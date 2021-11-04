This Organic Mattress Brand Makes it Tough to Leave Your Bed

We all know sleep is an essential function of our lives When considering the ultimate night’s sleep, we think about the linens, blankets, or even the firmness of the mattress, but what about the material of the mattress itself? “People are realizing that there are a lot of toxins in their home — from paint to flooring, and more,” says Rick Longmore, owner of NaturePedic, in Dallas and Frisco. “Once they begin researching, they discover they’re inhaling toxins when they sleep. All of our luxury mattresses are chemical-free.”

This means all of NaturePedic’s products are made without flame retardants, adhesives, vinyl, polyurethane foam, or perfluorinated compounds. In fact, many of Longmore’s clients are referred by doctors. “The medical professionals understand what’s in the beds, and how ours differ from others,” he adds.

NaturePedic relies on luxurious, organic materials to create the perfect night’s sleep. Their most popular materials are organic wool, organic cotton, and organic latex, but NaturePedic even has organic alpaca wool and cashmere mattresses. Luxurious materials, quality craftsmanship, and elegant design may create a beautiful look and feel, but NaturePedic beds are also customizable. “Most of our mattresses for adults have zippers that let us customize each side of the bed so that no one has to compromise how they want to sleep and how they want their mattress to feel,” Longmore explains. “We can fit each person for their side of the bed.”

NaturePedic has been customizing organic, healthful sleep for nearly two decades. Originally, they focused on crib mattresses, but quickly shifted gears to expand their model. “WhenNaturePedic opened a store in Beverly Hills, the need for luxury, organic mattresses for adults became apparent,” Longmore says.

Longmore, who owns two DFW NaturePedic locations (Dallas and Frisco), enjoys helping Texans discover the healthiest, best sleep of their lives. His newest location finds its home at Inwood Village.

NaturePedic Dallas at Inwood Village | 5450 W. Lovers Lane, Suite 230 | 972.925.0758 | naturepedic.com/dfw