes his signature charred octopus dish.

13
15

Te Deseo features four bars, as well as a rooftop. (Photo by Rob Underwood)

14
15

The Peche Mignon cocktail at Mercat Bistro is rosé poured over an ice cube ball of different fruits.

15
15

Dolce Riviera will reopen soon with new chef Tom Griffin in charge of the kitchen.

Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Bleu Ciel Dallas
Te Deseo Harwood
Te Deseo
Mercat Bistro
Dolce Riviera
Real Estate / Neighborhoods

The Harwood District Is Full of Restaurant Hidden Gems And Unexpected Luxury

Your Guide To Dallas' Most Global Neighborhood

BY // 10.01.20
Dallas' Harwood District is an ever-expanding 19-city block of restaurants, offices, and condos like Bleu Ciel.
Bleu Ciel is a 33-story luxury condo that features resort-style living.
Bleu Ciel's sixth floor pool is the size of two Junior Olympic style pools.
The Vista Collection homes at Bleu Ciel feature 3,000 square feet of interior. The model home was designed by Cheryl Parsa.
The Vista Collection homes at Bleu Ciel feature 3,000 square feet of interior. The model home was designed by Cheryl Parsa.
Terraces of the Vista Collection feature 1,200 square feet of outdoor space.
Bleu Ciel's Vista Collection homes include an open kitchen concept.
Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms are featured in the Vista Collection homes.
The wine room at Bleu Ciel boasts ample space for small gatherings and even rents out space for resident wine collectors.
Bleu Ciel's lounge offers room to work and gather in a comfortable, but classy setting.
The on-site resident-only spa is unique to Bleu Ciel.
Te Deseo's menu is curated by chef Ty Thaxton and includes his signature charred octopus dish.
Te Deseo features four bars, as well as a rooftop. (Photo by Rob Underwood)
The Peche Mignon cocktail at Mercat Bistro is rosé poured over an ice cube ball of different fruits.
Dolce Riviera will reopen soon with new chef Tom Griffin in charge of the kitchen.
1
15

Dallas' Harwood District is an ever-expanding 19-city block of restaurants, offices, and condos like Bleu Ciel.

2
15

Bleu Ciel is a 33-story luxury condo that features resort-style living.

3
15

Bleu Ciel's sixth floor pool is the size of two Junior Olympic style pools.

4
15

The Vista Collection homes at Bleu Ciel feature 3,000 square feet of interior. The model home was designed by Cheryl Parsa.

5
15

The Vista Collection homes at Bleu Ciel feature 3,000 square feet of interior. The model home was designed by Cheryl Parsa.

6
15

Terraces of the Vista Collection feature 1,200 square feet of outdoor space.

7
15

Bleu Ciel's Vista Collection homes include an open kitchen concept.

8
15

Three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms are featured in the Vista Collection homes.

9
15

The wine room at Bleu Ciel boasts ample space for small gatherings and even rents out space for resident wine collectors.

10
15

Bleu Ciel's lounge offers room to work and gather in a comfortable, but classy setting.

11
15

The on-site resident-only spa is unique to Bleu Ciel.

12
15

Te Deseo's menu is curated by chef Ty Thaxton and includes his signature charred octopus dish.

13
15

Te Deseo features four bars, as well as a rooftop. (Photo by Rob Underwood)

14
15

The Peche Mignon cocktail at Mercat Bistro is rosé poured over an ice cube ball of different fruits.

15
15

Dolce Riviera will reopen soon with new chef Tom Griffin in charge of the kitchen.

Nestled in between Uptown and Victory Park, the Harwood District is a massive 19-city block going all the way from Olive Street up to Katy Trail on N. Harwood Street. Being a caffeine-obsessed patron of Magnolias: Sous Le Pont over the past few years, I’ve come and gone from the coffee shop probably 100 times without exploring what the district really offers. But after spending a weekend in the neighborhood, I discovered how it’s truly a little slice of Europe in Dallas — and Latin America and Japan.

First developed in 1984 by Geneva-born and SMU alum Gabriel Barbier-Mueller, the Harwood District originally began with the Rolex Building. It has since expanded to encompass its own little neighborhood of offices, restaurants, an upcoming boutique hotel, and high-rise residences Azure and Bleu Ciel.

