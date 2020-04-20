View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Amy Pierce
Amy & Rob Pierce and their children
Amy Pierce_Dan Knechtges_TUTS Gala 2019_Priscilla Parish Dickson Photo
Rob and Amy Pierce (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
05

Amy Pierce

02
05

Amy & Rob Pierce and their children as seen in Alex Bregman's Instagram post on his #FEEDHOU thank-you page.

03
05

Amy Pierce, TUTS executive director Dan Knechtges at the TUTS 50th anniversary gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Patricia Dickson)

04
05

Rob & Amy Pierce at the Women of Distinction Winter Ball at which Amy was an honoree. (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

05
05

Rob & Amy Pierce in disco costumes at the January fundraiser for Wig Out. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amy Pierce
Amy & Rob Pierce and their children
Amy Pierce_Dan Knechtges_TUTS Gala 2019_Priscilla Parish Dickson Photo
Rob and Amy Pierce (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Profiles

When Spring Break Turns Into a Staying-in-Place Coronavirus Vigil — a Houston Difference Maker and Her Family Bond Together

Cocooning In Place With Amy Pierce

BY // 04.20.20
Amy Pierce
Amy & Rob Pierce and their children as seen in Alex Bregman's Instagram post on his #FEEDHOU thank-you page.
Amy Pierce, TUTS executive director Dan Knechtges at the TUTS 50th anniversary gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Patricia Dickson)
Rob & Amy Pierce at the Women of Distinction Winter Ball at which Amy was an honoree. (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)
Rob & Amy Pierce in disco costumes at the January fundraiser for Wig Out. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
5

Amy Pierce

2
5

Amy & Rob Pierce and their children as seen in Alex Bregman's Instagram post on his #FEEDHOU thank-you page.

3
5

Amy Pierce, TUTS executive director Dan Knechtges at the TUTS 50th anniversary gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Patricia Dickson)

4
5

Rob & Amy Pierce at the Women of Distinction Winter Ball at which Amy was an honoree. (Photo by CatchLightGroup.com)

5
5

Rob & Amy Pierce in disco costumes at the January fundraiser for Wig Out. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Into our fifth or sixth — or is it the 12th? — week of social distancing, we’re struggling to find fresh ideas for interesting/creative/meaningful ways to pass the lonesome (read that boring) hours at home.

As the coronavirus-induced stay-at-home edict becomes a way of life, many of us are growing weary of the diversions that only a few weeks ago we thought brilliant. How many variations of gin can we play with our roomies? How many jigsaw puzzles can one solve?

With the goal of expanding our stay-at-home horizons, PaperCity has queried some of our favorite influencers and social leaders about what they’re up to while staying in place to help flatten the COVID-19 curve.

The Cocooning at Home series continues with Amy Pierce, philanthropist, mother of four, and all around Houston fun girl who, with husband Rob Pierce, made a generous contribution to Houston Astros star Alex Bregman’s #FOODHOU $1 million fundraising campaign for the Houston Food Bank. Pierce is the former TUTS board chair, and she holds board positions with five other nonprofits including UNICEF. She co-founded The Houston 2020, a grass-roots group targeting sex trafficking.

The Pierce family was on spring break vacation in Ruidoso, New Mexico, when social distancing became the norm. In light of the restrictions, they stayed put.

PaperCity: What is your coronavirus playlist?
Amy Pierce: Rob and I have gone back to our 1980/90 roots: Jimmy Buffett.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 2 - FTW

PC: What are you binge watching?
AP: Picard, The Righteous Gemstones, and Outlander.

PC: If your life were currently a reality series, what would it be called?
AP: Homeschooling Housewives.

PC: What are you doing that’s productive during this downtime?
AP: Working on Shutterfly photobooks (from vacations long ago), catching up with friends I haven’t talked to in years, finally having a daily quiet time/Bible study every morning.

Amy & Rob Pierce and their children
Amy & Rob Pierce and their children, as seen in Alex Bregman’s Instagram post on his #FEEDHOU thank-you page.

PC: If you’re cooking at home, what are your go-to recipes?
AP: Chili, chicken Jerusalem, homemade pizzas.

PC: What are your take-out faves?
AP: Schlotzsky’s and Subway sandwiches are just about it, but we consider that a real treat right now! (Ruidoso has a few restaurants.)

PC: Fantasy moment: What would be your dream take-out from anywhere in the world?
AP: Mussels in white wine sauce and tuna tartare from the Hôtel de Paris in Monte Carlo (with Champagne to go as well; it just tastes better there).

PC: If you could be stranded some place in the world other than home, where would that be?
AP: I’m actually quite glad we decided to stay in Ruidoso. The mountain air is cool and refreshing, the view of the Sierra Blanca mountains — still snowcapped — is a beautiful way to start each day … We count our lucky stars for being here and thank God daily for his many blessings. Can’t tell you how many prayers we’ve said on this balcony the past few weeks.

PC: Have you indulged in any retail therapy?
AP: I must confess that during this time, I have actually been giving more to hurting nonprofits and also charities that I don’t give to regularly or have not given to before.

PC: What is your homebound go-to cocktail?
AP: Sauvignon blanc.

PC: What games are you playing to keep busy?
AP: We have been playing so many games with the kids — this time has truly brought our family closer. We have discovered Telestrations, Mansions of Madness, and a new fave, Catan. Dominoes, Scrabble, and Monopoly have always been favorites, and we have taught the younger two kiddos Spades — the competitive edge has come out in all of us!!

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Socializing in Place
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
7006 River Rapids Lane
Spring
FOR SALE

7006 River Rapids Lane
Spring, TX

$347,900 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
7006 River Rapids Lane
6415 Belmont
West University Place
FOR SALE

6415 Belmont
West University, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
6415 Belmont
1341 Omar Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1341 Omar Street
Houston, TX

$870,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1341 Omar Street
1620 South Boulevard
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1620 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
1620 South Boulevard
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X