When Spring Break Turns Into a Staying-in-Place Coronavirus Vigil — a Houston Difference Maker and Her Family Bond Together

Rob & Amy Pierce in disco costumes at the January fundraiser for Wig Out. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Rob & Amy Pierce at the Women of Distinction Winter Ball at which Amy was an honoree. (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

Amy & Rob Pierce and their children as seen in Alex Bregman's Instagram post on his #FEEDHOU thank-you page.

Into our fifth or sixth — or is it the 12th? — week of social distancing, we’re struggling to find fresh ideas for interesting/creative/meaningful ways to pass the lonesome (read that boring) hours at home.

As the coronavirus-induced stay-at-home edict becomes a way of life, many of us are growing weary of the diversions that only a few weeks ago we thought brilliant. How many variations of gin can we play with our roomies? How many jigsaw puzzles can one solve?

With the goal of expanding our stay-at-home horizons, PaperCity has queried some of our favorite influencers and social leaders about what they’re up to while staying in place to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.

The Cocooning at Home series continues with Amy Pierce, philanthropist, mother of four, and all around Houston fun girl who, with husband Rob Pierce, made a generous contribution to Houston Astros star Alex Bregman’s #FOODHOU $1 million fundraising campaign for the Houston Food Bank. Pierce is the former TUTS board chair, and she holds board positions with five other nonprofits including UNICEF. She co-founded The Houston 2020, a grass-roots group targeting sex trafficking.

The Pierce family was on spring break vacation in Ruidoso, New Mexico, when social distancing became the norm. In light of the restrictions, they stayed put.

PaperCity: What is your coronavirus playlist?

Amy Pierce: Rob and I have gone back to our 1980/90 roots: Jimmy Buffett.

PC: What are you binge watching?

AP: Picard, The Righteous Gemstones, and Outlander.

PC: If your life were currently a reality series, what would it be called?

AP: Homeschooling Housewives.

PC: What are you doing that’s productive during this downtime?

AP: Working on Shutterfly photobooks (from vacations long ago), catching up with friends I haven’t talked to in years, finally having a daily quiet time/Bible study every morning.

PC: If you’re cooking at home, what are your go-to recipes?

AP: Chili, chicken Jerusalem, homemade pizzas.

PC: What are your take-out faves?

AP: Schlotzsky’s and Subway sandwiches are just about it, but we consider that a real treat right now! (Ruidoso has a few restaurants.)

PC: Fantasy moment: What would be your dream take-out from anywhere in the world?

AP: Mussels in white wine sauce and tuna tartare from the Hôtel de Paris in Monte Carlo (with Champagne to go as well; it just tastes better there).

PC: If you could be stranded some place in the world other than home, where would that be?

AP: I’m actually quite glad we decided to stay in Ruidoso. The mountain air is cool and refreshing, the view of the Sierra Blanca mountains — still snowcapped — is a beautiful way to start each day … We count our lucky stars for being here and thank God daily for his many blessings. Can’t tell you how many prayers we’ve said on this balcony the past few weeks.

PC: Have you indulged in any retail therapy?

AP: I must confess that during this time, I have actually been giving more to hurting nonprofits and also charities that I don’t give to regularly or have not given to before.

PC: What is your homebound go-to cocktail?

AP: Sauvignon blanc.

PC: What games are you playing to keep busy?

AP: We have been playing so many games with the kids — this time has truly brought our family closer. We have discovered Telestrations, Mansions of Madness, and a new fave, Catan. Dominoes, Scrabble, and Monopoly have always been favorites, and we have taught the younger two kiddos Spades — the competitive edge has come out in all of us!!