Harwood Living and Architecture

Bleu Ciel

Opened in 2017 as the ninth Harwood building, Bleu Ciel is 33-story luxury condo that offers incredible views, two two junior Olympic size infinity pools facing downtown Dallas, a resident-only spa, valet with concierge service, a wine room, lounge area, and fitness center. A gourmet grocery market and bike shop is also in the works for the ground floor.

The building was designed by world-renowned Paris architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte and is incredibly unique to Dallas with its two private penthouse pools literally hanging over the side of the 33rd floor. There’s also direct access to Katy Trail with a brand new staircase built last year.

Also an incredibly modern residential building, Azure is a 31-story luxury high-rise condo and Harwood’s fifth building. Designed by Vancouver-based James KM Cheng Architects Inc., the condos feature a theatre, resort-style pool, and landscaped podium gardens.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

Harwood Restaurants

As the Harwood District continues to grow, the cuisine available at nearby restaurants expands with it. Besides Magnolias, the district boasts seven other restaurants and bars. Saint Ann’s, named after Barbier-Mueller’s wife, Texan Ann Smith, is an American restaurant with a killer garden patio. Happiest Hour is the multi-story patio bar and restaurant with city views. Marie Gabrielle is another garden restaurant known for hosting intimate weddings. (All of these are currently closed due to Covid-19, but hope to re-open very soon.)

 

Mercat Bistro

Currently open, Mercat Bistro is a French-inspired bistro that offers a delicious Chicken Paillard, Quiche Lorraine, and Hatch Chile Crepe. A must-try cocktail is their signature Peche Mignon which is rosé poured over a continuously melting ice ball of fresh fruits.

Also opened just last year, Te Deseo is a new Latin American restaurant with four bars and a rooftop. The menu was created by chef Ty Thaxton, who has traveled all over South America. Standout dishes on the menu include charred octopus, Peruvian-style chicken (those little purple potatoes are addicting), and flan for dessert. Along with the upcoming re-opening of Te Deseo, Italian restaurant Dolce Riviera will also soon be making its return with a new chef, Tom Griffin. New pub Harwood Arms will finally be opening its doors too with British classics like fish and chips, as well as chicken tikka masala.

 

bleu ciel Harwood District
The Bleu Ciel lobby includes art from The Samurai Collection.

Harwood Art

It’s not only the cuisine and Bleu Ciel that boast international vibes. On the second floor of Saint Ann’s in the Harwood District, there is the The Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum which features the family’s Samurai Collection from over the past 25 years. Here, you can see almost 1,000 pieces from full suits of armor to weapons. Japanese art can also be found in several buildings across the district, including acquisitions located inside of the Bleu Ciel lobby.

 

The Grove Harwood District
The Grove at Harwood

Harwood Play

The Grove at Harwood (currently closed due to Covid-19) is also usually a hopping outdoor destination for games, food, and fun. But in normal times, it boasts volleyball courts, events, food trucks, and more.

And soon, for travelers or Dallas staycationers, there will be the new 20-story Harwood boutique hotel. Planned to be one of the most sculptural buildings in the district, the hotel is currently being built across from Saint Ann’s on Harwood Street. Developed by Harwood Design Factory, there will be a pool and garden on the roof.

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
215 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

215 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Joan Bynum
This property is listed by: Joan Bynum (713) 825-9750 Email Realtor
215 Birdsall Street
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
5555 Del Monte Drive #807
St. James
FOR SALE

5555 Del Monte Drive #807
Houston, TX

$638,000 Learn More about this property
Adria Czerewaty
This property is listed by: Adria Czerewaty (713) 320-9199 Email Realtor
5555 Del Monte Drive #807
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial Lot/Longwoods
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
2207 Oxford Street
Heights
FOR SALE

2207 Oxford Street
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Moore
This property is listed by: Juli Moore (713) 502-0775 Email Realtor
2207 Oxford Street
5346 Val Verde Street
Galleria/Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5346 Val Verde Street
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
5346 Val Verde Street
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
10806 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10806 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$998,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
10806 Long Shadow Lane
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X