New Natural Goods Store Brings Hard-to-Find Spices, Teas and Chiles to Bishop Arts

As well as soaps, deodorants and sprays. (Courtesy of The Natural Spot)

The Natural Spot is now open in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy of The Natural Spot)

A new, one-of-a-kind natural good store has opened at Bishop Arts District. Bringing spices, teas, chiles and herbs from all over the world to Dallas, The Natural Spot is located at 410 W. Davis Street.

Co-owners of The Natural Spot, Chris Sipriano and Eric Rodriguez, were roommates at The University of North Texas and both earned their degrees in business. They knew they wanted to open their own place one day, but it wasn’t until a few years ago that they realized what kind of business they wanted it to be.

When Rodriguez started having pain issues back in college, he tried medications prescribed by doctors, but didn’t like how they made him feel.

“Eric went to Mexico and visited his grandfather who lives in the mountains,” Sipriano tells PaperCity. “They picked herbs and that’s when he found his passion for herbal medicine.”

On the other end of the business, Sipriano loves to cook and researched tons of spices that also had similar healing properties. “We did an extensive amount of research,” Sipriano says.”It took about two years.”

A natural goods store, the shop is a wellness destination. (Courtesy of The Natural Spot)

The shop definitely has a focus on holistic healing as each tea, herb and spice includes all of the benefits from helping inflammation to digestion to milk production for new mothers (fenugreek). They also have ashwagandha root which is great for natural energy and building and healing torn muscles after working out. Spearmint and peppermint are good for sinus congestion, and so on.

Sipriano also loves that their spices appeal to chefs and cooks as he always thought he might own his own restaurant.

“We have a lot of chefs come in for exotic spices that you can’t find at like Whole Foods or Kroger,” he says. “Most have to order them online and wait for them to ship.”

Some popular items include their herbal teas such as Kava Kava, white pomegranate and Earl Grey, spices like saffron, star anise and fleur de sel salt, and South Texas whole chiles. The Morita chile which is a smoky chile similar to chipotle pepper and seasonal New Mexico chile have been big sellers. They also sell whole Mexican vanilla bean.

On top of all of this, The Natural Spot sells home care products from New York-based Coventry including natural deodorant, bug spray, germ spray and soaps. The location perviously housed a hair salon (Studio 410) so they have two sinks in back to try out some of the soaps before you buy.

“We formed this company to show people that there’s a natural way,” Sipriano says.

The goal is to not only provide something that isn’t always easy to find, but to educate people on holistic healing.

The Natural Spot is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 7 pm and Fridays and Saturdays until 8 pm.